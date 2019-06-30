‘A Great Day for the World’: Trump-Kim Meet in Diplomatic Breakthrough.

.

430 former members of Congress work to help special interests navigate the corridors of power in Washington.

Nearly two-thirds of the new members of Congress who left in 2019 and took another job now work to influence federal policy.

60 percent of 44 members who left after last Congress ended and found news job are working in lobbying, consulting, or otherwise influencing government activities.

Back in the swamp, we learn that there are many types of swamp creatures lurking in the muddy waters. This is a metaphor of what we are finding in Washington DC as we clean out the swamp, the stench and find that the horrific creatures go all the way into the swamps of London and the Vatican.

