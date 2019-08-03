Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

chicken-little.jpg

mass shooting.JPG
Read carefully. You know what to look for.

.

Pentagon pauses $10 billion cloud contract over Amazon concerns

.

cover up clinton comey.JPG

.

The enemy uses lawfare to war against the American people. Here is an excellent example of how they hide their crimes through legalese.

NEW EVIDENCE UNVEILS DISTURBING FACTS ABOUT HILLARY’S EMAIL SCANDAL

.

Interesting topic for Zero Hedge to post today August 3, 2019. We also saw a similar Holy Grail headline on the propaganda aggregator site – Drudge. What’s up with the MSM interest in these spiritual topics? You AIM Cats trending words and phrases like “Holy Grail’ and ‘Spear of Destiny’ that their predictive analytics are picking up?

nazi quest for holy grail.JPG

Nazi Quest For The Holy Grail Exposed

Video

.

Remember this video from a few years ago? Well, the story didn’t end there. We just stopped telling it here on our blog. The book, authored by Douglas Gabriel, will soon be released that completes this incredible, never told before story. It’s even better than those two early stories from Douglas – Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

The book is entitled Hidden History of the Grail Queens. 

Has Cicada 3301 located the true Spear of Destiny?

.

christ last supper holy grail.JPG

The quest for the Holy Grail

.

Speaking of Star Wars, do you know the deep truth of midi-chlorians?

.

U.S. SPENDS $907 MILLION ON USELESS “NUTRITION EDUCATION” FOR FOOD STAMP, WIC RECIPIENTS

.

Horowitz pulls a fast one

.

Devin Nunes Discusses IG Criminal Referral and DOJ Position on James Comey

.

child abuse.JPG

.

We are fighting an information war. We are fighting over a hundred years of British-Tavistock media driven propaganda and revisionist history. For us to take the big, bold moves needed to restore the American Republic, we need all AIM Patriots to educate and enlighten their audiences, using the God-given capacities and talents they have to WAKE UP their audiences. If you need an example, see what this one Trump tweet did to shine light on rat infested sanctuary cities everywhere.

trump on baltimore.JPG

.

An AIM Patriot sent us this note and picture:

Tell your guys to search on Nancy Pelosi’s father Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr. and Benny Trotta aka Benjamin Magliano and the Baltimore Crew.
THIS IS HOW MISS NANCY WAS RAI$ED.
 
Below is me standing next to Thomas Jr. on his right 1956 at my Italian grandfather’s (Ricciuti) home seated center with my mother’s hand on his shoulder.
.
Mayor Tommy D'Alassandro and the Ricciuti Famly.jpg
Nothing has changed in Baltimore except the black population is almost exclusively being used for the politicians self-serving needs.
.

.

.

meme war.JPG
See full Twitter thread

.

Time to stock up the meme arsenals

.

.

Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff and the current budget chief, says he has found a way to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C.

Speaking in South Carolina on Friday night, Mulvaney said a great way to shrink the federal government would be to propose moving government agencies outside of the “liberal haven” that is Washington D.C. Once you do that, Mulvaney argues, federal workers will start quitting.  Source

.

Here’s our recommendation, Mick. Move MAGA-uncooperative Senior Executive Service employees to the farthest northern American town. Tell them: time to start doing the President’s will or We the People WILL send you to the remotest places of America.

Hey – do you think this is where they have Ruthie on ice?

barrow alaska.JPG

.

CA launches ‘cradle to career’ data collection system to ‘address disparities in opportunities’

.

illegal aliens.JPG

“The Cloward-Piven Strategy overload the welfare system so that the only option left is to install socialism.

In case you’ve ever scratched your head and wondered why so many liberals want open and flooded borders, this is the reason.

I mean, people who are so concerned about gun control, vaccinations, gang crime, etc. suddenly don’t want to stop those who are trying to enter the country illegally even if it means allowing these others things to come in unchecked.

Does that make sense to you? There had to be an ulterior motive. This is it.”

Posted by Digyo

.

betsy ross flag

Dear Tyla,
 
AIM said; Patriots support the original American circle star flag, Betsy Ross’s original meme that united patriots in their overthrow of British rule. Today patriots around the world are using this original freedom meme to show their unity of our global grassroots movement to overthrow the globalists from controlling and destroying our beautiful, sacred planet – Mother Earth.
Please tell your readers the truth. 
.
The starting point for your readers is to fully understand exactly what it was the Colonist were fighting for during the Revolutionary War and what were the actual foundations America was built on after the war. At min they wanted the following;

.

