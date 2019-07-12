Anonymous Patriots
Tech Lords, British Black Chamber, Nazi IBM, and Five Eyes

This citizen intelligence report is for advanced readers, sleuths, and intelligence operatives. We gathered this week’s discoveries on one page for easy access and to help you “see” the big picture of who is running the planet. We need to know who the enemy is and what are its weaknesses in order to give a precision blow to this beast.

If you are new to our site, apologies if this seems too intense today; however, if you look under the hoods of these hyperlinks, you might make some astonishing discoveries.

SunTzu

How U.S. Tech Giants Are Helping to Build China’s Surveillance State

U.S. Tech Lords Are Building a Global Surveillance and Control Planet

Here come the players from the IBM Eclipse Foundation. They changed the name to OpenPower Foundation, but kept their criminal operations going. These people want world domination through a massive surveillance and control operation. Read The Intercept article, and then read the comments from our team inside the link above.

Five Eyes continues to implement/rely on/use/hide behind this Jun. 15, 1943 MARSHALL ULTRA secrecy agreement today. (Obama, Mueller, Comey, Holder, Chandler, FBI, CIA, NSA, etc.)

If they rely on this agreement with Marshall regarding secrets, then patents and trade secrets holders can also rely on the earlier Sep. 09, 1940 Marshall order regarding intellectual property protection.

George C. Marshall Jr., Chief of Staff, War Department. (Jun. 15, 1943). ULTRA SECRET: Agreement between British Government Code and Cipher School (Edward W. Travis, OBE, later Sir) and U.S. War Department in regard to certain “Special Intelligence” (ULTRA) signed by Joseph T. McNarney, Deputy Chief of Staff, NSA declassified 04-07-2010 per E.O. 12958, ST56834. NSA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1943-06-15-George-C-Marshall-ULTRA-SECRET-Agreement-between-British-GCCS-and-US-War-Dept-signed-by-Joseph-T-McNarney-declass-04-07-2010-EO-12958-ST56834-NSA-Jun-15-1943.pdf

1943 MARSHALL ULTRA

ultra 5.jpg

G.C. Marshall. (Sep. 11, 1940). SECRET, APPROVED, Sec. of War, Chief of Staff. MEMO: Directive to G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, NSA declassified 04-08-2010 per E.O. 12958, PDF pp. 20-22. NSA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-09-11-GC-Marshall-SECRET-APPROVED-MEMO-Directive-to-G-2-Covering-Info-Interchange-with-British-declassified-04-08-2010-EO-12958-PDF-pp-20-22-NSA-Sep-11-1940.pdf

1940 PATENTS & TRADE SECRETS

ultra 6.jpg

Government not freely permitted to use war powers to seize private property:

https://www.lawfareblog.com/war-powers

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/343/579/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Youngstown_Sheet_%26_Tube_Co._v._Sawyer

https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/343/579

private property.jpg

The World is Run by British Nazis

FBI IS ENEMY OF AMERICA – ASTONISHING HISTORICAL ‘FIND’ SHOWS ITS EVIL ROOTS

The British Black Chamber

Michael and Douglas discuss these findings about the British Black Chamber in the video below:

.nazi ibm

IBM is British and Nazi Intelligence

U.S. crypto was a “laughing stock of the world’s Black Chambers”

G.C. Marshall. (Sep. 11, 1940). SECRET, APPROVED, Sec. of War, Chief of Staff. MEMO: Directive to G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, NSA declassified 04-08-2010 per E.O. 12958, PDF p. 33. NSA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-09-09-War-Dept-General-Staff-1940-1944-G2-Covering-Intrchnge-of-Secret-Tech-Info-with-Reps-of-Brit-Govt-PDF-pp-20-22-NSA-Sep-09-1940.pdf#page=33

Dated: June 08, 1942, p. 33:

secret 6.jpgsecret 7.JPG

ULTRA status explained

G.C. Marshall. (Sep. 11, 1940). SECRET, APPROVED, Sec. of War, Chief of Staff. MEMO: Directive to G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, NSA declassified 04-08-2010 per E.O. 12958, PDF pp. 25-26. NSA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-09-09-War-Dept-General-Staff-1940-1944-G2-Covering-Intrchnge-of-Secret-Tech-Info-with-Reps-of-Brit-Govt-PDF-pp-20-22-NSA-Sep-09-1940.pdf#page=129

Feb. 26, 1943

secret 8.jpg

The ULTRA agreement.

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/documents/news-features/declassified-documents/ukusa/spec_int_10jun43.pdf

ultra 1.jpgultra 2.jpgultra 3.jpgultra 4.jpg

Trumping socialist media with special key code

facebook zuckerberg.jpg

Facebook Insider CONFESSES ALL

Former Lover Exposes Eric Schmidt

Sun Tzu thunderbolt quote

URGENT Message to the President

