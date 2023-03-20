View this video on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SIhlWo6ePkba/

After viewing Polly’s video, the images of horses will make sense. The first horse is the Legatum logo. The others speak for themselves.

Another cover for the Pilgrims Society. Note the logo, more Babylonian horses

Cats spotted his announcement for president and could smell a rat. That’s because AIMCats have learned how to identify Pilgrims Society RAT LINES. We know the enemy and anyone they push for on us, like this swampy thing.

We keep this notice on all of our exterior entrance doors. If there is a knock or ring at the door, we ALWAYS check the camera first and only answer if it is someone we know. It took some practice to get out of our old habit of just answering the door at a knock or a ring. It’s ok to NOT answer an unexpected knock or ring.

@Latino100 posted the image below with this note: “MUELLER was installed by his Deep State Masters to Cover Up Real Crimes, Fabricate False Crimes and Protect the Power Elite from Prosecution

The bottom line is that the U.S. Federal Government is full of “Muellers”—British agents who are in the pay — monetary or political — of the UK Government. There are literally thousands of U.S. Government service workers (especially SES employees) who actively work for the British Intelligence Community, the Rothschild Crime Syndicate and/or the London Financial District. Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Kamala Harris, Lindsay Graham and Diane Feinstein, James Comey and John Brennan, James Clapper and Michael Hayden are just a few of other obvious, yet covert, agents of “the Crown”. And, most of them don’t even know it!”

“You know that “Special Relationship” that so many POTUSes say exists between the US and UK?

It’s special alright!

So special that each U.S. President who repeated the Tavistock-fabricated mantra knew that they were really working for “the Crown”, not the American people.

By the way, according to the U.S. Constitution, that’s called:

T R E A S O N“

The Boss posts:

“This is a deliberate attempt to cause runs on US local and regional banks and credit unions, allowing them to be swallowed whole by the half dozen “too big to fail” banks. DO NOT fall into the trap. DO NOT play the game. This is how the parallel banking system Trump built will be destroyed.

Want to really through sand in the gears? Move your accounts from the bigs to a local or regional bank. This crap will stop in a minute. Decentralize control over the citizens’ wealth. DO NOT centralize that control. Flip the elites one giant bird!”

Our rely to @SonsofWar:

Not to cast aspersions on all people posting material from these countries, but AIMCats should always be extra discerning when you are viewing videos or reading material from alt media people in British Empire commonwealth countries. First, that they are permitted to broadcast from those countries. Second, that they are more focused on American politics than their own. Third, the narratives never reveal the Pilgrims Society and associated groups.

This is why I push back (to various degrees) on Maria Zee, Charlie Ward, Simon Parkes, Brendon O’Connell, James Corbett, Polly, Russell Brand, Sacha Stone, Hugo Talks, and so many more that are pouring out of Commonwealth countries to crowd the alt media space. The Crown must protect the Empire at all costs. Remember, we are in an Information War – the battlefield is for the minds of the people. They don’t want you educated and enlighten by TRUTH HISTORY or they lose.

Just as at one time we called the enemy the nebulous name “globalists” because we couldn’t identify the specific name of the beast (which we now know as the Synagogue of Satan), THE ENEMY knows we are out here in alt media waking people up, but they don’t know precisely who and where we are.

This was by design. When I saw what we were up against years ago back when I was watching Obama in 2008, and took a White House tour in 2010 to pick up the vibe inside the facility, I knew that we had a communication problem. Without good comms, you can’t win a war. WtP had NO WAY to communicate. The Babylonian Cartel owns all the media.

We would first need a strategy to re-teach the world from centuries of lies and propaganda. We had to stay in the grassroots where they couldn’t see us. Then we had to fan out in a decentralized manner. I knew how to fly the mothership, but hadn’t met the person who invented yet. That would be years later. I needed ‘fuel’ to fly the mothership, which, in the internet, is called CONTENT. Then I met Douglas in 2011 and said WHOA – now there’s some CONTENT.

In 2015, we started posting on sites that would host us. I knew our content would attract high-level thinkers as Douglas cranks out amazing reports and videos. As I tell him with much love, he was my intellectual ‘bait’ to reel in some big fish to help us get organized.

In 2017 we “hooked” Michael and he joined our team, bringing along the miners who provide OCTANE in the fuel. He had already spent years researching the bad guys, but when Mike, Doug, and I connected, it was fireworks. We started producing and distributing major truth revelations that eventually reached YOU.

The next job in assembling our InfoWar “guerillas” was to find all of you and bring you up to speed on truth history. We encouraged you to educate and enlighten your downlines and networks. We asked that you share these truths with your peeps in a way that resonates with them with your unique messaging; hence, our enemy doesn’t know who precisely we are. Like the Pilgrims Society motto, we are HERE AND EVERYWHERE.

What the enemy knows is that somehow the resistance is associated with cats. The more you use cats in your messaging, the more confused they become on the info battlefield. Meow.

