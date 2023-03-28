Listen on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3lcVArPUevQu/

The Russian Sledgehammer is Falling in Ukraine

Pete Santilli writes: “Twitter’s fraudulent source code story yesterday attempts to throw shade on the real source code story—the theft of Ohio-based Leader Technologies’ social networking invention in 2001

Why is it fraudulent? Because Twitter claims to own its social networking code and fails to disclose the true owner: Leader Technologies, Columbus, Ohio

Twitter has thus committed fraud on the court by certifying that it has right, title and interest in its social networking code when it does not.

Twitter is certifying their ownership of a stolen vehicle!

Twitter received the invention from the IBM Eclipse Foundation and never invented anything. https://twitter.com/EclipseFdn

Twitter and Facebook obstructed justice in 2009 when they contracted with Sec. of State Hillary Clinton (during the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement trial) for “an election winning template” (read: election fraud)

Featherweight Twitter legal & technical shills were propped up to hide Twitter’s intellectual property theft (Elon Musk and Twitters shill engineers invented nothing); CTO Parag Agrawal has been a fraud, presiding over stolen property.”

WE CONCUR. Michael sends Pete this note:

Hi Peter,

Amazing piece https://petersantilli.com/?p=7669

Talk about turn around. The ink wasn’t even dry!

The mockingbird global repetition of the Twitter source code headline was breathtaking and so obvious. They have rarely done this so brazenly in the last few years.

This exposes a weakness they feel. What do you think that is?

Is our claim re. the theft of our invention much more broadly understood than it appears on the surface?

Are you familiar with our Miller Act Notice and our proposal for funding a truly Free Press?

Blessings brother,

Mike

Elon Musk is a DARPA cardboard cutout fraud

Michael McKibben was creating this amazing technology of scalability when Mark Zuckerberg was in grade school and Jack Dorsey was playing video games.

“The 2022 absence rate “makes absolutely no sense,” exclaimed former Blackrock portfolio manager Edward Dowd. “Something’s going on with our workforce that we’ve never seen before. And it’s gone so far above trend — it’s a health concern.”

“Absences are defined as instances when persons who usually work 35 or more hours a week worked less than 35 hours during the reference week for one of the following reasons: Own illness, injury, or medical problems; child-care problems; other family or personal obligations; civic or military duty; and maternity or paternity leave. Excluded are situations in which work was missed due to vacation or personal days, holiday, labor disputes, and other reasons. For multiple jobholders, absence data refer only to work missed at their main jobs. The absence rate is the ratio of workers with absences to total full-time wage and salary employment,” explained Mr. Dowd on his website.

He noted, “In relative terms, the deviation from trend in 2022, for the total (men+women) full-time workers was about 70%.”

“And that number [absence rates] went up three standard deviations off of trend (2003 to 2019)” in 2020, Mr. Dowd explained. In geek-speak, the chance of something three standard deviations above the mean is 0.3 percent.”

CATS OF TIKTOK

Europeans must immediately stop watching cat videos, in order to protect Ukraine.

“According to multiple sources, Ukraine is running out of ammunition in the war against Russia. However, according to Newsweek who is pushing the message from the Nordic Ammunition Supply Company, TikTok cat videos are to blame.“

Put this in the ‘how far can we stretch a narrative’ file.

For AIMCats this will be a review of everything we have learned over the last few years to be better prepared to feed ourselves during the collapse. Feels great to be educated and enlightened…feels even better when the veggies start popping out of the soil.

Top 10 Reasons You WON’T Survive The Coming Food Crisis!

GET CAT CRAZY!!

Defeat the Nazis of Ukraine.

Just doing my part to help defeat the Nazis in the Ukraine. Meow. Eminem – Without Me Parody – Without Cats