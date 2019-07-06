.

Are we looking at another DO-NOTHING, SWAMP-PROTECTING Attorney General?

…well we told you Barr is SES. Until we see some REAL SUBSTANTIAL actions coming out of his office, the citizen verdict is still out on Barr. Have you seen any indictments yet?

The telecommunication monopolies continue to grow into larger and larger beasts, while Barr’s Department of Justice continues to sleep on the job. What are those Senior Executive Service high-paid attorneys at the DOJ doing? There are 500 top attorneys that are supposed to be protecting Americans from this kind of ongoing criminality. Who supervises the DOJ 500 and awards them special SES bonuses for thwarting the will of the president? Bruce Ohr, the SES bonus paymaster. Yep, the traitor and his wife Nellie have still not been indicted for treason and espionage. (…espionage for their cozy little meeting with British operative Alison Saunders who had dinner with the Ohrs four days before the Trump Towers were wiretapped by British operative Robert Hannigan and American traitor John Brennan to execute the Queen’s overthrow of Donald Trump.)



“When you are in doubt, be still and wait; When doubt no longer exists for you, then go forward with courage. So long as mists envelop you, be still; Be still until the sunlight pours through and dispels the mists – as it surely will. Then act with courage.”

Ponka Chief White Eagle

AIM Patriot Dale writes:

I ‘ outgrew ’ Rush, Drudge & Beck. But AIM is different. At your site, I’m learning, growing, laughing every day. The truth really does set you free. Thank you all for your time , the massive amounts of researching, your insight, your humor, and your amazing dedication. I think of you as friends I haven’t met.

Thank you for the 11:11 Gateway article. One receives what they need. And, there it was.

My note to the president-

Dear Mr. President, Michael McKibben and his team at Leader Technologies spent 145,000 man-hrs. , $10M and 5 yrs. of their lives inventing social media scalability. Eureka ! Can you imagine their excitement ? They filed patents to protect their invention. It didn’t matter. They had served their purpose. Their invention was hi-jacked – and weaponized.

I’m writing to ask that you include Michael McKibben to your list of guests at the Social Media Summit. His intelligence, integrity and quiet manner will, I believe, not disappoint you. He has lasting solutions to digital tyranny. I hope that you agree that he deserves a seat at the table. American Intelligence Media has more information, should you need it. My go-to site! They pretty much love you, by the way.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Yes, IBM has deep Nazi roots and nothing has really changed about the agenda of this company that strives for total world digital tyranny over everything in your life from your toaster to your social media accounts.

Their board of directors hope you are still asleep and are not aware of the crimes they have committed against humanity. Research is being pulled out of our mines daily. Below are some more raw notes we have for first tier-media creators ready to polish these finds into some nice articles and videos.

We will be uploading some audios about IBM and its evil NAZI history. Start familiarizing yourself with these nuggets below so that our discussion on the subject will be more familiar to you.

Once the truth comes out, will IBM have to pay reparations to WWII victims?

Here are some recent posts so you can “catch-up” on our research:

U.S. Army now admits “Five Eyes” treason war crimes with the 1946 UKUSA Agreement using the “Soviet Threat” as their excuse – first disclosed in 2010

-Makes no mention of war crimes with IBM

-Makes no admission of war crimes with Siemens, Nokia, Deutsche Telecom, Univ. of Hannover, Microsoft, Electrolux, IBM Eclipse Foundation.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-10-01-ARMY-HISTORY-incl-US-Army-Security-Agency-ASA-in-Early-Cold-War-Germany-PB-20-18-1-No-106-Winter-2018-Bryan-J-Hockensmith-Mng-Ed-US-Army-Center-of-Military-History-Oct-01-2018.pdf#page=9

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-10-01-ARMY-HISTORY-incl-US-Army-Security-Agency-ASA-in-Early-Cold-War-Germany-PB-20-18-1-No-106-Winter-2018-Bryan-J-Hockensmith-Mng-Ed-US-Army-Center-of-Military-History-Oct-01-2018.pdf#page=14

U.S. Army ASA history lies about the German’s capabilities using IBM Hollerith equipment

