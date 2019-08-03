.
.
Pentagon pauses $10 billion cloud contract over Amazon concerns
.
.
The enemy uses lawfare to war against the American people. Here is an excellent example of how they hide their crimes through legalese.
NEW EVIDENCE UNVEILS DISTURBING FACTS ABOUT HILLARY’S EMAIL SCANDAL
.
Interesting topic for Zero Hedge to post today August 3, 2019. We also saw a similar Holy Grail headline on the propaganda aggregator site – Drudge. What’s up with the MSM interest in these spiritual topics? You AIM Cats trending words and phrases like “Holy Grail’ and ‘Spear of Destiny’ that their predictive analytics are picking up?
Nazi Quest For The Holy Grail Exposed
.
Remember this video from a few years ago? Well, the story didn’t end there. We just stopped telling it here on our blog. The book, authored by Douglas Gabriel, will soon be released that completes this incredible, never told before story. It’s even better than those two early stories from Douglas – Star Wars and Indiana Jones.
The book is entitled Hidden History of the Grail Queens.
Has Cicada 3301 located the true Spear of Destiny?
.
The quest for the Holy Grail
.
Speaking of Star Wars, do you know the deep truth of midi-chlorians?
.
U.S. SPENDS $907 MILLION ON USELESS “NUTRITION EDUCATION” FOR FOOD STAMP, WIC RECIPIENTS
.
Horowitz pulls a fast one
.
Devin Nunes Discusses IG Criminal Referral and DOJ Position on James Comey
.
.
We are fighting an information war. We are fighting over a hundred years of British-Tavistock media driven propaganda and revisionist history. For us to take the big, bold moves needed to restore the American Republic, we need all AIM Patriots to educate and enlighten their audiences, using the God-given capacities and talents they have to WAKE UP their audiences. If you need an example, see what this one Trump tweet did to shine light on rat infested sanctuary cities everywhere.
.
An AIM Patriot sent us this note and picture:
.
.
.
Time to stock up the meme arsenals
.
.
Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff and the current budget chief, says he has found a way to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C.
Speaking in South Carolina on Friday night, Mulvaney said a great way to shrink the federal government would be to propose moving government agencies outside of the “liberal haven” that is Washington D.C. Once you do that, Mulvaney argues, federal workers will start quitting. Source
.
Here’s our recommendation, Mick. Move MAGA-uncooperative Senior Executive Service employees to the farthest northern American town. Tell them: time to start doing the President’s will or We the People WILL send you to the remotest places of America.
Hey – do you think this is where they have Ruthie on ice?
.
CA launches ‘cradle to career’ data collection system to ‘address disparities in opportunities’
.
“The Cloward-Piven Strategy overload the welfare system so that the only option left is to install socialism.
In case you’ve ever scratched your head and wondered why so many liberals want open and flooded borders, this is the reason.
I mean, people who are so concerned about gun control, vaccinations, gang crime, etc. suddenly don’t want to stop those who are trying to enter the country illegally even if it means allowing these others things to come in unchecked.
Does that make sense to you? There had to be an ulterior motive. This is it.”
Posted by Digyo
.
.
#1. Freedom from Government taxes on goods produced and consumed..
#2. No intervention by the government as a third uninvited partner in any contract between men. (unless consent is given)
#3. Their choice for the Rule of Law form as Common Law for a Justice system built on the foundations of God’ Law, Natural Law and the Maxims of Law and Equity. ( All 13 Colonies agreed to choose Common Law)
#4. Their choice of currency/money forms and Banking System. (Private Banking)
#5. The right to own their own land with free and clear title free of taxes and fees. (Allodial Title or Land Patents)
#6. The Body Politic would answer to the people as their elected employees representing their wishes.
.
Years later, a document was created that formally ended the war, the 1783 Definitive Treaty of Peace. I view Treaties being nothing more than a contract between the principals. This treaty was to bring and end to all hostilities, prisoner exchange and to determine the claims of the winner of the war and receiver of the Spoils of War at min. Remember, the winners of the war are in control.
.
.
.
Thanks, Evelyn, who sent this in to Betsy for listening while putting together the Cat Report. LOVED IT! Played it in the background and it was very soothing.
THE GOD FREQUENCY | Remove Self Limiting Beliefs | 963 Hz | Kundalini Energy
.
.
.
Pulling up some great content from the Congressional Record. We will be doing a full report on it, but want to bring these nuggets up for our colleagues around the world who stand with us against the British Empire’s tyranny over the people of the planet.
Patriots, we will not win this epic 100-year war if we don’t know when it started, who started it, and why.
History matters!
Lord Lothian’s big lie “no propaganda in America.”
p. 11
The scene is a PILGRIM SOCIETY banquet held at the Hotel Plaza, New York City, October 25, 1939.
Lothian initiated the joint Anglo-American military organisation of the Combined Chiefs of Staff. Lothian thus establish the structure that became the “Five Eyes” intelligence sharing agreement on Mar. 5, 1946.
Note: Lord Lothian died in NY a year later on Dec. 1940, four months after Rep. THORKELSON’s exposed his treachery and lies.
.
Proof of Lord Lothian’s lie to the American Pilgrim audience:
John Buchan. (Dec. 20, 2018). SECRET Report on the Liquidation of the Ministry of Information [Transfer to the Foreign Office etc.], War Cabinet, G.-229, Cat. Ref. CAB 24-5-29. The National Archives
Note: John Buchan was later Governor General of Canada in 27 March 1935.
“… not general recognized by the public… top down… far-reaching power of British propaganda to make this country [United States] subservient to the interests of Great Britain and the British Empire.”
Far-reaching power of British propaganda… to make America subservient.
p.11
.
“[British are] Masters in the art of making gullible Americans swallow the bait of persuasive propaganda.”
Making gullible Americans swallow the bait
p. 11
.
“Today the greatest single menace to the peace of the United States is the same as in 1914. It can be summed up in one word—propaganda.”
.
p.10
.
Jacob Thorkelson
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Thorkelson
http://bioguide.congress.gov/scripts/biodisplay.pl?index=T000236
Read past the globalist Wikipedia propaganda labeling Thorkelson to discredit him and the truths he submitted for posterity into the Congressional Record (brilliant move):
His response to the new world order opponents’ epithets: “… words, “Nazi”, “fascist”, “anti-racial”, “anti-Semitic”… were created by the anti-Americans as a cloak to shield their own subversive activities. “
.
The American English-Speaking Union”
p. 13
.
1918: “rewrite American history to please England”
Lord Northcliffe’s “efficient (American) propaganda”
p. 15
Owned The London Times, Daily Mail
1929 stock crash was orchestrated
stock crash “permitted to run”
p. 16
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.