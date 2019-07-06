WHY HASN’T THIS TRAITOR BEEN ARRESTED YET? WHY HASN’T SHE BEEN INDICTED FOR TREASON AND ESPIONAGE?
Why haven’t we seen indictments and arrests here – this is really big. Dianne Feinstein is totally controlled by the Chinese and yet the Department of Justice hasn’t said a damn word. Are you getting pissed yet? Don’t forget her husband Richard Blum is knee-deep in election rigging with his AVID ISIS Management system used on the corporate media networks.
And then there was that time that Diane openly leaked CLASSIFIED data and it was no big deal because she had a cold? This is BULLSHIT, folks. Looks like the Department of Justice is the still the enemy of Americans and still run by British controlled Senior Executive Service. To date, William Barr and the Department of Injustice have given us NOTHING to show that real justice is happening.
So pathetic that citizens in America gave William Barr a head start with the evidence so that he and his staff would be able to take down these criminals quickly, but so far patriots see NOTHING from the Department of Justice except for never-ending stall and cover-up.
Then we have congress people openly opposing the laws of our country -in-your-face criminality and treason….and Bill Barr is playing the bagpipes somewhere, instead of rounding up traitors and criminals.
…well we told you Barr is SES. Until we see some REAL SUBSTANTIAL actions coming out of his office, the citizen verdict is still out on Barr. Have you seen any indictments yet?
Is SES Jessie Liu still thwarting the WILL of the President?
The telecommunication monopolies continue to grow into larger and larger beasts, while Barr’s Department of Justice continues to sleep on the job. What are those Senior Executive Service high-paid attorneys at the DOJ doing? There are 500 top attorneys that are supposed to be protecting Americans from this kind of ongoing criminality. Who supervises the DOJ 500 and awards them special SES bonuses for thwarting the will of the president? Bruce Ohr, the SES bonus paymaster. Yep, the traitor and his wife Nellie have still not been indicted for treason and espionage. (…espionage for their cozy little meeting with British operative Alison Saunders who had dinner with the Ohrs four days before the Trump Towers were wiretapped by British operative Robert Hannigan and American traitor John Brennan to execute the Queen’s overthrow of Donald Trump.)
AIM Patriot Dale writes:
I ‘ outgrew ’ Rush, Drudge & Beck. But AIM is different. At your site, I’m learning, growing, laughing every day. The truth really does set you free. Thank you all for your time , the massive amounts of researching, your insight, your humor, and your amazing dedication. I think of you as friends I haven’t met.
Thank you for the 11:11 Gateway article. One receives what they need. And, there it was.
My note to the president-
Dear Mr. President, Michael McKibben and his team at Leader Technologies spent 145,000 man-hrs. , $10M and 5 yrs. of their lives inventing social media scalability. Eureka ! Can you imagine their excitement ? They filed patents to protect their invention. It didn’t matter. They had served their purpose. Their invention was hi-jacked – and weaponized.
I’m writing to ask that you include Michael McKibben to your list of guests at the Social Media Summit. His intelligence, integrity and quiet manner will, I believe, not disappoint you. He has lasting solutions to digital tyranny. I hope that you agree that he deserves a seat at the table. American Intelligence Media has more information, should you need it. My go-to site! They pretty much love you, by the way.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Yes, IBM has deep Nazi roots and nothing has really changed about the agenda of this company that strives for total world digital tyranny over everything in your life from your toaster to your social media accounts.
Their board of directors hope you are still asleep and are not aware of the crimes they have committed against humanity. Research is being pulled out of our mines daily. Below are some more raw notes we have for first tier-media creators ready to polish these finds into some nice articles and videos.
We will be uploading some audios about IBM and its evil NAZI history. Start familiarizing yourself with these nuggets below so that our discussion on the subject will be more familiar to you.
Once the truth comes out, will IBM have to pay reparations to WWII victims?