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-10-01-ARMY-HISTORY-incl-US-Army-Security-Agency-ASA-in-Early-Cold-War-Germany-PB-20-18-1-No-106-Winter-2018-Bryan-J-Hockensmith-Mng-Ed-US-Army-Center-of-Military-History-Oct-01-2018.pdf#page=14

Here is actual TICOM reporting about the documents and interviews referenced in the history:

Chief, ASA. (May 01, 1946). TOP SECRET CREAM, VOLUME 2 – NOTES ON GERMAN HIGH LEVEL CRYPTOGRAPHY AND CRYPTANALYSIS AS REVEALED BY ‘TICOM’ INVESTIGATIONS, INTERROGATIONS AND CAPTURED DOCS, Declassified 06-01-2009, DOCID: 3560816. ASA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-05-01-TOP-SECRET-CREAM-VOL-2-NOTES-ON-GERMAN-HIGH-LEVEL-CRYPTOGRAPHY-AND-CRYPTANALYSIS-AS-REVEALED-BY-TICOM-INVESTIGS-INTERROGS-AND-CAPTURED-DOCS-DOCID-3560816-Declass-06-01-2009-DOCID-3560816-ASA-May-01-1946.pdf

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-05-01-TOP-SECRET-CREAM-VOL-2-NOTES-ON-GERMAN-HIGH-LEVEL-CRYPTOGRAPHY-AND-CRYPTANALYSIS-AS-REVEALED-BY-TICOM-INVESTIGS-INTERROGS-AND-CAPTURED-DOCS-DOCID-3560816-Declass-06-01-2009-DOCID-3560816-ASA-May-01-1946.pdf#page=39

TRUTH covered up by U. S. Army : German and U.S. Army uses of IBM equipment “measured up well”

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-05-01-TOP-SECRET-CREAM-VOL-2-NOTES-ON-GERMAN-HIGH-LEVEL-CRYPTOGRAPHY-AND-CRYPTANALYSIS-AS-REVEALED-BY-TICOM-INVESTIGS-INTERROGS-AND-CAPTURED-DOCS-DOCID-3560816-Declass-06-01-2009-DOCID-3560816-ASA-May-01-1946.pdf#page=46

American and British TICOM units DYNAMITED IBM equipment to hide their collusion with German and Italian IBM. The Italian IBM was named Watson.

Reads like FBI James Comey’s review of Hillary Clinton’s Blackberrys smashed with a hammer

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-05-01-TOP-SECRET-CREAM-VOL-2-NOTES-ON-GERMAN-HIGH-LEVEL-CRYPTOGRAPHY-AND-CRYPTANALYSIS-AS-REVEALED-BY-TICOM-INVESTIGS-INTERROGS-AND-CAPTURED-DOCS-DOCID-3560816-Declass-06-01-2009-DOCID-3560816-ASA-May-01-1946.pdf#page=48

Notice how they want history to rely on their lying hearsay word rather than hard evidence. This makes the official Army Security Agency (USA) official history total misdirection.

Gee Beaver, we’re sorry we dynamited our evidence of IBM’s war crimes.

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/documents/news-features/declassified-documents/european-axis-sigint/volume_2_notes_on_german.pdf

IBM supported all the AXIS powers too.

The Italian office was named WATSON.

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/documents/news-features/declassified-documents/european-axis-sigint/Volume_3_supreme_command_sigint_agency.pdf

James E. Freeze post-WWII contemporary in cryptoanalysis. James P. Chandler – government operative that stole Leader Technologies IP using IBM Eclipse Foundation as a government front, run by Highlands Forum Group (Dick O’Neill, James Baker, Andrew Marshall)

F.E. Herrelko, Deputy Director, Communications Security. (May 05, 1954). SECRET Lecture on Foundations of COMSEC to Armed Forces Staff College, declassified on 05-08-2018 per E.O. 13526. NSA/CSS.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-05-SECRET-Lecture-on-Foundations-of-COMSEC-to-Armed-Forces-Staff-College-by-FE-Herrelko-Deputy-Director-Communications-Security-declassified-on-05-08-2018-per-EO-13526-NSA-CSS-May-05-1954.pdf

We gathered all this info in one easy-to-share hyperlink here: IBM Global Tyranny Agenda Has Nazi Roots

.