Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

Boom banner

.

DOCTORED VIDEO

Read several posts in this thread to see various angles of the doctored video.

ruth at funeral

.

mueller crash

.

mueller republic destroyed.JPG

(Jul. 25, 2019)—On full display yesterday was proof that Robert Mueller is and has been for decades the King of U.S. Propaganda & Political Theater for the shadow government intelligence world that includes the FBI, NSA, C.I.A., DIA, State Department, DoC, DoD, Senior Executive Service (SES), GCHQ (UK), MI-6 (UK), MI-5 (UK), Crown Agents (UK), “Five Eyes” (UK-based), SERCO (UK), Lockheed (UK Queen’s Golden Share), Privy Council (UK), IBM.

[Sidebar: Benjamin Franklin’s response to Mrs. Elizabeth Powel [sic] of Philadelphia (ca. Sep 17, 1787), when she asked at the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention: “Well, doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin responded, “A republic, madam, if you can keep it.”]

Full story [VIDEO]:

.

bill barr.JPG

“Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. Source

.

mueller expectations

.

Based white men.

Hoaxbusters jordan gaetz nunes.jpg

.

Reps. Jordan, Nunes, and Gaetz React to Mueller Hearing on Hannity

.

beyond my purview mueller.jpg

.

fusion gps

.

And the Oscar Goes To …

.

The $6 Trillion Pension Bailout Is Coming

.

Ilhan Omar on White Men.

.

epstein 2

.

Dems Out of Gas

.

Mueller Post Mortem with Betsy and Thomas

.

branco mueller nadler

.

This video by Ted-Ed (a type of Ted Talks) was just released today. It is very disturbing to watch. Why are they trying to normalize cannibalism? Make sure your circle of influence is aware of this horrific narrative and oppose it.

A brief history of cannibalism

.

Thank you, Giorgio, for giving Betsy’s flag a special touch in its heart.

betsy ross with AIM logo giorgio

.

Val writes us:

The swamp is full, the border is porous, not one notable pedophile has been punished, chem trails are as prevalent as ever, Leader Technologies is still waiting any compensation for inventing the concepts that underly all meaningful sights on the internet; Q is as idiotic a trolling operation as ever and your site has yet to wake anyone in the Trump organization. These are just a few of the ineptitudes that plague our country. I do not believe Trump is an idiot therefore I must conclude he is in on it and will never correct the massive fraud our country, our fellow citizens and the world for that matter are under. When if ever are you going to call Trump out on this massive deception?

Our reply: Val, not everyone can see the battlefield clearly from their perspective of the war. This is called the fog of war. Foot soldiers, for example, may never see the strategy of their generals, yet they continue their way forward, trusting in their commander. Tyla and Douglas Gabriel trust that our Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump will make his moves when he feels the time is exactly right for the lethal blow (s). We continue to provide him and ‘white hats’ all over the world with intelligence and research that they may not be able to access through traditional and corrupt ‘intelligence’ sources.

fog of war.JPG

Remember, none of us out here in mid-America can see the DC battlefield. We do not have an honest media and our politicians are compromised. The best you can do is to follow Trump tweets each day and follow him out of false narratives, fake news, and propaganda into a realm of truth, honor, law and order.

And if we see anything that concerns us about where we are headed, you, in this audience, will be the first to know. Now take a big spoonful of meme medicine (video below) and chase the propaganda fear and terror, hope and despair out of your consciousness.

.

Betsy Ross Meme Medicine

..

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

