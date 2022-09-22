Pay attention, cats. The British Pilgrims Society is getting push-back from regions and countries that no longer want to be under its rule.

Hiding in plain sight behind the rogue U.S., NATO, the EU, and Ukraine is the BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY. Four regions in the Ukraine prefer being with Russia. They voted once to become a part of Russia. They are voting again to make it very clear.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/4-regions-in-ukraine-to-hold-referendum-on-becoming-part-of-russia/ar-AA122ztO

The next direct attack to the BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY comes from British Commonwealth countries such as Jamaica, Belize, Antigua, Barbuda, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand who have announced their intentions to leave the British Commonwealth.

https://www.viva.co.id/english/1520422-some-commonwealth-countries-want-to-be-separated-from-uk#

Now is the time for more countries and regions to assert their independence from the British Monarchy and King Charles’ global reset. We would love to see all African nations who are under any British control to assert their independence. The United States needs to re-assert its victory over the Brits in 1776 especially when many patriots are gun owners and would reject any notion of British control.

India, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales – you in?

These are too many “fronts” for the PedoKing to protect and his Empire would collapse… implode… like the Twin Towers and Building 7.

Countries and regions around the world: Secede from British control NOW. Make a public statement from your country’s authority to make such a proclamation.

Let’s end the British Empire’s control over the world

Watch on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WRzaK3Txky3I/

Banks will control social credit scoring system

We have been railing about DTCC and ICE for a few years now. We see a number of video creators beginning to discuss this topic and wanted AIMCats to have good information to share in comment boxes and conversation.

Here was our research from 2017:

Are You Ready to Be Ripped Off in the Biggest Financial Scam Ever?

You have heard that the stock market and Wall Street are nothing but a casino. “Outright gambling” you have heard or read. You may think you know what that means, but we urge you to read this article to see how deep we went to uncover the truth for Patriots.

Once you read this article, there is no going back to sleep. You will want to act to preserve your savings before the collapse happens. Our markets are no different than all that proceeded us in history: Fiat currency always ends the same way—total collapse. As we have told you before, we are not financial analysts and aren’t giving you financial advice. We are just outlining what our research discovered and are saying in a calm voice to our fellow Patriots, “Fire. There is a fire in the casino and you might want to cash out your chips and head to the exit door. Immediately.”

We explained in the report and in videos here and there that the DTCC vault was destroyed by water – fire – water. The first “water” event was Hurricane Sandy which some have speculated may have been engineered to take out the DTCC vaults on WATER street (duh, how did it get that name if it wasn’t a place that had been flooded before). Is this why the vaults were placed there in the first place – so that they could be destroyed at some future date?).

Then a fire occurred. Then big NYC fire hoses drowned the fire and the vault with more water.

AIMCat Elaine sent us these article links and images to remind the cattery of exactly went down and what is DTCC.

November 15, 2012

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has released a statement regarding the status of its NY securities vault after assessing the flood damage from SuperStorm Sandy. The DTCC, which had previously stated that up to $37 TRILLION in stock certificates may have been damaged, stated that upon examination of the vault, that significant flooding and water damage occurred throughout the facility and that It is too early to determine how many of the physical certificates can be restored. The restoration process will take some time, possibly months.

Full DTCC Press Release below:

From BusinessWire: (H/t ZH)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has begun the initial phase of recovering the contents of its securities vault. Our analysis of the condition of the vault, once we were able to open it, was that significant flooding and water damage occurred throughout the facility. While it is premature to determine the full extent of the damage, it is essential to begin the restoration process to avoid further deterioration.

DTCC has retained highly-recognized, well-respected disaster recovery and expert restoration firms to work with on this important effort in order to carefully and diligently address the challenges resulting from the damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.

DTCC expects to have a more accurate assessment of the condition of the physical securities within a week’s time. It is too early to determine how many of the physical certificates can be restored. The restoration process will take some time, possibly months.

DTCC maintains a robust certificate inventory file with ownership information that can be replicated from our multiple data centers. The company’s computer records are fully intact, including detailed inventory files of the contents of the vault. This effort is more of an administrative and logistical challenge than an economic issue. DTCC is engaged in active discussions with representatives of various transfer agents for the purpose of establishing a protocol for the issuance of replacement certificates, without requiring the presentation of the original certificates.

November 5, 2012

Unlike 99.9% of investors, most SD readers are aware (or should be) that unless you have physically taken possession of your equity shares, the actual owner is the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC).

