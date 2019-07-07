Pay attention to this unfolding story, patriots. They will try to involve Donald Trump in Epstein’s crimes. After all, this is coming from the Southern District of NY where James Comey’s daughter is one of the prosecutors. Keep your audience alert to the possible Demonazi agenda here. They are desperate. Trillions of dollars are at stake, not to mention the trail of treason.
Jeffrey Epstein arrested for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York
The video below is an example of how propaganda is inserted into stories and articles. One brief screen shot to suggest that Trump is wrapped up in this – total BS. Be a patriot and call out this propaganda when you find it. Other than that, the video is informative.
Propaganda can be very subtle – like the recent Corbett report on Secrets of Silicon Valley that totally glosses over the theft of social media by the IBM Eclipse Foundation. It is a slick video production with James reading the script and a clear OMISSION from their revisionist history about the theft of the intellectual property that made all these silicon valley stooges into techlords. Did Jim get paid by Facebook interests to push this out to help Mark’s tanking reputation?
LOLITA EXPRESS’ JEFFREY EPSTEIN – THE DISTURBING BACK STORY
.
Jeffrey Epstein Documents Could Expose Powerful Politicians, Businessmen
.
Fusion GPS Tried And Failed To Link Trump To Jeffrey Epstein
George Soros Vows to Take Down Social Media with Media Matter’s Investment
Mueller Struck Deal To Free Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Epstein Claimed He Co-Founded the Clinton Foundation
James Comey’s Daughter Works for the Anti-Trump SDNY – Same Office Taking Down Epstein
.
MakeAmericaGreat posts:
Similar to others, I do not trust the SDNY takedown of Epstein. Especially with Comey’s daughter supposedly involved.
Also don’t like the timing. 2 weeks before Mueller is to testify (and we’ll get our last real hard push for impeachment then, I think).
Is POTUS innocent as regards Epstein? Yes, by all accounts (and common sense). But that doesn’t matter. All that matters to the Coup people is taking down POTUS. And if that can be accomplished by getting Epstein to lie and having one other person “corroborate” that lie, then they’ll go for it, IMO.
.
We reported on this POS Alex Acosta two years ago!
Beware the Predators Among Us
.
.
Trump’s Citizenship Question Isn’t Controversial. Obama Deleting It Should’ve Been.
.
.
.
Socialist candidates the ‘future of our party,’ says DNC Chairman Tom Perez
.
.
No Debate: ‘America Last’ Dems Will Lose to Trump
.
.
LIST of KAMALA HARRIS’ Family’s Slaves RELEASED!
.
Is Sharia Law creeping into your community?
Pennsylvania: 167-year-old Catasauqua church will become Islamic mosque
.
.
.
Dems Pay Millions to Firm Civis Analytics Backed by Google’s Eric Schmidt
.
Ghosty – Big Tech Book Burning
.
.
DETAILS EMERGE ON THAT MYSTERIOUS MIKE PENCE EMERGENCY AS TRUMP TAKES ON THE FED & BIG PHARMA!
.
Congrats to indie bloggers, cartoonists, and memeographers for your invitation to the White House social media summit. No, Michael McKibben has still not received his invitation. Imagine that….the very entrepreneur that created the intellectual property that the NAZI IBM Eclipse Foundation and U.S. government stole from him to weaponize social media is IGNORED by the White House staff.
Are they really looking for solutions….or just photo ops?
Mr. Carpe Goes to Washington
.
.
Hey…what about Troy and his friends head up to D.C. to help AG Barr drain the swamp? In this video he pulls up a big gator in the swamp. Let’s call this one Jeffrey Epstein.
.
Spheres from Sophia Musik
.
AUSTRIA POISED TO BECOME FIRST EU NATION TO FULLY BAN GLYPHOSATE
.
Doctor Fined $100,000 for ‘Anti-Vax’ Social Media Posts
.
For those of you still looking for an over-the-counter hemp CBD oil, Charlotte’s Web is a product we have tried and had no idea that this company had this backstory (see article below).
We have seen Charlotte’s Web products in many health food stores.
Keep in mind that CBDs can be made from cannabis or hemp. Cannabis CBDs contain THC. Hemp does not.
Study Confirms Cannabis Oil Can Reduce Or Eliminate Epileptic Seizures In Kids
.
We are beings of light
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.