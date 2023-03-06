Where is America’s US Army war material in the Ukraine? Ask British Sir General Gordon Messenger, he tracks it thru Qinetiq.

Click to access 2023-03-02-Proof-that-British-QinetiQ-tracks-US-Army-assets-under-contract-globally-Anonymous-Patriots-Mar-02-2023.pdf

Also at:

Nathan Rothschild: “We cannot afford to lose Ukraine”

British & American spies weaponized modern intelligence to enrich themselves, their knights, bankers, lawyers, accountants, propagandists and war corporations thru continuous fake enemies and contrived conflicts

Their “Inner Sanctum” brotherhood took an “ULTRA oath” not to reveal even the existence of their Mar. 05, 1946 agreement and only grudgingly allowed the FBI to join

U.S. Maj. Gen. James E. Freeze, ASA, NSA was groomed by the 1946 “Inner Sanctum,” created Echelon, then stole and weaponized Leader Technologies’ social networking invention

The Senior Executive Service (SES) and IBM hired tens of thousands of German scientists from Operation TICOM (Target Intelligence Committee linked to Bletchley Park that includes Operation Paperclip as just one of its projects) to staff U.S. corporations using stolen IP

If you are not on Gab with @Gabriels_Horn, you may have missed our excitement in trying out electroculture in our gardens this year. Although the copper wiring doesn’t have to be this fancy to work, Douglas had a fun time adding crystals to the stakes that will go in our grow bags, and it adds quite the sparkle to the garden. Would love to hear from you in the comments section about your gardening upgrades this year.

What was this car doing at the site of the crash? Why did it catch fire like this?!

See full article here: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2023-01-13-ELON-MUSK-HIDES-HIS-4000-YR-OLD-BABYLONIAN-RADHANITE-PAGAN-MERCHANT-BANKER-RELIGION-Americans-for-Innovation.pdf

If you can, grow more than you need. Take the overflow to a local church, soup kitchen, or food bank. This way you can share your bounty without putting a target on your back of being a household that has fresh produce.

You can find our daily posts on Gab @Gabriels_Horn where we keep an eye on Andrew Torba who keeps pushing A.I. on Christians. If you receive his newsletters, you will be constantly reminded of all the reasons why ‘Ahrimanic Intelligence’ is a good thing. Beware of Torba narratives – from Jesusland to Christian A. I. – he’s just another cardboard DARPA cutout who hasn’t paid his licensing fees to Leader Technologies for parking Gab on a patented platform. It’s called THEFT, Andie.

Why The Worldview of The People Building AI Matters

AIMCats in the Russian army?

Victory Over the Apocalypse

What are all these UFOs?

The Fog of AI Wars

Lose Your Human Thinking with ChatGPT

A.I. is the AntiChrist and the End Times are Here

Cartel Babylon Seizes America – Douglas Gabriel, Michael McKibben, and Free

Smart trains, poisons, and digital ID

