Global Human Trafficking Exposed. Top British and Royals Named.
Ken Cuccinelli: Judges Attack Donald Trump with ‘Open Lawfare’
FTC Chief Says He’s Willing to Break Up Big Tech Companies
…..but first let’s disgorge them!
Yeah, yeah, yeah…we see all the stuff about the Google insider by Project Veritas. More fear-mongering to get us to urge the DOJ to bust up their monopolies. Sophisticated propaganda, folks.
We insist that the social medias be disgorged before any action is taken on them.
Breaking them up into monopolies is exactly what they want so they can make even more money on the new start-ups, while continuing to press forward with their agenda of surveil and control. A bust-up also hides their original theft from Leader Technologies.
The louder they scream “break us up, break us up,” the more you know that is exactly what they want us to do. Don’t throw ’em in that briar patch!
‘Spygate’ Professor Claims Immunity Against Russian-British Academic’s Lawsuit
Nothing Funny About President’s Tweet
Donald Trump Thankful ‘Animal’ Chris Cuomo Was Not Armed During Tirade
Brilliant – President Trump and PM Johnson Structuring Trade Deal to Commence November 1st
Patriots, think about what you know about the British, the Privy Council, Richard Dearlove, Geoffrey Pattie and the overthrow of Trump, the relationship that Robert Mueller has with Arvinder Sambei, that evening that Alison Saunders went to dinner with Nellie and Bruce Ohr just four days before Robert Hannigan was wiretapping Trump Towers for John Brennan. We also know how the British rule us through secret societies like the Pilgrims Society.
Our team has lethal intelligence.
AIM Patriot Linda writes:
Concerning 5/G…you are saying it is being implemented in x number of cities…we just returned from vacation…there are 5/G towers plastered totally up the I-95 corridor from Central Florida to North Eastern Virginia…I went batty counting them…here at home (we live southeast of Ocala near a little town called Ocklawaha (on the border between Marion County and Lake County (near The Villages) they are everywhere here as well…no city here folks…mostly residential/country agricultural…why us…how about because most of us vote Republican! Wanna’ bet?
Our reply: We have no way to vet this note from Linda so please let us know in the comment box below or to our contact us page if you have noticed this as well. Pictures would be nice if you have any. Thank you.
Ancient Egyptian Tantra, Alchemy, and Magnetism. This video pairs nicely with the one we posted on the last blog page: Jeffrey Epstein an Occult Perspective
The largest “official” army:
Communist China – 2,500,000
The largest “unofficial” army:
American gun owners – 70,000,000+
The Founding Fathers knew what they were doing.
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 13, 2019
Aaaand they’re blaming Trump for the Fredo insult
Cartoon from 2017 still aging nicely.
Mystery solved on all the people in this very important photo, thanks to the National Portrait Gallery!
‘King Edward & His Empire Builders‘
Artist
- Rotary Photographic Co Ltd (active 1897-1916), Photographers. Artist associated with 1410 portraits.
Sitters
- Prince Arthur, 1st Duke of Connaught and Strathearn (1850-1942), Field Marshal, Governor General of Canada; son of Queen Victoria. Sitter associated with 158 portraits.
- Arthur James Balfour, 1st Earl of Balfour (1848-1930), Prime Minister and philosopher. Sitter in 135 portraits.
- Benjamin Disraeli, Earl of Beaconsfield (1804-1881), Prime Minister and novelist. Sitter associated with 110 portraits.
- Charles William de la Poer Beresford, Baron Beresford (1846-1919), Admiral and Conservative politician; MP for County Waterford, Marylebone East and Portsmouth. Sitter in 55 portraits.
- Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman (1836-1908), Prime Minister. Sitter in 29 portraits.
- Joseph (‘Joe’) Chamberlain (1836-1914), Industrialist and politician; MP for Birmingham. Sitter in 104 portraits.
- Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill (1874-1965), Prime Minister. Sitter in 216 portraits.
- George Nathaniel Curzon, Marquess Curzon of Kedleston (1859-1925), Politician, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, traveller and Viceroy of India. Sitter associated with 34 portraits.
- King Edward VII (1841-1910), Reigned 1901-10. Sitter associated with 506 portraits.
- King George V (1865-1936), Reigned 1910-36. Sitter in 476 portraits.
- William Ewart Gladstone (1809-1898), Prime Minister and writer. Sitter associated with 319 portraits.
- Horatio Herbert Kitchener, 1st Earl Kitchener of Khartoum (1850-1916), Field Marshal. Sitter in 149 portraits.
- Sir (Henri Charles) Wilfrid Laurier (1841-1919), Prime Minister of Canada. Sitter in 5 portraits.
- Gilbert John Elliot-Murray-Kynynmound, 4th Earl of Minto (1845-1914), Governor-general of Canada and Viceroy of India. Sitter in 9 portraits.
- Horatio Nelson, Viscount Nelson (1758-1805), Vice-Admiral and victor of Trafalgar. Sitter in 85 portraits.
- Frederick Sleigh Roberts, 1st Earl Roberts (1832-1914), Field Marshal. Sitter in 81 portraits.
- Archibald Philip Primrose, 5th Earl of Rosebery (1847-1929), Prime Minister and author. Sitter in 24 portraits.
- Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington (1769-1852), Field Marshal and Prime Minister. Sitter associated with 509 portraits.
- Garnet Joseph Wolseley, 1st Viscount Wolseley (1833-1913), Field Marshal. Sitter in 44 portraits.
- John Denton Pinkstone French, 1st Earl of Ypres (1852-1925), Field Marshal. Sitter in 24 portraits.
Over the next few Cat Reports, we will be teaching you about these historic figures and why they are relevant to current events. You, see, we keep saying….the British still rule America. If America is able to break free from the Pilgrims, Privy Council, Crown Agents, and the Monarch, we can start abiding by our U.S. Constitution as it is written, not as British operatives have destroyed it from within.
Once this happens, the world will witness the greatest Renaissance of all – the Great America Renaissance. Patriots around the world will begin to live with unimaginable peace and prosperity.
Horrible image coming your way. It is reported to be a painting that was hanging on Epstein’s wall. If you are easily offended, you might cough up a hairball or two.
Bill Clinton in the Blue Dress
