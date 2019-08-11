.

Joe Biden just said, “We believe in facts, not truth.” Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are “playing” in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

We love it when new people find our work. Shout out to The Yig for posting this:

“Oh boy do I have a Red Pill for you folks. I’m actually sitting here with my jaw sort of hanging open and my fingers are following suit not knowing exactly just what to say. This is so incredible words are actually escaping me at the moment. I do know this though, if you want to look into the eyes of pure treasonous traitors and see exactly what they have done and all the paper trails that lead right to them, you have come to the right place.”

AIM Patriot Chris D. writes:

Makes me feel not alone when I go to this site and hear my patriot friends comment. Thx

Our Reply: Chris, you are in the company of many dedicated patriots. We are highly decentralized in order to protect the truth integrity of the network. We can rapidly scale the most important stories of the day faster than the lame stream media – around the world, lightening fast – thanks to the scalability of the internet which was created by Leader Technologies and then stolen by the Department of Defense and IBM Eclipse Foundation.

Anyone can be a part of this network. Let us explain:

The American Intelligence Media is an aggregator site for thought leaders around the world. They “fly” into the “Mothership” each day to see what the leading stories of the day are. These high fliers and influencers are called Starships and Rebel Alliance, just like Douglas named them in the original Star Wars movies. They use our headlines, articles, and videos for their own research and/or post them directly on to their blogs, twitters, video channels, or anywhere they host their own audience platforms.

Our colleagues also produce original content, tons of research, and selected posts that have been vetted. These contributors are in the Conclave or on Betsy’s Team. Cyber warriors fly in and out, picking up or dropping off articles, videos, memes, ideas, research, etc. that keep our global truth community humming. We encourage you to find your talents and build your networks, whether they are in the 3D world or the cyber world. We need truth warriors everywhere.

Additionally, anyone can contribute to the day’s content by posting in the comment box below. Yes, we know you have to have a WordPress account. And, yes, if you don’t resonate with us, we will block your comments – so be thoughtful and informative, not a creep.

Please keep in mind that we have high-influencers who prefer to keep their anonymity lurking on the site. We welcome all lurkers. Lurk and Learn!

Chris, you are hardly alone!

AIM Patriot Gail wants the community to watch out for the Demand Justice group. She writes:

I have a grave concern about the Demand Justice group and what they are doing to ramp up who knows how many more AOC’s for 2020. I am hoping but do not know if the criminality of Saikat Chakrabarti will slow them down at all. I haven’t heard much or read much recently about their activities…. Other than the info about the chief of staff resigning…not much recently. We have seen the damage a group like this can cause….we must snuff it out now before it goes any further!

Think ole Harry had a secret agenda?

Sir Harry Brittain, founder of Pilgrims Society, Jul. 11, 1902

https://www.nndb.com/people/768/000135363/Questions on the floor of Parliament from 1919-1929 as member of Parliament

Note: He was very keen to get citizens paying a monthly wireless fee and prosecuting unlicensed listeners, from the beginning.

