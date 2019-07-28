The Great Information War is Being Won by WOKE Patriots
Info Warriors read Trump tweets daily. They find creative and fun ways to educate and enlighten everyone they can. Together, we are waking up the world from a very deep sleep where global masters have been in control for a very long time.
Patriots around the world have had enough and are fighting back in ways the elite never expected. We are creative, fierce, and wiley in our fight. We are passionate in our cause because we know they are killing our babies and children.
Our enemy is anti-human. Our enemy is against humanity.
Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
So sad that Elijah Cummings has been able to do so little for the people of Baltimore. Statistically, Baltimore ranks last in almost every major category. Cummings has done nothing but milk Baltimore dry, but the public is getting wise to the bad job that he is doing!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
We gave Nadler and his Trump hating Dems the complete Mueller Report (we didn’t have to), and even Mueller himself, but now that both were a total BUST, they say it wasn’t good enough. Nothing will ever be good enough for them. Witch Hunt!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, TOTAL EXONERATION. DEMOCRAT WITCH HUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
The real Collusion, the Conspiracy, the Crime, was between the Clinton Campaign, the DNC, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele…..(and many others including Comey, McCabe, Lisa Page and her lover, Ohr and his wonderful wife, and on and on!). @replouiegohmert
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
Jul 30-31 Democratic presidential debate
The next debates of Democratic presidential contenders will be on Tue, Jul 30, and Wed, Jul 31, at 8 PM ET
Maria Bartiromo to Devin Nunes: “Who is the mastermind behind all of this?”
Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) tweeted at 9:51 AM on Sat, Jul 27, 2019:
If generals & colonels at Pentagon, rather than lawyers and agents at DOJ/FBI, were caught talking about overthrowing @RealDonaldTrump would there be any doubt that it would be called a coup attempt? The ongoing coup is a fundamental threat to our Republic.
Obama KNEW of #SpyGate and was “Running the Show” to Target Trump
FBI found ‘bucket of heads, arms and legs’; bodies sewn together in Arizona
Crimeline Updated.
Download the PDF for global safekeeping. We do not want truth to be extinguished from humanity again.
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.pdf
For those of you that don’t know what the Conclave is, please don’t be alarmed, thinking that it is some secret Vatican cabal-like club at the American Intelligence Media. This is group of highly respected and trusted patriots who have particular expertise in a subject that we have determined to be important in our mission to save the world from tyranny. (Whoa…don’t those words sound big and hairy – “save the world“? But don’t kid yourselves, patriots. This is exactly what we are doing. Start owning it.)
Some Conclavers have a specific field of expertise, like energy, aerospace, patents, etc. Others are brilliant generalists, historians, and anthroposophists. Some are “all of the above”. Many of our Conclavers do not want to have a public presence so we speak on their behalf.
Betsy has “a team” which is more open for patriots to participate in. The team is divided like this:
American Intelligence Media Organizes Cyber Research Teams
You don’t need to ask to join…just jump in and start doing what you can to educate and enlighten your network of friends, family, and colleagues. Make sure to send us your finished pieces for posting and display here on the Cat Report.
One of our Conclave members is in the field of aerospace. He sends us this note with the subject line: “Boeing MAX Problems Inside Job Against MAGA”
My theory, based on 17 years of working high level projects at Boeing as a Project Mgr. in engineering is that Boeing is being sold down the river politically by the deep state as a polemic against a strong America. I observed the trade secrets, intellectual property transfer, and mfg. acumen being given to the Chinese year after year. Now, the Chinese are ready to debut their own 737 knock-off which the globalist agenda and bankers have engineered as economic treason against the GDP of the United States. China is now marketing their own 737. What a nice strategy to kill the economic balance of trade agreements being negotiated by Trump. This is sabotage at the highest levels within Boeing, which was taken over by McDonnel-Douglas and the globalist under Phil Condit. It was a major military style coup against the first Boeing Co. and America. I watched it happen from the inside.
