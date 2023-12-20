Did you read the last Cat Report: https://aim4truth.org/2023/12/19/cat-report-870/

Do not inject or ingest ANYTHING associated with this genocidal maniac. Alert your peeps.

“Since 2009, this has been 100% artificial, unprecedented money printing and deficits; $27 trillion over 15 years, to be exact. This is off the charts, 100% artificial, which means we’re in a dangerous state,” Harry Dent told Fox News Digital.

“I think 2024 is going to be the biggest single crash year we’ll see in our lifetimes.”

“I’m the guy that’s praying for a crash while everybody else is not. We need to get back down to normal, and we need to send a message to central banks,” he continued.

Carlson is controlled oppo and Vivek is not a natural born citizen (not eligible to hold office of VP or P). Carlson demonstrates his stupidity.

To all those people who fall for cheap HOPIUM BS about secret court docs that name 177 people who were involved with Jeffrey Epstein…

We will get EXACTLY THIS:

Iceland this week.

Part of the depop agenda. Applesauce is probably made from apples that were treated with Bill Gates’ fruit coating Apeel which is probably a form of graphene oxide.

Read all about it: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/applesauce-pouches-may-have-been-intentionally-contaminated-lead-fda

What Do the Media Shills have to say about Ramaswampy?

Nikki Haley is one of (((them))).