CNN Money has reported that the DTCC vault holding trillions of dollars in equity certificates was breached in the Sandy flood-waters, and trillions in stock certificates and other paper securities may have suffered damage.

While the jokes relating to vaporization of assets from Hurricane Sandy were centered on the gold stored 60 feet below the NY Fed, it appears that in reality, Sandy may have destroyed portions of millions of Americans’ 401k’s, pensions, and stock accounts.

Up to $36.5 trillion in securities may be damaged according to the CNN report:

Trillions of dollars worth of stock certificates and other paper securities that were stored in a vault in lower Manhattan may have suffered water damage from Superstorm Sandy.

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., an industry-run clearing house for Wall Street, said the contents of its vault “are likely damaged,” after its building at 55 Water Street “sustained significant water damage” from the storm that battered New York City’s financial district earlier this week.

The vault contains certificates registered to Cede & Co., a subsidiary of DTCC, as well as “custody certificates” in sealed envelopes that belong to clients.

The DTCC provides “custody and asset servicing” for more than 3.6 million securities worth an estimated $36.5 trillion, according to its website.

The DTCC’s vault has apparently been flooded to such an extent that officials have not even regained access to the facility a week after Superstorm Sandy struck Manhattan:

“At this point, it is premature to make an accurate assessment as to the full impact of the water damage nor would it be helpful to project on what specific actions need to be taken with respect to our vault,” said DTCC Chief Executive Michael Bodson in a statement. “We are aggressively working on this situation to minimize disruption to our clients and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.Bodson said the DTCC’s computer records are intact and that the corporation has “detailed inventory files of the contents of the vault.”

The building remains inaccessible, but the lower floors are believed to be flooded. The full extent of the damage cannot be assessed until power is restored and the building is deemed safe to enter.”

Nov. 14, 2012

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has begun the initial phase of recovering the contents of its securities vault. Our analysis of the condition of the vault, once we were able to open it, was that significant flooding and water damage occurred throughout the facility. While it is premature to determine the full extent of the damage, it is essential to begin the restoration process to avoid further deterioration.

DTCC has retained highly-recognized, well-respected disaster recovery and expert restoration firms to work with on this important effort in order to carefully and diligently address the challenges resulting from the damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.

DTCC expects to have a more accurate assessment of the condition of the physical securities within a week’s time. It is too early to determine how many of the physical certificates can be restored. The restoration process will take some time, possibly months.

DTCC maintains a robust certificate inventory file with ownership information that can be replicated from our multiple data centers. The company’s computer records are fully intact, including detailed inventory files of the contents of the vault. This effort is more of an administrative and logistical challenge than an economic issue. DTCC is engaged in active discussions with representatives of various transfer agents for the purpose of establishing a protocol for the issuance of replacement certificates, without requiring the presentation of the original certificates.

By J. David Goodman

November 23, 2012

Updated, 4:18 p.m. | At least 27 people were treated for smoke inhalation outside a downtown office tower after a fire broke out early Friday morning in the storm-struck basement of 55 Water Street, the Fire Department said.

The building, which is still without power and operating on generators, is home to city agencies and large private companies, including the Department of Transportation and Standard & Poor’s, the financial rating company.

Clinging to the eastern edge of southern Manhattan, the imposing 53-story tower is among dozens of downtown buildings still struggling to return to normal after surging waters from Hurricane Sandy ripped through basements and lower floors, knocking out vital systems.

Many remain reliant on power from generators, which groan loudly on surrounding streets and create what can appear from the outside to be a complicated web of wires.

But it was electrical work, not a mishap connected to a temporary power generator, that sparked the fire, the department said.

“The fire at 55 Water Street was caused by a short in a feeder cable, which was re-energized this morning as part of repair work to electrical cables damaged during the storm,” said Frank Dwyer, a Fire Department spokesman.

“The problems were on the customer side,” said Allan Drury, a Consolidated Edison spokesman, referring to the electrical lines inside of a building that do not belong to the utility.

In the aftermath of the storm, utilities in the region have had to wait to turn the power back on in damaged homes and businesses until the electrical wiring inside is repaired by the individual owners. “They have to be ready to accept our services,” Mr. Drury said.

A representative of the building’s management company could not be immediately reached.

The office tower at 55 Water Street has four Con Edison lines running into it, two of which had been previously energized without incident, Mr. Drury said.

He said that neither of the two other service lines was energized by Con Edison on Friday, though workers from the utility were doing work there on the south side of the building. The fire occurred on the Water Street side, he said.

