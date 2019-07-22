Anonymous Patriots
Check out the 12:00 mark in the video.

RUTH BADER GINSBERG DOUBLE SPOTTED?

If this is Ruth Bader Ginsburg at today’s memorial service, then who had dinner with Padma last night? There was some serious anti-aging going on over night.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg ALIVE

Mueller Testifies Wednesday
House GOP Pledges to Cross-Examine ‘One-Sided Report’

….except for those stated by me, & “reams of paper” were never given to me. It is a made up story meant to demean & belittle. The Post had no sources. The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country! Remaining tweet text

arvinder sambei afi.jpgKey Questions to ask Robert Mueller about his conspiracies with the British Privy Council

  • Who is Arvinder K. Sambei, who also uses the names Arvinda K. Sambir and Arvinder K. Sambi (we’ll use “Sambei” below)?
    • Nine-year Sr. Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in London
    • Chief, Commonwealth Secretariat
    • Director, Amicus Legal Consultants Limited
    • Director, London Centre of International Law Practice (LCILP)
    • Consultant, Global Center on Cooperative Security (GCCS)
    • Co-founder, Public International Law Advisory Group (PILAG)
    • Expert Advisor, Council of Europe, EU, IMF, UNCAC, UNDP, UNODC, UN Anti-Piracy Program
  • Have you ever worked with her in any of your jobs with the DoJ and/or FBI? If so, when? Describe the work.
    • (Name Variant#1: Arvinder Sambi, 1999 – Tanzania-Kenya Embassy Bombings)
    • (Name Variant#2: Arvinda Sambir, 2001 – 9/11)
    • (Name Variant#3: Arvinder Sambei, 2016 – Trump Russia Hoax)
  • Please explain the reason you used different names for your work with Sambei in the FBI in press releases.
  • alison saunders.jpgOn Jun. 05, 2016, Ms. Alison Saunders, the Chief Crown Prosecutor at CPS—a Sambei colleague—had a private dinner with Bruce & Nellie Ohr—just five days before the infamous Trump Tower meeting. What was the purpose of that meeting? Were notes kept? Who were all the attendees? Did those attendees include others from the DoJ or FBI in addition to the Ohrs?
    • Press Release. (Mar. 07, 2019). Judicial Watch Uncovers DOJ Records Showing Numerous Bruce Ohr Communications with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. Judicial Watch.
  • Fully describe all relationships, over time, among Sambei, Saunders, CPS, and the DoJ and FBI.
  • George Papadopoulos says Sambei directed him to go to Rome to meet Joseph Mifsud. Since Sambei is an FBI asset, was that not under your instruction?
  • Your FBI-CPS collaboration with Sambei after 9/11 resulted in full exoneration of your falsely charged target Lofti Raissi with appeals judge stating: “[T]he CPS lawyer, Ms. Arvinda Sambir [aka Arvinder Sambei], went further outside court [in the press] and said that Raissi’s job was to ensure that the pilots were capable and trained. Again, she had no evidence to support this statement.”

    Have either you or Sambir been sanctioned in either the U.S. or Britain for this false prosecution and fabricated evidence? Have you apologized to Mr. Raissi for ruining his life with yours and Sambei’s false allegations? Why should we believe anything you say now?

JUDICIALLY-RECOGNIZABLE EVIDENCE:

AFI. (May 16, 2019). British Sr. Crown Prosecutor Arvinder Sambei conspires with Mueller on Trump coup d’etat. Americans for Innovation.

AFI. (Mar. 21, 2019). British-American espionage-treason on full display at “Dinner with the Ohrs.” Americans for Innovation.

Ask Kamala for your reparations check today!  By email. By snail mail. By telephone.

.

The Indoctrination of our Children Begins Long Before College

.

The article below shows you why we tell you that Axios is a propaganda rag…and this, folks, is a propaganda poll.

There are currently no nationwide demographic trends that “favor Republicans” in future elections, Axios reports.

.

.

Comey Under DOJ Investigation For Misleading Trump While Targeting Him In FBI Probe

“Sources tell RealClearInvestigations that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will soon file a report with evidence indicating that Comey was misleading the president. Even as he repeatedly assured Trump that he was not a target, the former director was secretly trying to build a conspiracy case against the president, while at times acting as an investigative agent.”

.

Trump Administration Considering Full Shutdown of Refugee System

.

.

Ellen Ratner (Fox News) tells of her meeting with Julian Assange on Nov. 5 2016

.

Insider: ‘Contagion Numbers’ of Elites Exposed as Jeffrey Epstein’s Clients Will Be ‘Staggering’

“The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit is expected to release 2,000 documents from the civil suit against Epstein within days. The three-judge panel claims that the documents are likely to expose the involvement of “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders” in Epstein’s illicit operation.”

Grassley Continues to Press DoD Over Mismanagement of Stefan Halper Contracts

.

Trump: Report of Iran Capturing CIA Spies Is ‘Totally False’

.

Deutsche Bank Collapse Has Begun!

.

This video comes to us from Christopher Strunk who writes: “Very well presented summary of concerns with the CCP economic and military strategic policy.” It is one we post here, but will have to watch later. Chris is a trusted AIM source so with his recommendation:

Why China Will Not Become the Dominant Power in Asia

…..as we see all drama and soap opera unfolding in Washington, remind your audience that it is perfectly legal to lie in Congress. Mueller knows. He and his buddies wrote the law.

Watching Congressional testimonies is sort of like watching World Wide Wrestling. You know it’s fake, but you still “play” as a spectator and/or gambler.

It’s legal to lie in Congress

