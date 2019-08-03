.

“The Cloward-Piven Strategy overload the welfare system so that the only option left is to install socialism.

In case you’ve ever scratched your head and wondered why so many liberals want open and flooded borders, this is the reason.

I mean, people who are so concerned about gun control, vaccinations, gang crime, etc. suddenly don’t want to stop those who are trying to enter the country illegally even if it means allowing these others things to come in unchecked.

Does that make sense to you? There had to be an ulterior motive. This is it.”

Dear Tyla,

AIM said; Patriots support the original American circle star flag, Betsy Ross’s original meme that united patriots in their overthrow of British rule. Today patriots around the world are using this original freedom meme to show their unity of our global grassroots movement to overthrow the globalists from controlling and destroying our beautiful, sacred planet – Mother Earth.

Please tell your readers the truth.

The starting point for your readers is to fully understand exactly what it was the Colonist were fighting for during the Revolutionary War and what were the actual foundations America was built on after the war. At min they wanted the following;

#1. Freedom from Government taxes on goods produced and consumed..

#2. No intervention by the government as a third uninvited partner in any contract between men. (unless consent is given)

#3. Their choice for the Rule of Law form as Common Law for a Justice system built on the foundations of God’ Law, Natural Law and the Maxims of Law and Equity. ( All 13 Colonies agreed to choose Common Law)

#4. Their choice of currency/money forms and Banking System. (Private Banking)

#5. The right to own their own land with free and clear title free of taxes and fees. (Allodial Title or Land Patents)

#6. The Body Politic would answer to the people as their elected employees representing their wishes.

This was my understanding. So now we go to the end of the Revolutionary War/War of Independence. Yes, the war we were taught in school we won.

Researching the end of the physical war all should know of the forecast of Major General Cornwallis (Mason) shared with George Washington (Mason) after Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, VA. 1781, Cornwallis revealed to Washington that “a holy war will now begin on America, and when it is ended America will be supposedly the citadel of freedom, but her millions will unknowingly be loyal subjects to the Crown.” . Cornwallis went on to explain what would seem to be a self contradiction: “Your churches will be used to teach the Jew’s religion and in less than two hundred years the whole nation will be working for divine world government. . That government that they believe to be divine will be the British Empire. All religions will be permeated with Judaism without even being noticed by the masses, and they will all be under the invisible all-seeing eye of the Grand Architect of Freemasonry.” . And indeed George Washington himself was a Mason, and he gave back through a false religion what he had won with his army.” .

Years later, a document was created that formally ended the war, the 1783 Definitive Treaty of Peace. I view Treaties being nothing more than a contract between the principals. This treaty was to bring and end to all hostilities, prisoner exchange and to determine the claims of the winner of the war and receiver of the Spoils of War at min. Remember, the winners of the war are in control. .

If you read the histor y of this Treaty you will find it was negotiated by Ben Franklin, an Englishman, Esquire and Mason for the King of England. Yes, a nobel man.

No one actually represented the Colonist/Patriots that fought the war for their freedom from the Crown. All the men that signed this Treaty on behalf of the winner were English Esquires by their signatures…

The opening claims of this Treaty were made by the King of England that he is the Arch-Treasurer and Prince Elector of the Holy Roman Empire and of the United States of America. One would think the winner of the war would be the author of a Treaty. This Treaty was negotiated and agreed to by Benjamin Fra nklin, John Adams and John Jay – again all signed as English Esquires. These were claims of real substance as Arch Treasure, the King controls the Money and Banking system. A Prince Elector he controls the Body Politic. Plus, the colonist were not recognized as a sovereign people. However, the King did make the States sovereign = the State’s Body Politic answering to the Prince Elector. It appears the King won the war by contract dealing with a very friendly party.

Searching the MAXIMS I wondered how they would treat the above?

MAXIMS OF LAW AND EQUITY – THEY ARE THE FOUNDATIONS OF ANY LEGITIMATE AND LAWFUL SOCIETY.



Sampling from 100s of them:

From a wrong no contract can arise. False in one thing, false in all things. It is a fraud to conceal a fraud. Fraud and justice never dwell together. Fraud lies hidden in general expressions. Fraud is most hateful to law. In default of the law, the maxim rules. A mandate of an illegal thing is void. Remove the foundation, the work falls. When the foundation fails, all fails. .

Solution! At this point wouldn’t you think a reset and restart over is in order with a new Treaty of Peace representing the winners of the physical war? Yes replace the old contract with a new one. And this Treaty’s first claim shall be that WE are to be recognized as a Sovereign People – we rule. We are ruling America and therefore make claim of the Spoils of War of real tangible substances – all of them!.

The Above deceit lead to the 1789 First Act of Congress. The CYA Act for the oath. Making it so that no one would ever repeat the words “the Constitution for the United States of America ” for purposes of taking the oath of office. From this time forward all swear to “the constitution of the United States” which is a document by that name doesn’t exist anywhere in law or at law or any archived government documents.

The Truth is always a short story and simple to express so even a 7th grader could understand the fraud and deceit. Lies require books to be written. Wouldn’t it be great if we could get these American History notes out to the masses of people? That would be our enforcement for demanding remedy for what is owed to us – all of us.

There is one more event in the first chapter of the founding in America worth mentioning. 1791 George Washington (33 degree Mason) enacted the War Power Act and used the Emergency portion to create the First Bank of America for the King of England. Yes, again nothing for the Colonist.

Washington never cancelled that Act therefore the door was wide open for Roosevelt to use it to steal the wealth of the people and declare us as the enemy.

Looks like the King’s men took care of their King.

Isn’t a new contract in order to remedy these harms done to us? Yes/No?