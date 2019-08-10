.

AIM Patriot John comments on the picture below:

Note: my medical background: approximately 50 years in medical field; six years Army corpsman; two years EMT; five years paramedic in regional trauma center; approximately 35 years practicing medicine as PA, including solo medical provider in emergency rooms.

This is a staged photo, if not Photoshop. (Someone appropriately pointed out that Epstein’s head is much larger than everyone else’s, even though he is further away. Also, the size of his head in relationship to the gurney would probably put him over 7 feet tall. But I am not an expert in Photoshop.)

This is a crime scene. (11-44, coroners case). You might bring in the paramedics to initially verify death, or resuscitate. Paramedics would not be transporting a dead body. And dead bodies are first placed in body bags before transportation. Dead bodies are placed on “one-man” gurneys and not the typical ambulance gurney. (Laws vary from state to state, in many states today the paramedics evaluation is sufficient to pronounce death.). A sheet is typically placed over a body so that no one can take a picture, such as this, if the patient is really dead.

During a suspected hanging, the victim would be carefully “un- hung,” and brought down usually onto the floor, or bed.This would be a suspected fractured neck. The initial treatment, if they believe treatment is warranted, would be CPR while carefully protecting the cervical spine, neck. When the paramedics arrive, advanced airway (intubation) would be initiated, along with IVs for the administration of emergency medicines. They would also be placed on an EKG monitor. If they were going to transport this patient, the neck and spine would be secured. In other words, he would be on one of those backboards, that are standing against the wall.It does look like he has a hard cervical collar in place, but he would also probably have sandbags, and his forehead either strapped or taped down.

Very Important: when they “call the code,” (decide to stop CPR/resuscitation) all tubes, patches and IV lines are left in place. This is standard practice for every corners case. You see absolutely no evidence of advanced life support on this patient. And all of that advanced life support would’ve been initiated prior to placing the patient on a transport gurney. And at this point, with this type of injury, both paramedics would be securing the patient, and many others would be around to assist in the moving of the gurney for transport.

My diagnosis: Mr. Epstein has entered the federal witness protection program, probably under military supervision.

Christopher Strunk recommends this video below:

Video from 5 years ago:

Spcwolf posts:

No way he killed his self. I am a ex prison guard.

I was a prison guard for 6.5 years, I had to watch many inmates on suicide watch, the duties required me to sit and watch the inmate under “direct observation” until he was removed from watch. I was 3 feet from the inmate with a can of pepper spray. The inmate often only had a bare cell and some boxers. If he tried anything I would spray the inmate and call for backup.

I call 100% bullshit.

AIM Patriot Chris writes:

If I read this correctly, the latest Memorandum of Trump’s designates several countries as major illicit drug trafficking route countries: .

Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

. That’s all of central America, the Caribbean, most of south America and Mexico, and our fav’s Pakistan and Afghanistan

If I understand it correctly, this means, President Trump can take actions within these countries to stop drugs; also it obligates the UN to take actions in these countries (yeah fat chance) I believe also it enables Trump to block certain non- emergency/ humanitarian crisis USAID to these countries. It would seem Trump was able to slip this under the radar . BTW another observation: Why is WIKIPEDIA a half a year behind on updating President Trump’s Executive orders? Compare and contrast. More master suppression techniques (make invisible) at work. .

Reminder notes from the Conclave:

Google meddling doesn’t even count Facebook’s “election winning template” Hillary secretly contracted for at the State Department starting in 2009… during our Leader v. Facebook trial (proved by secret GSA contracts unearthed by Judicial Watch from her private email server… which is unmistakable proof in court that she obstructed justice in our litigation – tampering with witnesses.

From the Crimeline:

Facebook’s Dmitry Shevelenko BRAGS about building election rigging software for Hillary on his LinkedIn

The contracts above are the GSA proof Hillary tried to hide on her private server.

HOW MUCH MORE INDICTABLE EVIDENCE DOES ONE NEED?!

THE INDICTABLE EVIDENCE:

[389] U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 26, 2009). U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 26, 2009). Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day. Contact: Dmitry Shevelenko. Facebook Contract SAQMMA09M1870, Judicial Watch v. U.S. Dept. of State, Case No. F-2013-06356, Doc. No. C05516677, 04/03/2014.

[390] U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 30, 2010). U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 30, 2010). Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day. Contact: Dmitry Shevelenko. Facebook Contract SAQMMA09M1870, Judicial Watch v. U.S. Dept. of State, Case No. F-2013-06356, Doc. No. C05516676, 04/03/2014.

[391] Dmitry Shevelenko biography. LinkedIn Profile, accessed Apr. 28, 2016.

[392] Federal Procurement Data System – Next Generation. U.S. General Services Administration. On Apr. 29, 2016 over a dozen Facebook contracts were listed (PDF | XLS) with Contract Nos. SAQMMA09M1870, PC10825 (Prts. 0 thru 5), SSA70011M3029 and SAF20013M0397. On May 04, 2016 only two Facebook contracts were list. The State Department – Facebook contracts removed include two for “commuications services” to the State Department Office of Economic Security Information (Sep. 26, 2009 for $120,000; Sep. 30, 2010 for $265,000 [Hillary version] or $145,000 [GSA version]) and more than six contracts for “advertising services” to the Peace Corp (Apr. 09, 2010 for $168,000; Aug. 19, 2010 for $40,000; Sep. 01, 2010 for $40,800; Mar. 07, 2011 for $19,750; Sep. 28, 2011 for $10,000; and Dec. 06, 2011 for $22,636).

History matters if we want to know where all this global corruption originated. Please pay attention to our drops on the historical figures around Cecil Rhodes.

KING EDWARD & HIS EMPIRE BUILDERS (1907) – Set up Pilgrims Society to build and extend the British Empire using Cecil Rhodes’ / Viscount Alfred Milner’s Jesuit secrecy

Frederick Roberts, 1st Earl Roberts. (Accessed Aug. 09, 2019). Biography, aka General Lord Roberts, with notes on the censored record. Wikipedia.

Was first in the East India Company Army lieutenant before joining the British Army.

Commanded the British Second Boer War Army under Viscount Alfred Milner.

First President of the Pilgrims Society, founded on July 11, 1902

Shown CLOSEST to King Edward in 1907 “King Edward & His Empire Builders”

CONCLUSION: The Pilgrims Society has been a British military and political operations since inception.

Frederick Roberts, 1st Earl Roberts. (Accessed Aug. 09, 2019). Biography, aka General Lord Roberts, with notes on the censored record. Wikipedia.

‘King Edward & His Empire Builders’

published by Rotary Photographic Co Ltd

postcard print, circa 1907

3 3/8 in. x 5 3/8 in. (86 mm x 135 mm) overall

Given by Terence Pepper, 2014

Photographs Collection

NPG x197883

For you young readers who might not understand the meme of Nurse Hillary at the top of the Cat Report, this image comes from the Nurse Ratched character in the movie – One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Hmmmm. anybody else thinking about this movie scene today? Fiction and reality do not seem very close apart. It’s just one big global mob operation.