#1. Freedom from Government taxes on goods produced and consumed..

#2. No intervention by the government as a third uninvited partner in any contract between men. (unless consent is given)

#3. Their choice for the Rule of Law form as Common Law for a Justice system built on the foundations of God’ Law, Natural Law and the Maxims of Law and Equity. ( All 13 Colonies agreed to choose Common Law)

#4. Their choice of currency/money forms and Banking System. (Private Banking)

#5. The right to own their own land with free and clear title free of taxes and fees. (Allodial Title or Land Patents)

#6. The Body Politic would answer to the people as their elected employees representing their wishes.

.
This was my understanding. So now we go to the end of the Revolutionary War/War of Independence. Yes, the war we were taught in school we won.
.
Researching the end of the physical war all should know of the forecast of Major General Cornwallis (Mason) shared with George Washington (Mason) after Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, VA.
1781, Cornwallis revealed to Washington that “a holy war will now begin on America, and when it is ended America will be supposedly the citadel of freedom, but her millions will unknowingly be loyal subjects to the Crown.”
 .
Cornwallis went on to explain what would seem to be a self contradiction: “Your churches will be used to teach the Jew’s religion and in less than two hundred years the whole nation will be working for divine world government.
 .
That government that they believe to be divine will be the British Empire. All religions will be permeated with Judaism without even being noticed by the masses, and they will all be under the invisible all-seeing eye of the Grand Architect of Freemasonry.”
 .
And indeed George Washington himself was a Mason, and he gave back through a false religion what he had won with his army.”

.
Years later, a document was created that formally ended the war, the 1783 Definitive Treaty of Peace. I view Treaties being nothing more than a contract between the principals. This treaty was to bring and end to all hostilities, prisoner exchange and to determine the claims of the winner of the war and receiver of the Spoils of War at min. Remember, the winners of the war are in control.

 .
If you read the history of this Treaty you will find it was negotiated by Ben Franklin, an Englishman, Esquire and Mason for the King of England. Yes, a nobel man. 
 .
No one actually represented the Colonist/Patriots that fought the war for their freedom from the Crown. All the men that signed this Treaty on behalf of the winner were English Esquires by their signatures… 
.
The opening claims of this Treaty were made by the King of England that he is the Arch-Treasurer and Prince Elector of the Holy Roman Empire and of the United States of America. One would think the winner of the war would be the author of a Treaty. This Treaty was negotiated and agreed to by Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and John Jay – again all signed as English Esquires. These were claims of real substance as Arch Treasure, the King controls the Money and Banking system. A Prince Elector he controls the Body Politic. Plus, the colonist were not recognized as a sovereign people. However, the King did make the States sovereign = the State’s Body Politic answering to the Prince Elector. It appears the King won the war by contract dealing with a very friendly party.
.
Searching the MAXIMS I wondered how they would treat the above?
.
MAXIMS OF LAW AND EQUITY – THEY ARE THE FOUNDATIONS OF ANY LEGITIMATE AND LAWFUL SOCIETY. 
 .
Sampling from 100s of them:
 .
From a wrong no contract can arise.
False in one thing, false in all things.
It is a fraud to conceal a fraud.
Fraud and justice never dwell together.
Fraud lies hidden in general expressions.
Fraud is most hateful to law.
In default of the law, the maxim rules.
A mandate of an illegal thing is void.
Remove the foundation, the work falls.
When the foundation fails, all fails.

.

Solution! At this point wouldn’t you think a reset and restart over is in order with a new Treaty of Peace representing the winners of the physical war? Yes replace the old contract with a new one. And this Treaty’s first claim shall be that WE are to be recognized as a Sovereign People – we rule. We are  ruling America and therefore make claim of the Spoils of War of real tangible substances – all of them!. 
.
The Above deceit lead to the 1789 First Act of Congress. The CYA Act for the oath. Making it so that no one would ever repeat the words “the Constitution for the United States of America” for purposes of taking the oath of office. From this time forward all swear to “the constitution of the United States” which is a document by that name doesn’t exist anywhere in law or at law or any archived government documents.
.
The Truth is always a short story and simple to express so even a 7th grader could understand the fraud and deceit. Lies require books to be written. Wouldn’t it be great if we could get these American History notes out to the masses of people? That would be our enforcement for demanding remedy for what is owed to us – all of us.
.
There is one more event in the first chapter of the founding in America worth mentioning. 1791 George Washington (33 degree Mason) enacted the War Power Act and used the Emergency portion to create the First Bank of America for the King of England. Yes, again nothing for the Colonist.
Washington never cancelled that Act therefore the door was wide open for Roosevelt to use it to steal the wealth of the people and declare us as the enemy.
.
Looks like the King’s men took care of their King.
.
Isn’t a new contract in order to remedy these harms done to us? Yes/No?
.
Richard

.

.

Thanks, Evelyn, who sent this in to Betsy for listening while putting together the Cat Report. LOVED IT! Played it in the background and it was very soothing.

THE GOD FREQUENCY | Remove Self Limiting Beliefs | 963 Hz | Kundalini Energy

.

.

Conclave

.

lord lothian.jpgPulling up some great content from the Congressional Record. We will be doing a full report on it, but want to bring these nuggets up for our colleagues around the world who stand with us against the British Empire’s tyranny over the people of the planet.

Patriots, we will not win this epic 100-year war if we don’t know when it started, who started it, and why.

History matters!

Lord Lothian’s big lie “no propaganda in America.”

p. 11

The scene is a PILGRIM SOCIETY banquet held at the Hotel Plaza, New York City, October 25, 1939.

Lothian initiated the joint Anglo-American military organisation of the Combined Chiefs of Staff. Lothian thus establish the structure that became the “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing agreement on Mar. 5, 1946.

Note: Lord Lothian died in NY a year later on Dec. 1940, four months after Rep. THORKELSON’s exposed his treachery and lies.

lothian 1.jpg
. “SIR UNCLE SAM, KNIGHT OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE” (By John J. Whiteford), submitted into the Congressional Record by Rep. HON. J. THORKELSON OF MONTANA IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Tuesday, August 20, 1940.

.

Proof of Lord Lothian’s lie to the American Pilgrim audience:

propaganda department.jpg

John Buchan. (Dec. 20, 2018). SECRET Report on the Liquidation of the Ministry of Information [Transfer to the Foreign Office etc.], War Cabinet, G.-229, Cat. Ref. CAB 24-5-29. The National Archives

Note: John Buchan was later Governor General of Canada in 27 March 1935.

lord tweedsmuir in headdress.png

“… not general recognized by the public… top down… far-reaching power of British propaganda to make this country [United States] subservient to the interests of Great Britain and the British Empire.”

Far-reaching power of British propaganda… to make America subservient.

p.11

british propaganda.jpg
“SIR UNCLE SAM, KNIGHT OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE” (By John J. Whiteford), submitted into the Congressional Record by Rep. HON. J. THORKELSON OF MONTANA IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Tuesday, August 20, 1940.

.

“[British are] Masters in the art of making gullible Americans swallow the bait of persuasive propaganda.”

Making gullible Americans swallow the bait

p. 11

.

“Today the greatest single menace to the peace of the United States is the same as in 1914. It can be summed up in one word—propaganda.”

british propaganda 2.jpg
“SIR UNCLE SAM, KNIGHT OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE” (By John J. Whiteford), submitted into the Congressional Record by Rep. HON. J. THORKELSON OF MONTANA IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Tuesday, August 20, 1940.

.

The Greatest Single Menace

p.10

propaganda menace.jpg
“SIR UNCLE SAM, KNIGHT OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE” (By John J. Whiteford), submitted into the Congressional Record by Rep. HON. J. THORKELSON OF MONTANA IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Tuesday, August 20, 1940.

  .

Jacob Thorkelson

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Thorkelson

http://bioguide.congress.gov/scripts/biodisplay.pl?index=T000236

thorkelson.jpgRead past the globalist Wikipedia propaganda labeling Thorkelson to discredit him and the truths he submitted for posterity into the Congressional Record (brilliant move):

His response to the new world order opponents’ epithets: “… words, “Nazi”, “fascist”, “anti-racial”, “anti-Semitic”… were created by the anti-Americans as a cloak to shield their own subversive activities. “

.

The American English-Speaking Union”

p. 13

british propaganda 3

.

1918: “rewrite American history to please England”

Lord Northcliffe’s “efficient (American) propaganda”

p. 15

Owned The London Times, Daily Mail

british propaganda 4.jpg

1929 stock crash was orchestrated

stock crash “permitted to run”

p. 16

stock market crash.jpg

.

.