Here are some recent posts so you can “catch-up” on our research:
IBM, NSA, GCHQ faked the “Colossus” codebreaker computer at Bletchley Park
Five Eyes, Echelon, and the Transition to Permanent War
UK Stay-Behind-Spies Threaten U.S. Security
Five Eyes is UK Intelligence Spying on America
U.S. Army now admits “Five Eyes” treason war crimes with the 1946 UKUSA Agreement using the “Soviet Threat” as their excuse – first disclosed in 2010
-Makes no mention of war crimes with IBM
-Makes no admission of war crimes with Siemens, Nokia, Deutsche Telecom, Univ. of Hannover, Microsoft, Electrolux, IBM Eclipse Foundation.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-10-01-ARMY-HISTORY-incl-US-Army-Security-Agency-ASA-in-Early-Cold-War-Germany-PB-20-18-1-No-106-Winter-2018-Bryan-J-Hockensmith-Mng-Ed-US-Army-Center-of-Military-History-Oct-01-2018.pdf#page=9
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-10-01-ARMY-HISTORY-incl-US-Army-Security-Agency-ASA-in-Early-Cold-War-Germany-PB-20-18-1-No-106-Winter-2018-Bryan-J-Hockensmith-Mng-Ed-US-Army-Center-of-Military-History-Oct-01-2018.pdf#page=14
U.S. Army ASA history lies about the German’s capabilities using IBM Hollerith equipment
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-10-01-ARMY-HISTORY-incl-US-Army-Security-Agency-ASA-in-Early-Cold-War-Germany-PB-20-18-1-No-106-Winter-2018-Bryan-J-Hockensmith-Mng-Ed-US-Army-Center-of-Military-History-Oct-01-2018.pdf#page=14
Here is actual TICOM reporting about the documents and interviews referenced in the history:
Chief, ASA. (May 01, 1946). TOP SECRET CREAM, VOLUME 2 – NOTES ON GERMAN HIGH LEVEL CRYPTOGRAPHY AND CRYPTANALYSIS AS REVEALED BY ‘TICOM’ INVESTIGATIONS, INTERROGATIONS AND CAPTURED DOCS, Declassified 06-01-2009, DOCID: 3560816. ASA.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-05-01-TOP-SECRET-CREAM-VOL-2-NOTES-ON-GERMAN-HIGH-LEVEL-CRYPTOGRAPHY-AND-CRYPTANALYSIS-AS-REVEALED-BY-TICOM-INVESTIGS-INTERROGS-AND-CAPTURED-DOCS-DOCID-3560816-Declass-06-01-2009-DOCID-3560816-ASA-May-01-1946.pdf
- Siemens and Halske (1946) – NOW globalist SIEMENS/IBM ECLIPSE FOUNDATION
- Duetsche Telefon un Kabelverke – NOW globalist DEUTSECHE TELEFON/IBM ECLIPSE FOUNDATION
- “Sueddeutsche Apparate Fabriken” (1946) became Altactel, Lucent and is NOW globalist NOKIA owned by MICROSOFT/IBM ECLIPSE FOUNDATION
- A.E.G. Allgemeine Elektrische Gesellschaft (1946) is NOW globalist AEG/ELECTROLUX/IBM ECLIPSE FOUNDATION
- Technische Hochschule, Hanover (1946) is NOW University of Hanover/IBM ECLIPSE FOUNDATION
- Fabrick C. Lorenz Aktiengesellschaft, NOW globalist NOKIA owned by MICROSOFT/IBM ECLIPSE FOUNDATION
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-05-01-TOP-SECRET-CREAM-VOL-2-NOTES-ON-GERMAN-HIGH-LEVEL-CRYPTOGRAPHY-AND-CRYPTANALYSIS-AS-REVEALED-BY-TICOM-INVESTIGS-INTERROGS-AND-CAPTURED-DOCS-DOCID-3560816-Declass-06-01-2009-DOCID-3560816-ASA-May-01-1946.pdf#page=39
TRUTH covered up by U. S. Army: German and U.S. Army uses of IBM equipment “measured up well”
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-05-01-TOP-SECRET-CREAM-VOL-2-NOTES-ON-GERMAN-HIGH-LEVEL-CRYPTOGRAPHY-AND-CRYPTANALYSIS-AS-REVEALED-BY-TICOM-INVESTIGS-INTERROGS-AND-CAPTURED-DOCS-DOCID-3560816-Declass-06-01-2009-DOCID-3560816-ASA-May-01-1946.pdf#page=46
American and British TICOM units DYNAMITED IBM equipment to hide their collusion with German and Italian IBM. The Italian IBM was named Watson.
Reads like FBI James Comey’s review of Hillary Clinton’s Blackberrys smashed with a hammer
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1946-05-01-TOP-SECRET-CREAM-VOL-2-NOTES-ON-GERMAN-HIGH-LEVEL-CRYPTOGRAPHY-AND-CRYPTANALYSIS-AS-REVEALED-BY-TICOM-INVESTIGS-INTERROGS-AND-CAPTURED-DOCS-DOCID-3560816-Declass-06-01-2009-DOCID-3560816-ASA-May-01-1946.pdf#page=48
Notice how they want history to rely on their lying hearsay word rather than hard evidence. This makes the official Army Security Agency (USA) official history total misdirection.
Gee Beaver, we’re sorry we dynamited our evidence of IBM’s war crimes.
https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/documents/news-features/declassified-documents/european-axis-sigint/volume_2_notes_on_german.pdf
IBM supported all the AXIS powers too.
The Italian office was named WATSON.
https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/documents/news-features/declassified-documents/european-axis-sigint/Volume_3_supreme_command_sigint_agency.pdf
James E. Freeze post-WWII contemporary in cryptoanalysis. James P. Chandler – government operative that stole Leader Technologies IP using IBM Eclipse Foundation as a government front, run by Highlands Forum Group (Dick O’Neill, James Baker, Andrew Marshall)
F.E. Herrelko, Deputy Director, Communications Security. (May 05, 1954). SECRET Lecture on Foundations of COMSEC to Armed Forces Staff College, declassified on 05-08-2018 per E.O. 13526. NSA/CSS.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1954-05-05-SECRET-Lecture-on-Foundations-of-COMSEC-to-Armed-Forces-Staff-College-by-FE-Herrelko-Deputy-Director-Communications-Security-declassified-on-05-08-2018-per-EO-13526-NSA-CSS-May-05-1954.pdf
We gathered all this info in one easy-to-share hyperlink here: IBM Global Tyranny Agenda Has Nazi Roots
