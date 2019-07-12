Tech Lords, British Black Chamber, Nazi IBM, and Five Eyes

This citizen intelligence report is for advanced readers, sleuths, and intelligence operatives. We gathered this week’s discoveries on one page for easy access and to help you “see” the big picture of who is running the planet. We need to know who the enemy is and what are its weaknesses in order to give a precision blow to this beast.

If you are new to our site, apologies if this seems too intense today; however, if you look under the hoods of these hyperlinks, you might make some astonishing discoveries.

.

.

Here come the players from the IBM Eclipse Foundation. They changed the name to OpenPower Foundation, but kept their criminal operations going. These people want world domination through a massive surveillance and control operation. Read The Intercept article, and then read the comments from our team inside the link above.

.

Five Eyes continues to implement/rely on/use/hide behind this Jun. 15, 1943 MARSHALL ULTRA secrecy agreement today . (Obama, Mueller, Comey, Holder, Chandler, FBI, CIA, NSA, etc.)

If they rely on this agreement with Marshall regarding secrets, then patents and trade secrets holders can also rely on the earlier Sep. 09, 1940 Marshall order regarding intellectual property protection.

George C. Marshall Jr., Chief of Staff, War Department. (Jun. 15, 1943). ULTRA SECRET: Agreement between British Government Code and Cipher School (Edward W. Travis, OBE, later Sir) and U.S. War Department in regard to certain “Special Intelligence” (ULTRA) signed by Joseph T. McNarney, Deputy Chief of Staff, NSA declassified 04-07-2010 per E.O. 12958, ST56834. NSA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1943-06-15-George-C-Marshall-ULTRA-SECRET-Agreement-between-British-GCCS-and-US-War-Dept-signed-by-Joseph-T-McNarney-declass-04-07-2010-EO-12958-ST56834-NSA-Jun-15-1943.pdf

1943 MARSHALL ULTRA

G.C. Marshall. (Sep. 11, 1940). SECRET, APPROVED, Sec. of War, Chief of Staff. MEMO: Directive to G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, NSA declassified 04-08-2010 per E.O. 12958, PDF pp. 20-22. NSA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-09-11-GC-Marshall-SECRET-APPROVED-MEMO-Directive-to-G-2-Covering-Info-Interchange-with-British-declassified-04-08-2010-EO-12958-PDF-pp-20-22-NSA-Sep-11-1940.pdf

1940 PATENTS & TRADE SECRETS

Government not freely permitted to use war powers to seize private property:

https://www.lawfareblog.com/war-powers

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/343/579/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Youngstown_Sheet_%26_Tube_Co._v._Sawyer

https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/343/579

.

.

.

.

.

.

.