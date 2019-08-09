.

Judicial Watch today released 34 pages of “302” report material from FBI interviews with Bruce Ohr, who was removed from his position as U.S. Associate Deputy Attorney General in December 2017. The newly declassified documents were produced to Judicial Watch this evening. READ HERE

New 302s confirm extensive contact between Steele and Ohr months after Steele was fired by FBI VIDEO

The Middle Ages in Europe: You are a heretic!

17th Century Salem, Mass: You are a witch!

21st century America: You are a racist!

Donald Trump Retweet:

Border Patrol took us to the border itself, including a boat patrol of the Rio Grande River.

We saw Mexican government authorities patrolling. Border Patrol told us this was a direct result of the Trump Administration’s efforts to work with Mexico. pic.twitter.com/OlLqDU5kZW

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 8, 2019

We received a briefing from @CBPRGV Chief Rodolfo Karisch.

He gave us an update on the current status of the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

Border Patrol agents are giving it their all, but until we fix the underlying causes, the crisis will continue. pic.twitter.com/cRHxvm1lk2

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 8, 2019

Agents thanked us for passing the border supplemental package. It gave them resources to immediately purchase additional necessary supplies to help with the humanitarian crisis.

But more needs to be done. pic.twitter.com/hEfmnj1s2a

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 8, 2019

Border Patrol told us that the crisis requires a “whole of government approach.” The Coast Guard is volunteering to help.

This is who Democrats are attacking when they claim that there’s an “empathy deficit.”

Everyone is doing their level best to care for children. pic.twitter.com/T391JmYyXm

— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 8, 2019

Beginning to see the problem?

Here’s a little rabbit hole for you to explore. Make sure to click the bottom headline link inside to see where Alice takes you:

