The next history lesson for AIM Cats is one that your high school and college teachers probably didn’t teach you because they didn’t have textbooks that disclosed the treacherous organization called the Pilgrims Society. You certainly won’t find it mentioned in main stream media because the members of this secret, anti-American group own and control the media.

They lie to us. They spew propaganda. They run false flag narratives. They distract us with obfuscations and semi-truths. These are their weapons in the information war.

The intermarried old-line hereditary wealth gougers, British Crown loyalists, and Wall Street Episcopalians go back many centuries and have their tentacles on all the levers of power in America.

And guess where where this cozy little group of traitors got started? Queue up DRUM ROLL here:

This month we will be teaching you about this secret society. Once you are educated and enlightened about this next layer of global corruption that stands between the Queen and our U. S. Constitution, you can help others take the steps they need on their journey to truth. AIM Cats gently nudge people along the path and help them become wiser each day.

Our goal is to have patriots around the world shine a bright light on this evil plan of enslaving humanity in a digital, one world order tyranny.

In the link above you will find a PDF that we want you to save. This is our textbook for this month’s lesson on the Pilgrims Society. Before you get started, watch the brief video below. It will give you an overview of what we will be studying next in our one-room global SCHOOLHOUSE.

Don’t try to grok the subject all at once. It’s HUGE and you might choke on all the hairballs you cough up. We will take you step by step through this secret organization that works with the British Crown to keep America under its control. We will show you the evidence that links the Senior Executive Service to the Pilgrims Society. We will show you the evidence that this group is the American “privy council’.

We will also show you how the Pilgrims Society members control the media corporations, as well as many alternative media channels. You will see that this IS the Great Information War we are fighting. And that Donald Trump has been trying to show us this since the first day he called the media “fake news.”

AIM Cats will also want to know if Donald Trump is a member of the Pilgrims Society. Is he working for patriots and the restoration of the Republic or is he aligned with the Pilgrims? Who on his staff and cabinet are members of the Pilgrims Society?

Don’t despair…there is a solution to taking down this House of Sinful and Sordid Cards . Our AIM4Truth community has provided the President with an info bomb that will be a lethal blow to the swamp.

The “weapon” comes from Michael McKibben and Leader Technologies’ with their offer to let the President hold the original source code of internet scalability. This puts our elected Donald Trump in charge, and not unelected globalist pigs like Mark, Peter, Eric, Nick, Jack, Sheryl, and the gang.

Let’s inform the Silicon Valley Boy Kings of the new TERMS OF SERVICE, compliments of Betsy Ross and Thomas Pain-in-the-ass-of-the-globalists in service to the American people and patriots everywhere.

A new sheriff is in town. And it’s High Noon.

https://wikispooks.com/w/images/7/72/Pilgrims.pdf

In this video Clint demonstrates how patient and measured the gunfighter is before pulling the trigger.

We are C itizens A ddicted to T ruth! Meow.

Recently, this article below came out which reminded us to tell you about another RAT – David Brock – that the IRS is protecting.

…..Let us tell you first hand, it won’t matter. We filed a complaint against David Brock’s non-profits for tax fraud. We gave the IRS extensive records, more than 300 pages, all of which were available from public filings of these so-called ‘non-profits’. We received two notices that our materials were received with a whistleblower complaint number. We filed in 2017 and received this letter:

IRS letter for American 21st Century

Below is the document we filed. We sent it nicely packaged in a three ring-binder with flash drive copies as well. We practically did all their F*CKING work for them. We made copies of the IRS forms where the fraud is so obvious even a rookie IRS agent could spot it. We still haven’t heard anything about this in-your-face tax fraud.

And you know why we haven’t heard back from them? Our guess is that some Senior Executive Service stooge is keeping this file from being acted upon because David Brock and Shareblue are Democrat babies.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton on the Strzok-Page docs: “The FBI has been slow rolling the release of Page-Strzok communications and is still hiding all their infamous text messages.” Read more here.

Yo, AIM Cats….this is another example of the Senior Executive Service in operation! They use their position to keep the swamp rats protected.

Is it big news to you, Aim Cats?

Blaa, blaa, blaa….We really don’t have time to report the details of false flags and media corruption when there are so many other battlefields ahead. We will leave it to this community to leave pertinent links and comments in the box below.

We gave you our report yesterday:

AIM Patriot Ulrich (Germany) sends us this picture below with a note: “so much black kitty coffee cup ops blogs these days.”