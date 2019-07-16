THE FACE OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY

5D Grandmaster Trump Sacrifices Four Pawns

The new rule, published in the Federal Register, would require most migrants entering through America’s southern border to first seek asylum in one of the countries they traversed – whether in Mexico, in Central America, or elsewhere on their journey. In most cases, only if that application is denied would they then be able to seek asylum in the United States.

Semlaw posts:

Extremely disturbing: Child slave markets and child prostitution are rampant in Saudi Arabia. Saudi men bid for the kids in Egypt and Yemen and then bring them to their markets in Saudi Arabia. They are given false identities and passports so they can be trafficked to buyers around the globe. What if we learn that Epstein was purchasing children from Saudi slave markets and hiring traffickers to ship them to his island. No one would miss these kids if they disappeared. Here is a brief excerpt from a report titled:

“There are reports of child sex tourism taking place in the Middle East, including in Syria, which has now become a popular destination for sex tourists from wealthier countries in the Middle East – many of whom are Saudi men. High prices are offered for virgins.18 There have also been reports of Saudi and other Gulf visitors acquiring youth brides in so-called ‘temporary marriages’ in Egypt.19 Domestic service that is abusive and early forced marriage are other practices that are creating demand for child sex trafficking in the Middle East.”

READER NOTE: Make sure to open the link above about sex trafficking. It is powerful and we recommend that you share this PDF with everyone in your network.

John Q. Public posted:

The resignation of Labor Sec Acosta has brought many questions concerning the plea deal Jeffery Epstein received to into the public eye. Prime among these concerns are if former FBI director Mueller offered Epstein preferential treatment in exchange for Epstein’s testimony against 2 Bear Stearns fund managers.

Epstein was a key witness against Ralph Cioffi and Matthew Tannin, two former hedge fund managers at Bear, charged with securities fraud and other crimes.

When Mueller appears before Congress, the focus of questioning needs to be about Mueller’s relationship with Epstein, what did Mueller gain, and what did Epstein gain. The public deserves to know why Mueller placed the prosecution of these 2 fund managers above the victims of Epstein’s crimes and to what degree Epstein’s cooperation there influenced the heinously weak plea deal Epstein received.

State of the Nation 2012 no longer supports President Donald Trump. Issues this statement:

“Our readership surely knows by now that SOTN no longer supports President Trump…First and foremost, it’s our studied opinion that Trump is not well. That he is sick—very sick …and on different levels of his being. Alarmingly, he probably does not even know what ails him. This is because Trump lacks even the smallest degree of self-examination or introspection or self inquiry.”

No MARK of the ZUCKERBEAST Today!

Just a reminder that Ben Garrison is a media patriot worth your financial support. Did you put a check in the mail to him to help support his work? See how the White House uninvited him to the social media summit and then help this patriot pay for his new suit and plane ticket.

When you send campaign contributions to the Republican National Committee, it gives a portion of your donations to support globalist puppets like Susan Collins who is really a Democrat hiding out as a Republican. Do not waste your money supporting RNC losers. Send 2020 campaign contributions to http://www.donaldjtrump.com or directly to a MAGA KAG candidate of your choice.

Here is another LOSER hiding in the Republican Party who is a globalist shill. Just look at this voting record…do you want even $1 of your hard earned money to go to a party where the niece of Mitt Romney doles out funds to support this kind of voting record? McCarthy is a US Chamber of Commerce puppet who is doing their will, not the will of the American people.

You might not be able to cast your vote against him because he does not reside in your district, but you can DENY the RNC your campaign contributions until patriots run the party, not RINOS, RATS, and ROMNEYS. And the next time the RNC sends you a letter asking for contributions, ask them when they are going to stop funding these anti-American globalists!

Check the Liberty Scorecard of any rep – Democrat or Republican – in any state. We know the face of the Demonrat party…Now let’s get to know the globalists in the Republican Party.

DiamondsOnTheFloor posts:

Reminder of what SHE represents in OUR government. In Islam there is:

NO freedom of speech

NO freedom of religion

NO freedom of artistic expression

NO freedom of the press

NO right to bear arms… for non-Muslims

NO equality, since a non-Muslim is never equal to a Muslim, and women are never equal to men

NO democracy, since that would mean a non-Muslim is equal to a Muslim

NO equal justice under the law, since Sharia has one set of laws for Muslim men and a different set of laws for women and non-Muslims

NO abolition, since slavery has always been a big part of Islam – and still is today

“The 10 principles of democracy are all one big transgression. A man who has his faith in Allah and fears him will never accept them:” 10 Ways Democracy Contradicts Islamic Law

The establishment of Sharia is a fundamental objective of every Muslim (Koran 9:29). Any government that limits Sharia in any way is the enemy of Allah and must be fought (Sahih Muslim 1:33 and many more).

Islam violates at minimum the First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, and Thirteenth Amendments. It has NO place ANYWHERE in the United States. In fact, we’ve had laws against it on the books for decades. They are being deliberately ignored:

U.S. Code › Title 18 › Part I › Chapter 115 › § 2385

Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952.