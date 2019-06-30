Anonymous Patriots
‘A Great Day for the World’: Trump-Kim Meet in Diplomatic Breakthrough

‘A Great Day for the World’: Trump-Kim Meet in Diplomatic Breakthrough.

Moon, Kim, Trump Hold Historic Three-way Talks On South Korean Soil

I had a great meeting with President Xi of China yesterday, far better than expected. I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate. China has agreed that, during the negotiation, they will begin purchasing large…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

….again with China as our relationship with them continues to be a very good one. The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2019

The leaders of virtually every country that I met at the G-20 congratulated me on our great economy. Many countries are having difficulties on that score. We have the best economy anywhere in the world, with GREAT & UNLIMITED potential looking into the future!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2019

Thanks for the fantastic Trump-welcome, Korea!

korea trump

save the humans

Calling on All Patriots – Worldwide

The Globalist Wage 5G GENOCIDE

Urban Dwellers Beware – You are being herded into 5G extermination ovens

5g push back5g palm card

Sample letter to send to your elected officials and news media. Modify letter to fit your needs. Speak your truth and send it out far and wide.

The Democrats in crisis: Schumer and Pelosi at each other’s throats

Building it – the American Way

tt farm journal

Betsy and Thomas weigh in on this solar event that occurred yesterday.

Was this a 11:11 gateway?

Matteo Salvini’s Popularity SOARS Amidst Sea-Watch Migrant Controversy!!!

.

Facebook Sheryl Sandberg Makes $1 Million Donation To Planned Parenthood As Her Company Censors Conservatives

CannaTalk Presents: DuPont & the Marijuana Tax Act of 1939

.

PROOF! TULSI GABBARD – NEW WORLD ORDER MEMBER

We are being GAMIFIED! This is a 3-part series. We will run each of the videos over the next few Cat Reports.

 

The Bipartisan Problem of the Revolving Door

  • 430 former members of Congress work to help special interests navigate the corridors of power in Washington.
  • Nearly two-thirds of the new members of Congress who left in 2019 and took another job now work to influence federal policy.
  • 60 percent of 44 members who left after last Congress ended and found news job are working in lobbying, consulting, or otherwise influencing government activities.

Debunk Transgender Madness in 2 Minutes

Why Maslow’s Hierarchy Of Needs Matters

Back in the swamp, we learn that there are many types of swamp creatures lurking in the muddy waters. This is a metaphor of what we are finding in Washington DC as we clean out the swamp, the stench and find that the horrific creatures go all the way into the swamps of London and the Vatican.

Swamp People: Alligator Garfish Hunt

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.