More than 80 firefighters responded to the fire, which erupted around 9:30 a.m., the department said. At least one firefighter was among the 27 treated at the scene; four of those were taken to New York Downtown Hospital for further evaluation.

Firefighters have conducted checks of generators around the area to ensure they are being used safely.

Share the Gab post: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/109039798369132067

One Man’s Joy is Another Man’s Punishment

Someone who takes great pleasure in nightly visits to the girlie shows or enjoys downing his eight glasses of beer, may encounter people who take joy in something of a higher level and remark how they punish themselves. What he does not realise is that their true punishment would be to sit with him in the music hall. Whoever enjoys the girlie shows and such belongs there, and it would be absurd to deprive him of the enjoyment. […]

One should work to ennoble one’s pleasures, one’s gratifications in life. It is not so that anthroposophists come together because they suffer when talking about higher worlds, but rather because it is their heart’s deepest enjoyment. It would be the most terrible deprivation for them to sit down and play poker.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 56 – Illusory Illness and the Feverish Pursuit of Health – 2 – THE FEVERISH PURSUIT OF HEALTH – Munich, 5th December 1907

This is Bitchute’s new form of censorship. We have seen this occur on other Bitchute videos; this one was brought to our attention by AIMCat Neville in Australia. You see the thumbnail, but the video won’t play and the little circle goes round and round.

Here, try it for yourself: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CAcL–JJUyk/

The joke is on the Pilgrim Society lackeys because cats are YEARS ahead of the narrative. We educated people around the world about the Queen, the Pilgrims Society, the rigged OPTECH election boxes, the origins of coronavirus at the Queen’s Pirbright Institute, Donald Trump’s treason, and, of course… the theft of social media which is the Achilles heel that could take ’em all down.

We have learned TRUTH HISTORY at the American Intelligence Media School of Truth (AIMSOT).

Notice that the Bitchute video is dated October 2019. Bitchute is trying to suppress breaking news from three years ago – a little late to the battlefront they are.

P.S., Yes, we see that Juan CIA Savin is finally talking about the Senior Executive Service in a recent video… about 5 years behind AIMCats. (Feel free to leave his video link in the comments as I don’t have it on hand at the moment.)

AIMCat Bayley sends us this picture below and asks:

“Aloha Tyla & Douglas! I’ve been sitting on this photo for a week or so, not knowing what to think of it, much less what to do with it! Maybe it is just some kind of “artifact” generated by the camera on my phone?? I dunno but I thought you might know if it is something “else”.

Okay, so here’s the story: At approximately 11:20 pm on Sept. 16th, I had been asleep for about an hour and suddenly woke-up (not sure why). I turned to look out the sliding glass doors of my Lanai.

I saw what appeared to be the moon but it was blood orange in color and sitting almost at water level to the ocean. It looked just like the sun at sunset.

In my half-asleep-state, I thought to myself…” how bizarre – I should get my phone and take a photo of that”. So I did.

What you see below is the actual photo. I don’t know what to make of it. I thought you two might have some thoughts about it??”

We asked Bayley if there was an orange piece of fabric, or some other object, on the lens and she said that pictures taken immediately thereafter did not have this orange object.

Anybody have any ideas?

AIMCat Steve wrote: “l always knew the airplane story was bogus. No wings, tail, engine and at such a low trajectory – nope. Plus the CNN reporters video on scene who reported the same was only showed once then never again on TV – which youtube has scrubbed.”

Eyewitness. (Accessed Sep. 22, 2022). Video hidden by the FBI showing the missile that really hit the Pentagon. Unknown.

AIMCat John sent this image with a note: “Thank You as Always for the educational True Histories Hidden deceptively by them pesky daemonic entities pilgrims society vermin, but thankfully your Light shines bright with facts and truth on your side always.



I admire the beauty of you using Cats they might look cute but woe be tide their instincts claws stamina fierceness sassiness & playful nature. The picture on top of your Awesome latest report is beautiful I thought that you would appreciate a picture of a CD-sized parcel I received today just now from a seller in Sweden the picture explains everything.”

Updated information on Pehr Gustaf Gyllenhammar

Other updates from previous reports:

Rio Tinto ownership

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00719885/filing-history?page=1

Apr. 19, 2022

https://littlesis.org/org/127559-Shining_Prospect_Pte_Ltd

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/4281/000089882209000074/deed.htm

The Bride of Christ..She has My Holy Spirit -Prophetic Announcement from the Lord