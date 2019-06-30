‘A Great Day for the World’: Trump-Kim Meet in Diplomatic Breakthrough.
Moon, Kim, Trump Hold Historic Three-way Talks On South Korean Soil
I had a great meeting with President Xi of China yesterday, far better than expected. I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate. China has agreed that, during the negotiation, they will begin purchasing large…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019
….again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019
The leaders of virtually every country that I met at the G-20 congratulated me on our great economy. Many countries are having difficulties on that score. We have the best economy anywhere in the world, with GREAT & UNLIMITED potential looking into the future!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2019
Thanks for the fantastic Trump-welcome, Korea!
Calling on All Patriots – Worldwide
The Globalist Wage 5G GENOCIDE
Urban Dwellers Beware – You are being herded into 5G extermination ovens
Sample letter to send to your elected officials and news media. Modify letter to fit your needs. Speak your truth and send it out far and wide.
The Democrats in crisis: Schumer and Pelosi at each other’s throats
Building it – the American Way
Betsy and Thomas weigh in on this solar event that occurred yesterday.
Was this a 11:11 gateway?
Matteo Salvini’s Popularity SOARS Amidst Sea-Watch Migrant Controversy!!!
Facebook Sheryl Sandberg Makes $1 Million Donation To Planned Parenthood As Her Company Censors Conservatives
CannaTalk Presents: DuPont & the Marijuana Tax Act of 1939
PROOF! TULSI GABBARD – NEW WORLD ORDER MEMBER
We are being GAMIFIED! This is a 3-part series. We will run each of the videos over the next few Cat Reports.
The Bipartisan Problem of the Revolving Door
- 430 former members of Congress work to help special interests navigate the corridors of power in Washington.
- Nearly two-thirds of the new members of Congress who left in 2019 and took another job now work to influence federal policy.
- 60 percent of 44 members who left after last Congress ended and found news job are working in lobbying, consulting, or otherwise influencing government activities.
Debunk Transgender Madness in 2 Minutes
Why Maslow’s Hierarchy Of Needs Matters
Back in the swamp, we learn that there are many types of swamp creatures lurking in the muddy waters. This is a metaphor of what we are finding in Washington DC as we clean out the swamp, the stench and find that the horrific creatures go all the way into the swamps of London and the Vatican.
Swamp People: Alligator Garfish Hunt
