Thank you, Giorgio, for giving Betsy’s flag a special touch in its heart.

Val writes us:

The swamp is full, the border is porous, not one notable pedophile has been punished, chem trails are as prevalent as ever, Leader Technologies is still waiting any compensation for inventing the concepts that underly all meaningful sights on the internet; Q is as idiotic a trolling operation as ever and your site has yet to wake anyone in the Trump organization. These are just a few of the ineptitudes that plague our country. I do not believe Trump is an idiot therefore I must conclude he is in on it and will never correct the massive fraud our country, our fellow citizens and the world for that matter are under. When if ever are you going to call Trump out on this massive deception?

Our reply: Val, not everyone can see the battlefield clearly from their perspective of the war. This is called the fog of war. Foot soldiers, for example, may never see the strategy of their generals, yet they continue their way forward, trusting in their commander. Tyla and Douglas Gabriel trust that our Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump will make his moves when he feels the time is exactly right for the lethal blow (s). We continue to provide him and ‘white hats’ all over the world with intelligence and research that they may not be able to access through traditional and corrupt ‘intelligence’ sources.

Remember, none of us out here in mid-America can see the DC battlefield. We do not have an honest media and our politicians are compromised. The best you can do is to follow Trump tweets each day and follow him out of false narratives, fake news, and propaganda into a realm of truth, honor, law and order.

And if we see anything that concerns us about where we are headed, you, in this audience, will be the first to know. Now take a big spoonful of meme medicine (video below) and chase the propaganda fear and terror, hope and despair out of your consciousness.

