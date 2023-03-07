Listen to the discussion on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/76c11aad-3dc9-4d53-ad95-c8f738114f25

Looks like some naughty bloggers are spreading devastating TRUTHS about Ron DeSantis – so much so that the Florida legislature wants to silence free speech when it comes to their puppet governor. The legislature has proposed that if you write a blog about their elected public officials, you must register. As Clif High summarizes: “Basically treating bloggers as lobbyists.” (See Clif’s post.)

This is a great opportunity for cats to explain to their downlines why Ron DeSantis is bad for America with these blockbuster reports:

“I agree, when Wiki rushes to erase something, X marks the spot. DeSantis is starting to give me the same vibes as Obama – a shallow biography, lame college footprint, leading to a safe position in gov under a boss connected to the Cabal then a rapid leap into higher office in a State with notorious crooked elections.”

Listen to what Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel discovered in their research.

Ron DeSantis gives away America to the British Empire

And if that isn’t enough, Conservative Treehouse just posted this update to the DeSantis saga:

“In addition to the Twitter Files, stories averse to the interests of the state (Hunter Biden laptop) and fake stories created in the interest of the state (Trump-Russia) are all manipulated by the network of intelligence agencies, quasi government actors and the social media platforms. This is not debated any longer. There is overwhelming evidence of this reality now.

It is into this context that the Associated Press now promotes a story (with extremely sketchy sourcing) claiming that too much “pro-Trump” support exists on Twitter, and too much anti-DeSantis activity exists on Twitter, for that to be an authentic representation of reality. You see, inside the eco-chamber of the mainstream media, they cannot reconcile organic outcomes that are the opposite of their worldview.”

Boo hoo. We busted the Pilgrims’ plan wide open:

@BlackForest sends in this pix entitled: CAT FIGHT CLUB. Cats around the world have been lighting grass fires using the fuel of TRUTH…and spreading it to their networks of hundreds of citizens addicted to truth. The government and its ‘propaganda arm’ cannot compete with our organic movement. Meow.

Memes are flying through social media about Ron DeSantis.

As one commentor wrote: “It is clear that all these Agencies are all in for FILTHY Ron. Mockery is an effective weapon for us little guys. Let’s start it off with some new nicknames. For those who think it is childish, save your typing, I don’t care. This Phony Backstabber needs to be smashed before he even declares.”

Gab is using all the marketing tricks it can to lure Christians into Ahrimanic Intelligence (A.I.) which is dangerous to human thinking. As you pour more and more of your original thoughts into the aiBorg and it spits out what seems to be great answers, your thinking capacity as a human begins to decline.

For example, what has happened to your handwriting abilities since you started using a smart phone and keyboard? What has happened to your ability to read a book after spending years reading flashy, fast-moving material on a screen?

Be assimilated into Ahrimanic Intelligence and you will lose your ability to think as a natural, organic human being.