We need an exploration and deep dive into the players behind this sabotage. It is not accidental. I have watched it happen in the most spurious ways. I had to leave to maintain my Christian soul.
Tanker Seizures and the Threat to the Global Economy from Resurgent Imperialism
Michael LaVon Robinson, AKA Michelle Obama and His Muslim Husband Barack
Gina Haspel is one of the leaders of the attempted overthrow of Donald Trump. She worked as the CIA director in London during the time Joseph Mifsud was trying to snag George Papadopoulos as a Trump-Russia spy…. so of course they want us to shut up out here. Truth puts them all in prison.
The CIA’s “Intelligence Authorization Act” Would Criminalize Whistleblowers And Reporters
Nebbol posts and is getting lots of ‘thumbs up’
Social media summit was a joke. I like that they did it, I enjoyed the talks, but nothing has changed, and none of the companies are taking it seriously.
Trump needs to play hardball and slap them around until they start following free speech laws
What SCOTUS’s wall decision says about John Roberts
Don’t forget that the Pulitzer Committee honored the New York Times and Washington Post, leaders of the collusion band, “for deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration.”
F L A S H B A C K
ROBERT MUELLER: The Unstoppable Deep State Bully
by Based Congressman Louie Gohmert
Siri “Regularly” Listens In On Your Sexual Encounters, Apple, Too
Is this a Betsy Ross flag being waved in a protest in China today? The video is ten hours long 2019. 7.28遮打花園集會 促查警無預警下開29槍
Drudge is still a site we check daily to see what the corporate shills want us to believe….then we look the other way. Matt Drudge is a corporate shill and truth warriors spit on his daily report as a propaganda aggregator site that sends its readers to other propaganda sites.
(The image below looks so real that we have to point out that it is a meme by Giorgio.)
Speaking of shills, we were so disappointed to see Bill Still “out” himself as a corporate shill. We expected as much since all of his reports are typically a few weeks old for newsworthiness. He has been in the alt media scene for quite some time, after having a successful career as an investigative journalist, so we always gave him the benefit of our doubts. See Bill’s bio here.
But now it turns out that he is cut from the same cloth as Lionel on Lionel Nation, put into the internet long ago by their paymasters, leading us to believe that they are trustworthy until the day their paymasters require them to push a narrative on truth warriors that we know to be FALSE. Where or where did Lionel put his interviews with Douglas on wetworks? All removed….after Douglas talked to Lionel about Senior Executive Service on a show that was not aired by Lionel the Funny Propagandist.
Bill just uploaded this video: Justice Ginsburg – Proof of Life. We were excited to see what this seasoned investigative reporter found, especially since the last so-called public sighting of the alleged dead justice turned out to be doctored and was published in its fake format by the main stream media. See fake Ruth Ginsburg video here.
We placed two comments to Bill on under the YT, but he took them both down. So now we call on AIM truth warriors to call him out for sloppy reporting and pushing propaganda.
Go to his site and leave your note. Ask him where PROOF OF LIFE is given in his misleading video title.
Bill offered NO proof of life. Instead, he did the typical propaganda stuff by quoting reporters who lie, then spin a fake narrative all around, knowing that the low information news consumer will think Ruth is alive.
Whoa! The Supreme Court is really knocking itself out with this Ruth Bader Ginsburg HOAX. Keep pounding the Supreme Court and shills like Bill for the TRUTH about her medical condition. By continuing this hoax, the Supreme Court justices are committing treasonous actions against the citizens of the United States.
We are fighting the Great Information War and YOU, not Bill Shill or Lionel the Entertainer, are information warriors.
Based fiddle player. Based fiddle player in action.
New Moon Angel Card Reading for this Profound Week of HUGE New Beginnings. At the end of this beautiful message, Melanie draws a card twice. We think it was a great segue to post Douglas’ most recent article on crystals.
