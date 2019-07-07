Pay attention to this unfolding story, patriots. They will try to involve Donald Trump in Epstein’s crimes. After all, this is coming from the Southern District of NY where James Comey’s daughter is one of the prosecutors. Keep your audience alert to the possible Demonazi agenda here. They are desperate. Trillions of dollars are at stake, not to mention the trail of treason.

The video below is an example of how propaganda is inserted into stories and articles. One brief screen shot to suggest that Trump is wrapped up in this – total BS. Be a patriot and call out this propaganda when you find it. Other than that, the video is informative.

Propaganda can be very subtle – like the recent Corbett report on Secrets of Silicon Valley that totally glosses over the theft of social media by the IBM Eclipse Foundation. It is a slick video production with James reading the script and a clear OMISSION from their revisionist history about the theft of the intellectual property that made all these silicon valley stooges into techlords. Did Jim get paid by Facebook interests to push this out to help Mark’s tanking reputation?

. MakeAmericaGreat posts: Similar to others, I do not trust the SDNY takedown of Epstein. Especially with Comey’s daughter supposedly involved. Also don’t like the timing. 2 weeks before Mueller is to testify (and we’ll get our last real hard push for impeachment then, I think). Is POTUS innocent as regards Epstein? Yes, by all accounts (and common sense). But that doesn’t matter. All that matters to the Coup people is taking down POTUS. And if that can be accomplished by getting Epstein to lie and having one other person “corroborate” that lie, then they’ll go for it, IMO.

We reported on this POS Alex Acosta two years ago!

Is Sharia Law creeping into your community?

🔊 ⚠️ Warning ⚠️ This video 📹 contains graphic Patriotism 🇺🇸 & Awesomeness 🦅. BECAUSE MURICA! 😜😎

🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#Happy4thOfJuly #HappyBdayUSA #awesomeness 🚨: Do not try this at home. Trained professionals at work. pic.twitter.com/VkaIXDF74o — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) July 4, 2019

