The Great Information War is Being Won by WOKE Patriots

Info Warriors

Patriots around the world have had enough and are fighting back in ways the elite never expected. We are creative, fierce, and wiley in our fight. We are passionate in our cause because we know they are killing our babies and children.

Our enemy is anti-human. Our enemy is against humanity.

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

We gave Nadler and his Trump hating Dems the complete Mueller Report (we didn’t have to), and even Mueller himself, but now that both were a total BUST, they say it wasn’t good enough. Nothing will ever be good enough for them. Witch Hunt!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

The real Collusion, the Conspiracy, the Crime, was between the Clinton Campaign, the DNC, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele…..(and many others including Comey, McCabe, Lisa Page and her lover, Ohr and his wonderful wife, and on and on!). @replouiegohmert

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

Jul 30-31 Democratic presidential debate

The next debates of Democratic presidential contenders will be on Tue, Jul 30, and Wed, Jul 31, at 8 PM ET

Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) tweeted at 9:51 AM on Sat, Jul 27, 2019:

If generals & colonels at Pentagon, rather than lawyers and agents at DOJ/FBI, were caught talking about overthrowing @RealDonaldTrump would there be any doubt that it would be called a coup attempt? The ongoing coup is a fundamental threat to our Republic.

Crimeline Updated.

Download the PDF for global safekeeping. We do not want truth to be extinguished from humanity again.

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.pdf

For those of you that don’t know what the Conclave is, please don’t be alarmed, thinking that it is some secret Vatican cabal-like club at the American Intelligence Media. This is group of highly respected and trusted patriots who have particular expertise in a subject that we have determined to be important in our mission to save the world from tyranny. (Whoa…don’t those words sound big and hairy – “save the world“? But don’t kid yourselves, patriots. This is exactly what we are doing. Start owning it.)

Some Conclavers have a specific field of expertise, like energy, aerospace, patents, etc. Others are brilliant generalists, historians, and anthroposophists. Some are “all of the above”. Many of our Conclavers do not want to have a public presence so we speak on their behalf.

Betsy has “a team” which is more open for patriots to participate in. The team is divided like this:

You don’t need to ask to join…just jump in and start doing what you can to educate and enlighten your network of friends, family, and colleagues. Make sure to send us your finished pieces for posting and display here on the Cat Report.

One of our Conclave members is in the field of aerospace. He sends us this note with the subject line: “Boeing MAX Problems Inside Job Against MAGA”

My theory, based on 17 years of working high level projects at Boeing as a Project Mgr. in engineering is that Boeing is being sold down the river politically by the deep state as a polemic against a strong America. I observed the trade secrets, intellectual property transfer, and mfg. acumen being given to the Chinese year after year. Now, the Chinese are ready to debut their own 737 knock-off which the globalist agenda and bankers have engineered as economic treason against the GDP of the United States. China is now marketing their own 737. What a nice strategy to kill the economic balance of trade agreements being negotiated by Trump. This is sabotage at the highest levels within Boeing, which was taken over by McDonnel-Douglas and the globalist under Phil Condit. It was a major military style coup against the first Boeing Co. and America. I watched it happen from the inside.

We need an exploration and deep dive into the players behind this sabotage. It is not accidental. I have watched it happen in the most spurious ways. I had to leave to maintain my Christian soul.

Gina Haspel is one of the leaders of the attempted overthrow of Donald Trump. She worked as the CIA director in London during the time Joseph Mifsud was trying to snag George Papadopoulos as a Trump-Russia spy…. so of course they want us to shut up out here. Truth puts them all in prison.

Nebbol posts and is getting lots of ‘thumbs up’

Social media summit was a joke. I like that they did it, I enjoyed the talks, but nothing has changed, and none of the companies are taking it seriously.

Trump needs to play hardball and slap them around until they start following free speech laws

Don’t forget that the Pulitzer Committee honored the New York Times and Washington Post, leaders of the collusion band, “for deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration.”

F L A S H B A C K

by Based Congressman Louie Gohmert . Siri “Regularly” Listens In On Your Sexual Encounters, Apple, Too

. . . Is this a Betsy Ross flag being waved in a protest in China today? The video is ten hours long 2019. 7.28遮打花園集會 促查警無預警下開29槍 . .

Drudge is still a site we check daily to see what the corporate shills want us to believe….then we look the other way. Matt Drudge is a corporate shill and truth warriors spit on his daily report as a propaganda aggregator site that sends its readers to other propaganda sites.

