.

.

.

.

.

Yeah, yeah, yeah…we see all the stuff about the Google insider by Project Veritas. More fear-mongering to get us to urge the DOJ to bust up their monopolies. Sophisticated propaganda, folks.

We insist that the social medias be disgorged before any action is taken on them.

Breaking them up into monopolies is exactly what they want so they can make even more money on the new start-ups, while continuing to press forward with their agenda of surveil and control. A bust-up also hides their original theft from Leader Technologies.

The louder they scream “break us up, break us up,” the more you know that is exactly what they want us to do. Don’t throw ’em in that briar patch!

.

.

.

.

.

.

Patriots, think about what you know about the British, the Privy Council, Richard Dearlove, Geoffrey Pattie and the overthrow of Trump, the relationship that Robert Mueller has with Arvinder Sambei, that evening that Alison Saunders went to dinner with Nellie and Bruce Ohr just four days before Robert Hannigan was wiretapping Trump Towers for John Brennan. We also know how the British rule us through secret societies like the Pilgrims Society.

Our team has lethal intelligence.

.

AIM Patriot Linda writes:

Concerning 5/G…you are saying it is being implemented in x number of cities…we just returned from vacation…there are 5/G towers plastered totally up the I-95 corridor from Central Florida to North Eastern Virginia…I went batty counting them…here at home (we live southeast of Ocala near a little town called Ocklawaha (on the border between Marion County and Lake County (near The Villages) they are everywhere here as well…no city here folks…mostly residential/country agricultural…why us…how about because most of us vote Republican! Wanna’ bet?

.

Our reply: We have no way to vet this note from Linda so please let us know in the comment box below or to our contact us page if you have noticed this as well. Pictures would be nice if you have any. Thank you.

.

Ancient Egyptian Tantra, Alchemy, and Magnetism. This video pairs nicely with the one we posted on the last blog page: Jeffrey Epstein an Occult Perspective

.

The largest “official” army:

Communist China – 2,500,000

The largest “unofficial” army:

American gun owners – 70,000,000+

The Founding Fathers knew what they were doing.

— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 13, 2019

.

.

Cartoon from 2017 still aging nicely.

.

Mystery solved on all the people in this very important photo, thanks to the National Portrait Gallery!

Artist

Rotary Photographic Co Ltd (active 1897-1916), Photographers. Artist associated with 1410 portraits.

Sitters

. Over the next few Cat Reports, we will be teaching you about these historic figures and why they are relevant to current events. You, see, we keep saying….the British still rule America. If America is able to break free from the Pilgrims, Privy Council, Crown Agents, and the Monarch, we can start abiding by our U.S. Constitution as it is written, not as British operatives have destroyed it from within. Once this happens, the world will witness the greatest Renaissance of all – the Great America Renaissance. Patriots around the world will begin to live with unimaginable peace and prosperity. . Horrible image coming your way. It is reported to be a painting that was hanging on Epstein’s wall. If you are easily offended, you might cough up a hairball or two. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Bill Clinton in the Blue Dress . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement. If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them. Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment. Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol. Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.