RADIO TELEPHONE SERVICE, ARGENTINA. (Hansard, 25 April 1929) CINEMATOGRAPH FILMS ACT. (Hansard, 23 April 1929) ALIENS. (Hansard, 22 April 1929) TELEGRAPH SERVICE. (Hansard, 20 March 1929) PERILS OF SOCIALISM. (Hansard, 21 March 1928) TELEPHONE AND TELEGRAPH SERVICES. (Hansard, 13 March 1928) LONDON-PARIS TELEPHONE SERVICE. (Hansard, 1 March 1928) TELEPHONE SERVICE. (Hansard, 19 December 1927) TRANSATLANTIC TELEPHONE SERVICE (CHARGES). (Hansard, 29 November 1927) TRANS-ATLANTIC AND CONTINENTAL TELEPHONE SERVICE. (Hansard, 15 November 1927) TELEPHONE SERVICE (ADVERTISING AND CANVASSING). (Hansard, 28 June 1927) ANGLO-BELGIAN TELEPHONE SERVICE. (Hansard, 31 May 1927) TRANS-ATLANTIC WIRELESS TELEPHONY (SECRECY). (Hansard, 31 May 1927) ANGLO-AUSTRALIAN BEAM WIRELESS SERVICE. (Hansard, 12 April 1927) OSCILLATION (DETECTION CARS). (Hansard, 24 March 1927) BEAM WIRELESS STATIONS (AUSTRALIA). (Hansard, 16 March 1927) UNITED STATES (TELEPHONIC COMMUNICATION). (Hansard, 7 March 1927) BEAM WIRELESS STATIONS. (Hansard, 7 December 1926) EMPIRE FILMS. (Hansard, 7 December 1926) BRITISH BROADCASTING CORPORATION. (Hansard, 26 October 1926) BROADCASTING. (Hansard, 22 July 1926) BROADCASTING. (Hansard, 15 July 1926) WAVE LENGTHS. (Hansard, 14 July 1926) UNLICENSED WIRELESS SETS. (Hansard, 13 July 1926) UNLICENSED WIRELESS SETS. (Hansard, 6 July 1926) TELEPHONE SERVICE. (Hansard, 29 June 1926) BRITISH FILM INDUSTRY. (Hansard, 3 May 1926) TRANS-ATLANTIC TELEPHONY. (Hansard, 20 April 1926) EMPIRE WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS. (Hansard, 16 February 1926) ADMISSION TO LEAGUE OF NATIONS. (Hansard, 15 February 1926) BRITISH FILMS (DOMINIONS). (Hansard, 15 February 1926) ANGLO-CONTINENTAL TELEPHONE LINES. (Hansard, 12 May 1925) FILM CENSORSHIP. (Hansard, 30 April 1925) WIRELESS STATIONS (BODMIN ANDBRIDGWATER). (Hansard, 28 April 1925) SOVIET GOVERNMENT. (Hansard, 1 April 1925) WIRELESS BEAM STATIONS. (Hansard, 16 March 1925) EMPIRE WIRELESS CHAIN. (Hansard, 10 March 1925) LEAGUE OF NATIONS (PASSPORT VISAS). (Hansard, 18 June 1924) WIRELESS TELEPHONY. (Hansard, 17 June 1924) EMPIRE WIRELESS CHAIN. (Hansard, 13 May 1924) LEAFIELD WIRELESS SERVICE, INDIA. (Hansard, 13 May 1924) WIRELESS SERVICES. (Hansard, 6 May 1924) POST OFFICE (WIRELESS STATIONS). (Hansard, 5 May 1924) WIRELESS STATIONS. (Hansard, 6 March 1924) WIRELESS STATION, RUGBY. (Hansard, 3 March 1924) ANTI-BRITISH PROPAGANDA. (Hansard, 28 February 1924) WIRELESS BROADCASTING LICENCES. (Hansard, 17 January 1924) LEAFIELD WIRELESS STATION. (Hansard, 24 July 1923) WIRELESS TELEGRAPH LICENCES. (Hansard, 24 July 1923) CABLE TELEGRAPH SERVICES (LICENCES). (Hansard, 24 July 1923) EMPIRE WIRELESS CHAIN. (Hansard, 17 July 1923) WIRELESS INSTALLATIONS (INSPECTION BY MEMBERS). (Hansard, 3 July 1923) WIRELESS STATIONS. (Hansard, 17 April 1923).html” MARCONI COMPANY. (Hansard, 12 April 1923).html” IMPERIAL ECONOMIC CONFERENCE. (Hansard, 12 March 1923) IMPERIAL WIRELESS CHAIN. (Hansard, 1 August 1922).html” HIGH-POWER_ WIRELESS STATION. (Hansard, 18 July 1922).html” FUNDS. (Hansard, 14 June 1920).html” ANGLO-AMERICAK RELATIONS. (Hansard, 24 July 1919).html” ANTI-BRITISH PROPAGANDA. (Hansard, 6 March 1919).html” UNITED STATES. (Hansard, 21 April 1921)

In the video below, the Master Info Warrior shows us how to open up a can of whoop-ass on his twitter. This was re-tweeted from @realDonaldTrump. He educating and enlightening his audience in a humorous way. Can you help spread the humor?

When on SUICIDE WATCH you are left alone with TISSUE You can’t hang your self with TISSUE Reports say he was released from SuicideWatch on SATURDAY So the Psychiatrist came in on the wknd to release him? Broken Cameras Not a Conspiracy! It’s SHADY#EpsteinSuicideCoverUp pic.twitter.com/kk95csKGVI — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 11, 2019

Jim provided these pictures above and adds the following comments:

“Someone posted a Google street view of this ambulance bay. It matches the picture on the left. However, the picture on the right is not of that ambulance bay (despite it being made to look as such) because on Google, the sign has 4 lines of text that go out to the edge, in this image it has 3 and in this image the lines stop half way down, in the Google image they go to the bottom, the gurneys are missing the FDNY print despite sort of looking the same, and why would a private hospital have FDNY “on site, AT THE FIRE” type gurneys in it anyway? Hospitals and ambulances don’t use those, street view has a hoax picture, that’s why. In the top image the vehicle is parked the wrong way for this ambulance bay, and even if some are convinced both are from the same ambulance bay, it can’t explain Epstein’s photoshopped head, where it is so much larger than it should be he might as well be a different species.”

