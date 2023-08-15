BRITISH SERCO AND THE US MILITARY IN CO-OPERATION WITH THE WEF SEIZE MAUI TO BECOME THE WORLD’S FIRST SMART CITY ISLAND.

Everyone on Maui is under attack by the British Pilgrims Society. First the residents of Lahaina… then the rest of Maui residents through smart IDs, rationed food, limited transportation, forced vaccinations.

Full patent analysis here: AFI. (Jan. 11, 2018). Meet The Person Who Can

Remotely Crash Planes And Can Your Mind. https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html

MONSTROUS PATENT CALLS PEOPLE “WET WARE”

IMPLANTED DEVICES DELIVER ELECTRIC SHOCK, POISONS, DOPAMINE, ADRENALINE, EMIT MIND CONTROL FREQUENCIES

HEWLETT-PACKARD & AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ARE COMPLICIT

Here’s the contract for FEMA Region IX (9) – $610 million. MAUI HAWAI’I Under FEMA (British) SUPERVISION

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-12-20-Serco-Inc-$610000000-PA-TAC-IV-Fed-Proj-Sol-No-HSFE80-17-R-0004-DHS-FEMA-GovTribe-awarded-Dec-20-2017.pdf

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/01/so-you-thought-rhodes-scholarships-were.html

It should be noted that SERCO has been awarded over 5,000 GSA contracts in America. This includes management of all patent applications at the U.S. Patent Office since May 17, 2006. Serco was awarded a $610 million contract to manage FEMA Region 9 that covers Arizona, California, Nevada, Hawaii and the Pacific Islands. On Jul. 16, 2013, Obama awarded Serco a $1.2 billion. Serco also manages the air traffic control towers in 63 U.S. airports, and was most recently awarded more than $95 million to run the U.S. Patent and Trademark examination processes.

See our previous post linked to Serco evidence.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2006-05-17-Serco-Awarded-Milestone-Contract-with-the-Commonwealth-of-Virginia-re-USPTO-Press-release-Serco-May-17-2006.pdfAFI. (May 16, 2018).

SES SERCO “wet-ware” soft kill plan is happening, but can be stopped: Defund them, now!

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/04/the-shadow-government-uses-ses-serco.html

Audio and details inside: https://aim4truth.org/2020/09/25/the-hidden-dangers-of-electricity-are-a-mortal-threat-to-humanity/

AIMCat Peter sends in his review of Sabrina Wallace’s videos. Please feel free to discuss in the comments below. Or send me your feedback by email or the “contact us” page. Of course, we can always be reached on Gab @Gabriels_Horn.

AIMCat Patricia writes:

“This isn’t a perfect video, yet it is a good overview of the 9-Eyes apparatus. It came out in April 2020 & it was immediately pulled down. As soon as I saw it, my heart sank & I was shocked that our Tech Sector was doing to our Country.

https://archive.org/details/shadow-gate-the-documentary

National Security, yeah, right, sure! Then, why did we bring in workers from Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Iran, Korea, China, Pakistan, India, Russia, Israel, etc.? H1Bs in 1998/99 who were NOT Americans? The H1Bs I inherited as a Director were so freaked out after 911, I had a physical split with them hiding in other areas & Americans with Flags everywhere. —Security, with Call Centers of OUR data offshore!

Snowden was a relief while many said, “he’s hurting our National Security!” Like hell he is, he’s trying to Wake You People Up! My righteous anger is seething right now over the numerous arguments with Executives between 1996 & 2001.

It only became more obvious in 2008 that I wasn’t going to go along with bad ideas & bad programming for everything from privacy, utilities, point of sales to taxes when I took over the Whiteboard in (city redacted) w (university redacted) Tech Students.”

Burrado is commenting on is this video (below) uploaded by Rick:

Watch video at: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.BF0223A5-2673-48C2-9A12-310B7C0507F8:0 Rick also suggests: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.15FFD89D-A1D0-4EB7-A155-7C08808D553B:c

“Maui Police Chief John Pelletier came to Hawaii after 22 years in Las Vegas. He was incident commander for the 2017 mass shooting that left over 50 dead.“

https://twitter.com/hawaii/status/1690614764639232000

Basically, Pelletier was an inside man for the FBI Las Vegas false flag operation and cover-up.

Roosh V @rooshv posts:

1. Fund politicians/DAs that support criminals

2. Shops close, crime increases, residents/companies leave, property values dive

3. Blackrock/WEF/elite buy real estate cheap & “solve” crisis by creating 15-minute cities

4. Immobilized slaves live under total surveillance & control

HERE’S THE KILL SHOT MAP!!! Target this area for a precision hit. King Charles the Turd, the Privy COuncil, the Babylonian Radhanite Merchant-Bakers, SERCO, and the Pilgrims Society.

THE CITY OF LONDON BABYLONIAN MERCHANT BANKER-DEMON HOAX OF ALL TIME

If you are new to the Cat Report, we direct you to our TRUTH HISTORY page where we have been writing a historical accounting that is mind-blowing. Citizens around the world can benefit in reading this amazing online book. All chapters are in PDF format for easy download and preservation.