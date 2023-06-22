The entire team took a week or so for rest and refueling so we didn’t get out much material, other than the nonstop posts at @Gabriels_Horn, which, if you are not checking daily, you should consider doing in order to stay current with leading headlines and narratives. We have amazing cat friends, all graduates of AIMSOT, that select the best material they find and send it up to the “mothership” for reposting. If you notice Gab contributors that we repost frequently, please subscribe to their channels directly as they post even more content.

Now, about that east coast professor who claims to be a “propaganda expert” that I have been railing about on Gab. Mike got back into town and sent me this:

NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller interview with Greg Hunter on the nature of propaganda and censorship

Mark Crispin Miller is a recently fired tenured professor of propaganda at New York University in the Department of Media, Culture, and Communications at New York University.

Professor Miller confirms AFI/AIM findings from a decade ago. Better late than never. Here are some links to the British Pilgrims Society which Professor Miller talks around, but has yet to find in his censored academic world. He does get close in his mentions of eugenics, Rockefeller, Carnegie, endless British war.

o Mark Crispin Miller. (Jun. 18, 2023). Lying Legacy Media Helped Murder Millions – Mark Crispin Miller, Greg Hunter interview. USAWathchdog.com. Rumble version. (Raw *.mp4 video file).

Can you believe it? GOOGLE removed our main post about this genocidal monster. Totally scrubbed it off the net AND removed it from inside our computer folder. Lucky for us, we keep several copies – on our backup serverS (we have more than one) and on different blogs that the DEMONS don’t know about. Any hoot – get your peeps to check out the background of this murderous veterinarian.

AFI. (Jan. 26, 2022). It appears that demons possess the soul of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Americans for Innovation.

As a member of secret society “St. Elmo Hall”, Ron DeSantis knows the big secret and supports the British rule of America. Whenever you see politicians who have attended Ivy League schools like Harvard, Yale, Wellesley, Princeton…. start hard questioning them and examine their secret society affiliations. These institutions are incubators for British Pilgrim Society puppeticians.

ESG is emerging as digital chains

I highly recommend this video where he explains CBDCs as a ledger system run by the Bank of International Settlements. BIS Releases New Plan For Global CBDC (Here Are The Details)

@thompson_uk posts:

JORDAN: “In the summer of 2016, did our government receive intelligence that suggested Secretary Clinton had approved a plan to tie President Trump to Russia?

DURHAM: “Yes.”

JORDAN: “Was that intelligence important enough for Director Brennan to go brief the President of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the Attorney General of the United States, and the Director of the FBI?”

DURHAM: “Yes.”

JORDAN: “Did Director Comey share that information with the FISA court, the lawyers preparing the FISA application, and the FBI agents on the case?”

DURHAM: “No.”

We notice more people in our corner of the social media universe discussing DEMONS. Some people are actually naming the specific demons.

Every Believer Must See This: Satan’s LIE Exposed // Spiritual Warfare

American Caligula

This month – PRIDE MONTH – cats are learning how to shop in local markets and stores, shunning commerce with satanic ESG companies and stores, like Kroger, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and others. If you aren’t visiting your local farmers market, you might start doing so. Today’s markets have lots of choices besides fruits and veggies. I shop my local market every Thursday and pick up most everything I need for the week’s cooking, plus goodies for food preservation and storage. Below are some pictures I took today on my shopping trip.

I love the chicken man! He raises these chickens the Salatin way and processes them himself. I picked up 2 breasts that had just been butchered yesterday. Douglas is going to love the fresh meat, which I typically put on the barbie, maybe with some corn or squash combo.

This fish market is the best. Freshest lake fish in our southeast Michigan area which is caught in the Great Lakes. I love throwing any of these fish on the barbie. During the winter and before the farmers market opens, these vendors bring their truck to designated empty parking lot once a week so you can continue to purchase fresh fish.

Look around your farmers market to find exceptional, locally raised meats. This booth has it all – from sausages to NY strips. In our small market, we actually have 2 meat trucks. If you live in the Ann Arbor area, you will definitely want to go to the Kerrytown market on Saturdays. It’s huge – lots of organic farms present produce there.

Bet you can’t find this at your local big box store! The mushroom man is a favorite at our market. He always has a interesting variety of shrooms.

Sometimes there are plants in your newly-planted garden that don’t make it through the early spring. Most markets will have a few booths where you can get replacements or add new plants to your garden.

Of course the markets have oodles of plants and hanging baskets, along with booths filled with farm-fresh produce.

Hope these pictures inspired you to “get thee to the farmers market” once a week from now through fall harvest. Explore the farmers markets in your neck of the woods. Here’s a Michigan map for cats in my state: https://mifma.org/find-a-farmers-market/

I consider gardening to be a hobby. I thoroughly enjoy learning along with you cats, and I appreciate the hard work it takes to be a farmer. That’s why the farmers market is my EXTENSION GARDEN. What I can’t grow in my garden, I purchase from a local farmer. The farmers market is an excellent place to source produce for storage and preservation. Linda reminds us how challenging gardening can be: