The lamestream interviewer needs to ask ‘The Huckster’ how she accumulated $25-50 MILLION in her IRA account when she has only worked for about 20 years and the most the IRS has permitted annually in those years was last year’s amount of $6,500.

What kind of stock picks does she make to turn an IRA into that kind of money? The interviewer needs to ask ‘The Huckster’ if Tallahassee Tsamoutales is her sugar daddy. If our hunch is right about Sarah being positioned by the British Pilgrims Society as Trump’s running mate, we’ll see more videos on her as the primaries shake out foreign agents Vivek RamaSwampy, Nimarata Nikki Randhawa, and Ron DeSantis.

Sarah brought a personal worth of up to $50 million with her. The payola of her handlers is evident.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders. (Jan. 23, 2017). OGE Form 278e Public Financial Disclosure. US Office of Government Ethics. Source: https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/3766654/Sanders-Sarah-H.pdf

The IRS limits contributions at no more than $6500 per year. Simple math will show ‘The Huckster’s” fraud. Let’s give Sarah all 41 years of her life, even though she has only worked half of those. Sarah would have had to put in an average of $609,756 (low end) to $1,219,512 (upper end) PER YEAR. If that is the case, how come the IRS hasn’t audited her for tax fraud?

Or…. her portfolio has had extreme returns. Even better than Pelosi’s.

Or… big daddy Tallahassee Tsamoutales put some sugar in her bowl.?

Trump is correct with his statement that Haley is not a citizen; although the media – both traditional and alternative – are burying his statement of truth. First out of the gate to poo-poo his statement is The Guardian.uk (duh).

Here is another pro-genocide babe. Kristi probably couldn’t think her way out of a box since she isn’t aware that Israel is a genocidal nation, at the very least. Make sure to pop this mole head if it shows itself as a potential anything in the Trump administration. Don’t be shy to whac-a-mole a globalist pig; spread the intel to your downline peeps.

This video was posted 9 years ago. Where do you think all of those black dots on the map are today?

Bill Warner, PhD: Jihad vs Crusades

The mask has been ripped off the Pope and all can see that he is a follower of Satan, not Jesus Christ. If you are a church-attending, tithe-giving Catholic, please note that you are supporting SATAN. This is not going to be a good karma outcome for you. Stop feeding the beast and get yourself out of their churches and doctrine.

Jesus Christ is the ONLY way and any suggestion otherwise by this Jesuit pedo Pope is blasphemy.

New picture under the secret window at https://www.usdebtclock.org

Read all about it: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/01/12/reuters-world-economic-forum-meets-with-trump-discussion-at-forefront-global-corporations-and-politicians-fearful-of-trump-impact-on-world/

Verdict‘s still out for many people for this White Hat. Cats are a lot more knowledgeable about who’s who in the swamp than we were in 2016. We know who the globalists are and how their rat lines run.

If we see President Trump selecting a running mate like Sarah ‘The Huckster’, MI6 operative Mike Flynn, pro-Israel babe Kristi Noem or “whatever they need” Marsha Blackburn, or the vaxxed, boosted idiot Tim Scott, we will know that Donald Trump is playing for the British Pilgrims Society and the Babylonian Radhanite merchant bankers (Blackrock, the Fed, the crown and Vanguard).

Pictured below is a REAL White Hat. Had his technology stolen by Obama’s executive office, and despite being unsupported by the Trump administration to pay him for the government theft, Mr. McKibben works tirelessly in the AFI mines, exposing the corruption of the swamp. Now THIS is who I would vote for on a Trump/McKibben ticket.

Why Invisibility is Power | Priceless Benefits of Being Invisible

TIME FOR A HISTORY LESSON.

Edmund Burke Born: January 12, 1729, Dublin, Ireland; Died: July 9, 1797,

Edmund Burke is credited with these well-known statements:

“Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Burke also identified the “dark cabal” of “King’s Men,” a “Double Cabinet,” that really ran the world via the banking and commerce of the British East India Company. He identified exactly how they used titles, favors, loans, preferential funding, and blackmail to manage their “cabal” behind the protection of the Crown.

Burke identified this Cabal just months before, in 1785, when Alexander Hamilton, British Spy No. 7, was establishing America’s 2nd bank, the Bank of New York, with BRITISH UNDERWRITING.

See: AFI. (May 20, 2022). Alexander Hamilton, British Spy #7, betrayed America’s fledgling banks to his Bank of England / Monarch’s Privy Council back channels. Americans for Innovation.(HTML)

Burke’s astute observations were an evident OPERATIONS HANDBOOK for the British South Africa Company (chartered by Queen Victory on Dec. 20, 1889) by Cecil Rhodes, Lord Rosebery (Rothschild), Lord Pirbright (Rothschild), and Lord Walter Rothschild.

Note that in 1889, Rosebery’s wife, Hannah Rothschild, the richest woman in the British Empire, died mysteriously from typhus at age 38, and Junius P. Morgan, died in an auto accident in the Riviera. Rosebery took over Hannah’s N.M Rothschild & Sons stock fortune, and J.P. Morgan assumed control of the Morgan banking empire seeded by George Peabody. Rosebery went on the become the prime minister with Rhodes appointed to the Queen’s Privy Council, and co-founder of the British Pilgrims Society to implement this new British world order where the elites rule over the masses in perpetuity. This Babylonian Radhanite merchant-banker “Double Cabinet” has experimented with the model ever since (Chinese Opium Wars, Palestine, British Zionism masquerading as Judaism, Boer Wars, WWI, BBC, Welcomme Trust, Tavistock, Empire Press Union, AP, Reuters, RCA, Marconi Wireless, Bolshevik Revolution, Mao, WWII, Crimea, Falklands, Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Uganda, Rwanda, Congo, Allende, Pinoche, Afghanistan, Iraq, right up to the current attempt to destroy the American Republic and return it to the British Empire.

Edmund Burke wrote this 1st December 1783:

He articulated a road map for Cecil Rhodes on how to subdue nations under commerce. He called them:

1. King’s Cabinet

2. Cabal

3. Dark Cabal

4. Meanest Cabal

5. King’s Friends

6. King’s Men

7. Rota in the Court

8. Double Cabinet

9. Secret influence of a neo-Tory group he labeled the “king’s friends”

10. This group did the bidding of the British East India Company

https://oll.libertyfund.org/title/canavan-select-works-of-edmund-burke-vol-4

https://archive.org/details/thoughtsoncause00burkgoog/page/n30/mode/2up?q=cabal

“The invariable course of the Company’s policy is this: Either they set up some prince too odious to maintain himself without the necessity of their assistance; or they soon render him odious, by making him the instrument of their government.

In that case troops are bountifully sent to him to maintain his authority. That he should have no want of assistance, a civil gentleman, called a Resident, is kept at his court, who, under pretence of providing duly for the pay of these troops, gets assignments on the revenue into his hands. Under his provident management, debts soon accumulate; new assignments are made for these debts; until, step by step, the whole revenue, and with it the whole power of the country, is delivered into his hands.

The military do not behold without a virtuous emulation the moderate gains of the civil department. They feel that, in a country driven to habitual rebellion by the civil government, the military is necessary; and they will not permit their services to go unrewarded. Tracts of country are delivered over to their discretion. Then it is found proper to convert their commanding officers into farmers of revenue.

Thus, between the well paid civil, and well rewarded military establishment, the situation of the natives may be easily conjectured. The authority of the regular and lawful government is every where and in every point extinguished. Disorders and violences arise; they are repressed by other disorders and other violences. Wherever the collectors of the revenue, and the farming colonels and majors move, ruin is about them, rebellion before and behind them. The people in crowds fly out of the country; and the frontier is guarded by lines of troops, not to exclude an enemy, but to prevent the escape of the inhabitants.”

Time for a Humanities Lesson

Dante’s Purgatorio Part 1 – Island Shore & The Excommunicated

POST SCRIPT

We see Hildabeast ready to put her hoofs down into the position of presidential candidate for the DemonRats. If her plan goes down, Biden will be removed from office AFTER he is nominated as the Dem candidate and after the DNC convention. He will then step down for health reasons and the Committee, still controlled by the Hildabeast will select her as their nominee. Gavin Newsom will get the consolation prize and be her running mate.

If cats see any media narratives headed in that direction, we encourage you to post them in the cattery so we can share the intel with all.