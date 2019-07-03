The “IBM Internet of Things” is the continuation of the New World Order

. . . to hide Anglo-American complicity with Nazi eugenics plans to decrease the world population—all tracked by IBM’s Hollerith indexing system (“the first search engine”)

The “IBM Internet of Things” is the continuation of this New World Order plan. This activity continues in the current censorship by socialist media.

.

.

.

Buzzfeed Attacks Me With A Deceptive Hit Piece. Yep, fake news Buzzfeed is trying to discredit independent thought on the internet. Make sure your circle of influence recalls that Buzzfeed was the outlet used to circulate the fake Christopher Steele “dossier”. Was this sedition on the part of Buzzfeed? Inquiring minds want to know.

Here is a handy link to send this update about Buzzfeed through your network. Scale it, y’all. Fake News Buzzfeed Attacking Indie Media

.

In honor of this achievement, we created two special messages – one for Joe, the other for Kamala. Happy campaigning.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“Sheryl Sandberg just announced that she is allowing the ACLU and 90 left-wing organizations to dictate nearly every aspect of Facebook’s policies. This will let the left dominate the most powerful social media platform on the face of the earth.”

Source of quote

.

.

.

GSparrow writes:

Misguided or spiteful political activist and legal pretzel Justice Roberts has permanently joined the ranks of those American officials that put the interests of American citizens a distant 2nd to non citizens. “Even the United Nations recommends that its member countries ask a citizenship question on their census surveys, and countries ranging from Australia to Germany to Indonesia all ask this question. Only in the USA is this considered at all controversial — and it shouldn’t be.” (Spakovsky Heritage Foundation)

Citizenship is on the UN’s “List of population census core topics” to be included on every country’s Census. (Principles and Recommendations for Population and Housing Censuses—UN)

The UN report clearly and unabashedly includes recording the citizenship of all“undocumented persons, stateless persons and applicants for asylum or refugees.” The UN is also aware that all of these countries conduct deportations for various reasons. I guess the UN is now a hotbed of racism. Why didn’t Wilbur just state that he was following UN recommendations for Censuses?

Chief Justice Roberts’ decision is another serious warning that the USA might not continue to be a stable and rational leader of the free world for long. If individuals or countries don’t look after themselves (and families) or their citizens first, then they will soon not be able to help anyone else.

.

Just a reminder about who Wilbur Ross Secretary of Commerce is…from a conversation that Michael and Douglas had on June 12, 2018.

.

“The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!” President Trump wrote on Twitter. “We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question.”

.

Oreo Has Lost its Cookies:

.

.

.

The meme warriors are nailing it all over the internet….whether pictures, cartoons, and/or videos. Keep them coming. We need plenty of sugar for that medicine of truth called red pills.

The Donald J Trump Presidential Hall of Memes is one step closer to becoming a reality!! pic.twitter.com/0WHkXmreGK — mad-liberals (@mad_liberals) July 2, 2019

.

AIM Patriot Elliot writes:

I’ve listened ALL of your videos over the last year or so. I am eternally grateful to Thomas and Betsy and Michael McKibben and the conclave. You provide news you truly can’t get anywhere else. You mentioned in a recent video that Tulsi Gabbard is a member of CFR. That’s great information. As an FYI, so is Robert Lighthizer – who is President Trump’s chief negotiator with China and who negotiated the USMCA – the deal that supposedly improves on NAFTA. What do you make of that? Regards, Elliot

Our Reply: Hard to get good non-swamp help in D.C. Trump is surrounded by these swamp gators. Your job as an information warrior is to educate and enlighten your network so that TRUTH will win.

.

.

.

.

Nike’s Betsy Ross flag sneakers are selling for over $2,000 online after being pulled https://t.co/Ypbr2VqUG3

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2019

.

Reminds us of Buzzfeed News!