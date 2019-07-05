Michael McKibben, the entrepreneur who created social media scalability that was stolen by the U.S. Government through the Highlands Forum and IBM Eclipse Foundation, continues to be ignored by the White House. Michael McKibben has still not received his invitation to attend the White House social media summit.

Patriots around the world want real solutions , not band aids to social media tyranny. Be a patriot and contact the White House to request that the President meet with Michael McKibben for REAL and LASTING solutions to digital tyranny…everywhere.

….hmmm. Maybe Big Daddy Potus took away her keys. Read more here about Hillary Clinton’s control of the internet.

sunnyflower5 posts:

Kamillary- the Chosen One. Marc Elias is working for @KamalaHarris. He was the top lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.

And the same person who hired Fusion GPS to carry out controversial opposition research against then-candidate @realDonaldTrump in 2016. https://t.co/5zleSj9G0v

— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 4, 2019

It is so bad for the Democrat Party that they have to FAKE their “black” candidates!

Has culturally appropriated black Americans. Father is Jamaican. Mother Caucasian Indian. She is a liar. Kamala Harris is as much “black” as Elizabeth Warren is American Indian.

To make it even worse, her ancestors owned hundreds of slaves on several plantations.

No proof that her parents were citizens of the United States AT THE TIME OF HER BIRTH on U.S. soil. This makes her an anchor baby and clearly not eligible to hold the position of President which is reserved for natural born citizens. Lots of questions of Kamala’s citizenship since her mother took young Kamala to Canada for many years. Is Kamala doing a Ted Cruz number on us?

Watch for the revelations of her involvement with the Jussie Smollett hate crime.

She is a nasty woman…even for Democrats and especially for black Democrats. Kamala has a long family history of plantation operations and she and her family know how to keep black Democrats on the plantation of limited thinking.

"It'd be hard for the Democrats to say, 'well, we started an investigation we shouldn't have and continued it by breaking the rules, but we want to impeach a President for trying to obstruct that investigation that never should've started.'" – @RepRatcliffe pic.twitter.com/TcmTFst6Ok — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 2, 2019

