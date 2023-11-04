Salute to the cat brigade for creating a ground fire that Congress will find blistering and deadly if they vote on WAR and/or reinstating the draft – as Americans say no to the TRAITORS and then SECOND AMENDMENT them in order to bring down the TREASONOUS government. Remember, you don‘t need a criminal trial and all that hoo-ha to remove traitors. Second Amendment and the U.S. Constitution say it is our DUTY to remove them in order to protect ourselves and our country.

Cats are just waiting for Congresspeople to take the official vote so that we can easily identify the TRAITORS by their legal vote and not their rhetoric. It’s then open season on TRAITORS here in America. Calling on brave professionals to lend a hand.

GET READY FOLKS: 2023 US DRAFT NOW NEEDED! Military Recruiting Crisis (WORLD WAR 3)

BREAKING: US DRAFT NOW NEEDED! 2023 Military Shortfall (WORLD WAR 3)

“They began amid concerns among U.S. and European officials that the war has reached a stalemate and about the ability to continue providing aid to Ukraine, officials said. Biden administration officials also are worried that Ukraine is running out of forces, while Russia has a seemingly endless supply, officials said. Ukraine is also struggling with recruiting and has recently seen public protests about some of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s open-ended conscription requirements.“

Since they won‘t have a need to send 3,600 troops PER DAY to MOLOCH’s meat grinder in the Ukraine, they can divert these troops to Israel. But the problem is that the U. S. military doesn’t have enough men and Moloch must have its blood sacrifice. So Congress, filled with crown agents and foreign dual citizens, will vote on sending American men to the meat grinder.

Did you prepare you letter to your senator and congressperson yet? If not, we gave you a downloadable template here: https://aim4truth.org/2023/11/03/cat-report-856/

Wes posted a question and wanted to know with whom does Putin negotiate a peace agreement. Similar question from others who want to know who sits across the table from Putin – the U.S., the UN, EU, NATO, the Ukraine?

OUR ANSWER: The Rothschild agent from the British Pilgrims Society will be the person with whom Putin “negotiates”.

You see, the MASTER PLAN is to get the ENEMY to FEAR what armed citizens might do to their traitorous butts.

In order to whip up fear among these congresspeople, they have to know what we are searching in the internet. They currently see the trending phrase “military draft” so this hinders them in making their move to vote for the draft because their constituents are already sending in letters and emails. Some of you are planning to visit them at their home office, face-to-face. Good. Pounce.

These techniques are much better than others we might have to take. Everyone can at least call, write, and/or meet their (s)elected representatives and let them know what you think.

We need the enemy to see scary trending internet words and phrases and ONLY YOU can do it, cats. Get the word out to your downline in any way you can – memes, funny shorts, informative videos. Here are piercing truth phrases:

Treason Clause (this will really scare them – as it shows intellect and intent)

Traitors in Congress

Second Amendment

“Treason is a unique offense in our constitutional order—the only crime expressly defined by the Constitution, and applying only to Americans who have betrayed the allegiance they are presumed to owe the United States. While the Constitution’s Framers shared the centuries-old view that all citizens owed a duty of loyalty to their home nation, they included the Treason Clause not so much to underscore the seriousness of such a betrayal, but to guard against the historic use of treason prosecutions by repressive governments to silence otherwise legitimate political opposition. Debate surrounding the Clause at the Constitutional Convention thus focused on ways to narrowly define the offense, and to protect against false or flimsy prosecutions….

…..The Constitution specifically identifies what constitutes treason against the United States and, importantly, limits the offense of treason to only two types of conduct: (1) “levying war” against the United States; or (2) “adhering to [the] enemies [of the United States], giving them aid and comfort…..

… The Treason Clause provides that the offense may only be proven by “open confession in court,” or on “the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act.” The “overt act” requirement was designed both to limit the kind of substantive behavior treason could punish—only conduct, not mere expression—and to ensure that the conduct itself demonstrated a defendant’s intention to betray the United States.”

We know that the U. S. House and Senate are filled with foreign dual citizens and British Pilgrim Society crown agents. This is not conspiracy. We have proven it with our research. Ergo, pictured above is a body of enemies either “levying war” against the United States; or “adhering to [the] enemies [of the United States], giving them aid and comfort.

The Treason Clause requires that at least 2 citizens see the treason being committed. We are millions of citizens watching this corrupt body cast legal votes that are treasonous. Cats are waiting for the big, fat, in-your-face votes: proclamation of war and/or reinstating military conscription. Upon our collective observation (where we go as one, we go as all), we could easily meet the Treason Clause provision of

Testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act.

The “act” would be the Congressional vote. (Remember, the Senate already voted 97-0 to support Israel so some might say that they have self-identified as traitors.) The two witnesses could be you and your friend, also witnessing the treason.

Once at least two of us have witnessed TREASON IN THE ACT (in this case, congresspeople taking a legal and recorded vote), we have spotted a traitor.

What then?

Traitors don’t require a trial…so you and your friend decide how you want to remove the TRAITORS from office. Please don’t say that you will try to vote them out of office. We tried that in several elections just to discover (and we have the proof) that all the electronic voting machines are rigged. Also don’t tell us that you will have them arrested and go to jail. Our entire system of law and order is corrupt.

We see how the the cabal are treated. Two tiered-justice.

Did you read the last CAT REPORT? https://aim4truth.org/2023/11/03/cat-report-856/

TRUTH HISTORY will set us free