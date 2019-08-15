Our planet is ruled under a global system of

P E D O C R A C Y

.

.

Lots of big name dropping in Ickes video! Pigs are flying everywhere. The scale of pedophilia and blackmail is global and PEDOCRATS rule our planet.

.

Notes from the Conclave research team as they reviewed the Grassley-Johnson report just released:

Hillary was our first Clinton Foundation Secretary of State.

She knew it would eventually be discovered, but the SES would protect her until the Chinese takeover was accomplished, then it would not matter.

The engineer who set up this system knew these idiots didn’t know they were leaving a trail to China.

First, this reports shows ample proof that within weeks of her nomination to be Secretary of State (Jan. 21, 2009), Hillary as Secretary of State was using her clintonemail.com private server to conduct The People’s business and secretly send each and every one of her emails to The People’s Republic of China.

Here’s an indexed version:

Staff Memo. (Aug. 14, 2019). To Charles E. Grassley and Ron H. Johnson on Investigation of the DOJ’s and FBI’s Handling of the Clinton Investigation, 105 pgs. U.S. Senate.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-08-14-Staff-Memo-to-Charles-E-Grassley-and-Ron-H-Johnson-on-Investigation-of-the-DOJs-and-FBIs-Handling-of-the-Clinton-Investigation-by-Finance-Judiciary-Committees-US-Senate-Aug-14-2019.pdf

This is a criminal offense.

Jake Sullivan was sending messages to Hillary from the State Department to her Blackberry (routed through a Blackberry “decombobulator” server “@bxe1228.bisx.prod.on.blackberry” ) to her private email server.

This is a criminal offense on both sides of this transaction.

Press Information. (Accessed Aug. 15, 2019). Introduction to Shandong CARTER HEAVY INDUSTRY Machinery Co. Ltd. Carter Heavy Industry.

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-08-15-Introduction-Shandong-Carter-Heavy-Industry-machinery-CO-LTD-accessed-Aug-15-2019.pdf

Note: Carter has an R&D office in Illinois, according to their website.

This is a criminal offense.

Hillary is having State.gov communications automatically forwarded to third parties without being evident to the sender or receiver ( carterheavyindustries@gmail.com ) and to her private mail.clintonemail.com server.

Carter Heavy Industries is a Chinese heavy equipment company. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1161930684954550272.html

Everyone at the State Department could easily see Hillary was using her private server. This Email was being secretly forwarded to the Chinese company Carter Heavy Industries that had an R&D office in Illinois, according to their website.

By not reporting Hillary’s breach of Email protocol, each of these employee became co-conspirators in this racketeering across state lines.

These are each criminal offenses.

Here’s another email being sent by Hillary @clintonemail.com to Jake Sullivan @state.gov with a copy forwarded to the CHINESE company carterheavyindustries@gmail.com

This is a criminal offense.

..

“The Fed has got to do something! The Fed is the Central Bank of the United States, not the Central Bank of the World.” Mark Grant @Varneyco Correct! The Federal Reserve acted far too quickly, and now is very, very late. Too bad, so much to gain on the upside!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

“So far, you’ve had Tariffs imposed on 300 Billion Dollars worth of Chinese products, but you can’t tell me that it has hurt our economy…& it really hasn’t led to any kind of serious rise in prices at the consumer level.” @Varneyco @FoxBusiness And we are taking in $Billions!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

Tremendous amounts of money pouring into the United States. People want safety!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

The Great Charles Payne @cvpayne correctly stated that Fed Chair Jay Powell made TWO enormous mistakes. 1. When he said “mid cycle adjustment.” 2. We’re data dependent. “He did not do the right thing.” I agree (to put it mildly!). @Varneyco

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

..Spread is way too much as other countries say THANK YOU to clueless Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve. Germany, and many others, are playing the game! CRAZY INVERTED YIELD CURVE! We should easily be reaping big Rewards & Gains, but the Fed is holding us back. We will Win!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

Unlike others, our economy is strong! https://t.co/EvNRzB8GBY

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

.

.

Reminder that effective today (8/15) – DNI Dan Coats and Sue Gordon (the one the SES wanted to replace Coats replaced) are no longer working there…..so it is reported. Also be reminded that the FBI was in charge of “searching” Epstein’s property which is more than likely a ‘cover-up the crimes’ operation like the many, many tiresome false flag operations that have come out of this horrific government agency which has never given an accurate report on 9-11, Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, Las Vegas…and on and on.

Close the FBI. Send the law enforcement functions to each of the 50 states. We do not need a central police force in America.

.

“Victoria Nuland, a former Hillary Clinton associate who served as a senior official in John Kerry’s State Department, was in communication with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, according to a newly released FBI document.

Any connection between Nuland and Fusion GPS would raise further questions about the role of the Obama-era State Department in fueling the Russia collision conspiracy, especially with regard to facilitating Steele’s unsubstantiated claims.” Read more

.

.

.

.

.

Start video at 1:05 to skip promotional material. The Hong Kong protests and the clash of globalists.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Patriots are clear when it comes to laws, regulations, and nonsense to keep us from our GUNS and Second Amendment rights. Our Second Amendment Rights shall NOT be infringed upon. So you globalist thugs hiding out as patriot politicians, like Turncoat Dan Crenshaw, be on notice.

We will NOT give one more inch and we demand that restrictions on our gun RIGHTS start being removed, cancelled, lifted. We aren’t deer hunters…not even duck or spider hunters. Our guns are to protect us from YOU GLOBALIST SATANTIC PEDOPHILE PSYCHOPATHS who want put the entire planet under lock and key.

.