Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

Federal Judge Completely Rejects DOJ Argument – Orders ‘Archey Declarations’ (Descriptions of Comey Memos) Released

.

Trump Delays Chinese Tariffs on Laptops, Smartphones, and Toys

.

matt gaetz

.

ROBOT WARRIORS at your door – What will you do?

.

hearse clinton epstein.png

.

F L A S H B A C K   2 0 1 7

Fusion GPS Tried And Failed To Link Trump To Jeffrey Epstein

.

bill barr.png

.

Origins of the Fredo Cuomo moniker:

Fredo Can Dish It Out, But He Can’t Take It

.

CT4Trump posts:

Chris FREDO Cuomo

STATES CLEARLY he is an “ACTOR” on CNN

This should be the BIG THING we should be talking about.

.

CHRIS CUOMO WENT BERSERK AFTER SOMEONE CALLED HIM FREDO VIDEO

Chris Cuomo gets called Fredo and has a meltdown.

.

Fresh Dank Fredo Memes

.

Chris Cuomo’s Guns Must Be Red-Flagged After Unhinged ‘Fredo’ Meltdown

.

Fredo: Part I

.

epstein distraction.png

.

Now that it has been revealed that Comey was running a secret and illegal counterintelligence operation against Trump, using information they knew was biased and unproven yet lied to the courts that Hillary paid to produce it, here’s what we know as fact. Read more

.

epstein death.png

.

fbi epstein island.png

.

judicial watch-200.

MURDER OR SUICIDE? HIGH STAKES, HUGE CHALLENGES IN EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION

.

.

epstein lottery.png

The website Medium reports on Epstein’s powerball lottery win in the headline link below. We are always cautious as to Medium’s agenda since we have outed them several other times for pushing propaganda conclusions and distractions. But the article still makes for an interesting read:

Jeffrey Epstein won the Oklahoma Powerball lottery, July 2, 2008

These are the other articles that Medium posted that we outed as sophisticated propaganda:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-ca-PART-I-How-the-CIA-made Google-by-Nafeez-Ahmed-while-dated-Jan-22-2015-no-evidence-corroborates-this-date-which-appears-to-be-2-3-years-later-INSURGEintelligence-Medium-com-ca-2017.pdf

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-ca-PART-II-Why-Google-made-the-NSA-by-Nafeez-Ahmed-while-dated-Jan-22-2015-no-evidence-corroborates-this-date-which-appears-to-be-2-3-years-later-INSURGEintelligence-Medium-com-ca-2017.pdf

.

putin trump

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement.
If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Betsy and Thomas audios are also arranged in this free ‘glass bead’ by an AIM reader- iTunes podcast link,
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.