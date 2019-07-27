.

Heads up, patriots. We will not be posting anymore meme videos on our YT site. They are being taken down with copyright strikes. For the time being, we will just post them on our blog page. Scrape and share the ones you like.

MEME GUERRILLAS continue to fight on

🚨HOLY🚨 Trump just now in the Oval Office: – Subpoena all of Obama's records.

– Subpoena all of the records having to do with Hillary Clinton.

– Subpoena the Clinton Foundation.

– Look into the book deal that President Obama made.

– GOP will hold House, Senate & White House. pic.twitter.com/blRLP1k6fI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2019

Ok…like there are some people who still don’t know that Michelle Obama has a penis. Not that we haven’t had presidents before with them, but America isn’t ready for the whole transgender presidential package. Two boobs and a dick. And no…we aren’t talking about Barry, Michelle, and Liz Cheney’s father.

F L A S H B A C K

Patriot Jim writes:

Someone managed to get a drone up close to the “temple” on pedo island

Remember the original drone footage, where you could see what looked like ladders inside and not much more? Someone dared to lose a drone and got it right up to the glass. Just around the corner from that scaffolding you can see in the original drone video there is a stack of mattresses and the top one has blood from end to end. Whatever happened on that bed probably was fatal for someone. This is the end of Epstein, it confirms it all.

To make it clear what we are seeing in that video, and corrected picture:

It is a plastic covered mattress that was not cleaned after whatever sheets were on it were entirely soaked in blood, which is spread evenly across the top of the mattress, but is darker on the sides, where it could flow down and dry without the sheets smearing the dark spots out. The top part is evenly red simply because the sheets were so soaked they spread the blood like a paint brush. The plastic coating kept it all even, which is why there’s not a super dark patch anywhere (there would be if the mattress was exposed to soak it up). What we have here is plastic that looks the same as the plastic you’d pull off a pack of bloody meat.

To get a sheet soaked enough to make a plastic wrapped mattress look like that clearly means someone died. We’re dealing with people who clearly enjoyed raping until they ripped kids guts out, and then they subsequently kept frolicking in the blood.

What better thing could you ever blackmail someone with than a video of them doing THAT? We all know about Adrenochrome, facial masks, and frazzledrip, now welcome to the bloody rape to death bed, that’s the only way such a scene could exist.

One Down. More to go. Flush the RINOS, RATS, and ROMNEYS out of the RNC!

Federal Judge= Globalist agenda

WaPo = Globalist Bezos propaganda

General Flynn is WOKE and leads patriots in the defeat of global tyranny. He now posts a Betsy Ross flag on his twitter banner.