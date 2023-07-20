The Astrologers of the Detroit Manasic Club

And as the destructive forces of wisdom originate from those beings who stayed behind on Old Moon, so there will appear upon Future Jupiter the destructive forces of love from beings who have remained behind. Into the midst of the general tapestry of the Future Jupiter existence will be set the hideous forms of the retarded beings with egoistic demands for love and they will be the mighty devastating powers in the Future Jupiter existence.

The staying behind of human beings in individual incarnations creates the destructive nature-powers on Future Jupiter. Thus, we see how the world is woven, harmful elements as well as beneficent; we have a moral element woven into the world process.” The first abyss is lies, the degeneration of humanity through Ahriman; the second is self-seeking, the degeneration of humanity through Lucifer; the third is, in the physical realm, illness and death [Asuras]; in the cultural realm, the illness and death of culture. The Anglo-American world may gain world dominion; but without the Threefold Social Order it will, through this dominion, pour out cultural death and cultural illness over the whole earth.

The Influence of Spiritual Beings Upon Man, Rudolf Steiner, Lecture VIII, May 16, 1908, Berlin, GA 102

Douglas was asked this question via email: “Don’t you differ between will and an act of will? How do you observe will?”

His answer: “You generally don’t observe free will, or any type of will – it might set you on fire by the realization that will power itself is a hierarchical being of the highest order moving through you. These Beings of the rank of the Thrones are truly incomprehensible in their full measure. Observation takes reflection whereas will power is active and sometimes has no thought nor feeling in it, let alone reflective thinking. But when you bring willing into thinking, then the possibility for moral imagination (higher thinking) becomes possible. And when you can bring thinking and feeling into will – then the possibility for free will arises and freely given love, free of duty, can happen.

When this happens, intuition arises as love in thinking and then the gods think in us and move through moral imagination into moral inspiration and then into moral intuition (or moral technique as Steiner calls it) which enkindles a fiery and brilliant reaction from the heart and activates human will power into great deeds of truth, beauty, and goodness.

At that moment, human free will and divine will become one and the initiate finds their self surrendering to the void of space (the abyss) which springs forth an overflowing chalice of unending grace, mercy, and love. Angels don’t have free will, they have divine will flowing through them. When we become angels, we will no longer possess free will, per se, but will synchronistically embody (be one with) the actions of the higher hierarchy, especially the Spirits of Willpower – the Thrones.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Crown Agent and Vaccine Fraudster

Research into Tim Ballard and the organizations that surround him and his partners.

Nuggets from the mines

The ADL is trying to hide their “Ashkenazi” fake Jewish origins in the pagan merchant-banks of ancient Babylon, the demon of usury, and their current lair in The City of London, where they ignored the Prophets, collected Babylon’s taxes, ran Babylon’s banks, managed contracts for cattle, spices, silks and grain, held court, rented property, managed construction, practiced usury, practiced adultery, bought and sold slaves, and sacrificed children to their demon gods Mammon, Moloch, Ba’al, Ishtar, etc. Ashkenazi = Pagan Babylonian Merchant-Banker “Silk Road” Blood (Rādhānite or Radknight) The Hebrew Prophets uniformly condemned these practices ca. 600 B.C. Ashkenazi ≠ Hebrew

Ibn Khordadbeh (published ca. 870 A.D.), the Arab (Abbasid Caliphate) geographer, spymaster and postmaster of the Silk Road headquartered in Babylon/Baghdad called them “Radhanites” from the wealthy area of Babylon called “the land of Radhan.” The British called them “radknights,” and gave them control of The City of London in 1067 A.D., and identified their assets in The Domesday Book (1085 A.D.) The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) just picked a fight with RFK, Jr. that they lost before they opened their well-funded mouths. It shows their historical and scientific ignorance. Here is the link to the DNA study to which RFK Jr. refers (a cite which the mockingbird press fails to mention in their anti-Semitic! diatribes: “Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 coding regions (Fig. 1b).”

