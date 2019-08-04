Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

.

In the audio below, Betsy and Thomas of the American Intelligence Media explain how the Texas and Ohio false flags of August 3 and 4, 2019 were run.  Same old same old…at least our community is enlightened about propaganda warfare.

If you are new to our site, then catch up with this homework assignment:

False Flags are Legal Propaganda

.

Listen to Betsy and Thomas in the audio below:

.

Have you ever noticed that the DailyMail UK is always first on the scene to provide extensive photographic coverage of events like these? They post extensive articles even before U.S. based media have time to report on them. The reason is very simple: It is a BRITISH-TAVISTOCK PROPAGANDA outlet. Below is the article that they posted and which will give you an idea of some of the images Thomas describes in the audio.

Walmart gunman Patrick Crusius, 21, who went on 20-minute shooting spree with an AK-47 in El Paso, killing at least 20 and wounding 26, before surrendering to SWAT team – as police link ‘anti-Hispanic’ manifesto to shooter

Then… on queue… another shooting within a few hours.

Read Breitbart report here

AIM Patriot Jim sums it up like this:

The shooting aspect of the civil struggle has been raised a notch in the past few days. The Deep State Crown Agents are executing their asynchronous destabilization plan across America. All global aspects of this plan are in play, from North Korean rockets, Boris Johnson’s press releases regarding support for Zionism, China’s provocations in the Philippine Sea, press releases about Afghanistan withdrawal, fake tanker provocations in the straits of Hormuz, and now mass shootings by Tavistock zombie’s in the El Paso and Dayton. To the uninitiated, all of these events will appear random and disconnected. I only see a web of the ongoing deceit by the globalist’s agenda to destabilize the world so it can be reformatted according to the UN agenda…which is the British Crown one world agenda.

Share this report as a single link: AIM Cats are Curious Little Kitties

.

Mueller Investigation Costs Nearly $32 Million

.

Michael Moore: Only Michelle Obama can save us from 4 more years of Trump

.

Kamala Harris willing to send cops to people’s homes to confiscate banned firearms

.

Picture below is ripe for memeing. Send us your best. Make sure your font is large enough to read. Small font is really awful on a meme.

..

.

.

FDA Analysis Reveals Sunscreen Chemicals Soak All the Way Into Your Bloodstream

.

.

‘Ring’ At-Home Surveillance Company Reportedly Partnering With Local Law Enforcement

.

Jesse Jackson praises and thanks Donald Trump for a lifetime of service to African Americans August 2016

.

Democratic socialists convention erupts due to ‘sensory overload,’ gendered pronoun usage

.

Feds probing AOC’s chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti after sudden resignation

.

.

Worried about Huawei? Take a closer look at Tencent

.

TechCrunch reported that Reddit was raising $150 million from Chinese tech giant Tencent and up to $150 million more in a Series D that would value the company at $2.7 billion pre-money or $3 billion post-money. …. Today Reddit  confirmed it has raised $300 million at $3 billion post-money, with $150 million from Tencent.  Read more here.

.

Why should this concern you? Some of our favorite patriot conversations take place on Reddit. You don’t think the Chinese have a stake in silencing patriots just before the elections?

As Patriot MundaneNcessary1 wrote:

Tencent has some investments in almost every Western media enterprise – including video games (Call of Duty, Ubisoft, League of Legends, POE), music (Spotify), social media (Snapchat), etc. These investments don’t indicate actual control in decision-making. They’re part of a market diversification strategy.

Tencent’s market model is kind of similar to Amazon or Google – they got very rich by cornering the market for search, online shopping, and music. Ended up with a lot of money to spend, and decided it’d be best to invest in other digital companies instead of creating new products or reinvesting into their own company.

Their political ties with the Chinese government are mostly meant for self-preservation (they don’t want their search monopoly broken up). This is similar to how Amazon and Google approached politics in the past, though Google has become a lot more political since 2016.

I wouldn’t say American Redditors have much to worry online censorship due to Tencent influence. As another poster pointed out, you can spam posts about Tian’an’men on Reddit or Youtube and never get censored. You can’t even talk about domestic politics with that much leeway. China’s influence in America’s social media habits is minimal, in part because they have already managed to build a giant firewall keeping it out for their own civilians.

In terms of foreign geopolitical influence, the biggest threats are state-owned natural resource companies like Gazprom (Russia) and Sinopec (China).

.

.

Check out this great site that is keeping stats on Chicago crime. HeyJackAss.com

.

BOOM(S)! Mainstream Reporter Has Deep Swamp Ties – Where is Ghislaine?

.

.

.

We always told you that it would come to this. Cats vs rats. The American Intelligence Media has always been on the side of cats.

Try getting a ‘rat’ to post any cat pictures on their site.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

