.

.

.

.

“If WikiLeaks could be held liable for publishing documents concerning the DNC’s political financial and voter-engagement strategies simply because the DNC labels them ‘secret’ and trade secrets, then so could any newspaper or other media outlet. But that would impermissibly elevate a purely private privacy interest to override the First Amendment interest in the publication of matters of the highest public concern. The DNC’s published internal communications allowed the American electorate to look behind the curtain of one of the two major political parties in the United States during a presidential election. This type of information is plainly of the type entitled to the strongest protection that the First Amendment offers.”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

F L A S H B A C K

Reps. Ratcliffe and Langevin introduce U.S.-Israel cybersecurity legislation

Washington, DC, July 14, 2016

.

.

.

.

Notice the symbolism at the Democrat debates. Instead of an American flag, this EU looking star circle was featured behind their heads.

Patriots support the original American circle star flag, Betsy Ross’s original meme that united patriots in their overthrow of British rule. Today patriots around the world are using this original freedom meme to show their unity of our global grassroots movement to overthrow the globalists from controlling and destroying our beautiful, sacred planet – Mother Earth.

.

.

.

.

Meme War Training. Click the link to learn the best software and ideas for creating viral memes. This is the Great Information War and fresh memes are in every patriot’s arsenal.

.

. . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement. If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them. Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube Betsy and Thomas audios are also arranged in this free ‘glass bead’ by an AIM reader- iTunes podcast link, Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment. Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol. Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.