Here is the peer-reviewed study that the ADL pitchmen curiously failed to cite―as they would if they were real journalists: Hou, Y., Zhao, J., Martin, W. et al. (Jul. 15, 2020). New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis, ref. Ashkenazi, Chinese, ISSN: 1741-7015. BMC Med 18. Source: https://doi.org/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z

We believe the ADL is trying to get the attention off of the term “Ashkenazi,” which has come under new scrutiny from investigators who are discovering that they a mainly of ancient Babylonian Rhadanite merchant-banker blood, not Hebrew. “were localized to modern-day Turkey and found to be genetically closest to Turkic, southern Caucasian, and Iranian populations, suggesting a common origin in Iranian “Ashkenaz” lands (Das et al., 2016). These findings were more compatible with an Irano-Turko-Slavic origin for AJs and a Slavic origin for Yiddish than with the Rhineland hypothesis, which lacks historical, genetic, and linguistic support (Table 1) (van Straten, 2004; Elhaik, 2013). The findings have also highlighted the strong social-cultural and genetic bonds of Ashkenazic and Iranian Judaism and their shared Iranian origins (Das et al., 2016).” “Remarkably, AJs [Ashkenazi Jews] exhibit a dominant Iranian (~88%) and residual Levantine (~3%) ancestries, as opposed to Bedouins [nomadic, Semitic] (~14%-Iranian, ~88%-Levantine) and Palestinians . . . Very little Palestinian Jewish culture survive outside of Palestine.” Das et al. (Jun. 21, 2017).

The Origins of Ashkenaz, Ashkenazic Jews, and Yiddish. Frontiers in Genetics. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. Source: https:// http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5478715/ %5D

References to “Iran” in these DNA studies of Ashkenazi Jews could be substituted with their older names ”Babylon” or “Persian” which includes their admixture with ancient Sogdians (present day Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan), ancient Khazarians (present day European Russia, southern Ukraine, Crimea, and Kazakhstan), and Chinese. The Pagan Babylonian Radhanite Merchant-Banker Pilgrims rebranded themselves as Ashkenazi and moved their bank from Solomon’s Gold Bank from Babylon The Bible calls them “not Jews” [they were/are Babylonian fake Jews] and of the “synagogue of Satan.” Rev. 2, 3.

Note: Once the inhabitants of Baghdad (Babylon) were driven out by the Seljuk Turks in 1055. The Babylonian Radhanite merchant-bankers of Babylon (note that Wikipedia never uses the word “Babylon”, even though “The land of Radhan” was a wealthy “Jewish” suburb of Babylon/Baghdad where the merchant-bankers lived and traded) fled northwest through Turk in the environs of “Ashkenaz” and on into their extensive European trade routes, some went west to Spain. As points of historical reference, the Seljuk Turks captured Jerusalem in 1071, and the First Crusade to liberate the Holy Land began in 1096.

“They’re all dead, and Ukraine has no real men left” – Scott Ritter | Redacted with Clayton Morris

This planned Trump expansion of the Executive is a British Pilgrims Society strategy from ca. 1908 A.D. to make our president into a monarch! Is this another “woke” Trump allies smothering him in more British takedown strategy? British SERCO already controls our US Patent Office, two FEMA regions (2 and 9), 75 US Airports, Obamacare, etc. Crown Agents run the Senior Executive Service (SES) and have done since 1978.

Having a monarch for a president makes it even easier for the British Empire to ANNEX America back into the Imperium. See Point 1 of their 24-point plan which remains in play. How could we have a more imperial president than the likes of FDR who paved the way for our peer-socialism?!

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1912-02-17-The-24-step-Pilgrims-Society-Corp-Imperial-Fed-Strat-to-Return-America-to-British-Rule-by-Lillian-Scott-Troy-by-Hon-J-Thorkelson-MN-1940-SF-Leader-GPO-George-Mason-Feb-17-24-1912.pdf

AFI. (Jul. 22, 2022). Lillian Scott Troy (1882-1964): An unsung heroine of the American Republic. Americans for Innovation. HTML version

Betsy & Thomas on the TRUTH HISTORY of Modern America

Don‘t forget that we have a possible UPS strike looming at the end of July – still unresolved. Next up is the trucking company YELLOW that can‘t make its pension payments and may claim bankruptcy. Prepare for interrupted transportation that will adversely affect supply chains.

Standing at the Threshold

Douglas makes the “hang loose” Shaka hand gesture, very common in Hawaii with surfers. It’s not some masonic secret signal.