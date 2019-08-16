Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

hillary lies.JPG

.

Hillary is a Chinese Agent

.

killary syria giorgio

.

Clinton IT Aide Who Defied Subpoena Says He Created A Cryptic Gmail Account And Sent It Nearly All Of Hillary’s Emails

.

Epstein Week-in-Review

epstein week.png

…and now add:

Jeffrey Epstein’s Body Claimed by Unnamed Associate

.

Ghislaine then.
GGhislaine 10 seconds later.

Total photoshop job in this staged “news”. Picture on the left looks like it was taken a decade or so ago and the one on the right photoshopped with her more current face. We call DEEP FAKE. You already know the New York Post is a propaganda rag, so what does the fake news wants you to think from reading this article?

Why do they put her on the west coast in the New York Post article, yet in the Zero Hedge article she is on the other side of the country?

Truth OR Diversion Propaganda?

Epstein’s “Madam” Found: Ghislaine Maxwell Living With Tech CEO In Multimillion Oceanfront Mansion

“The former Coast Guard officer, is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He was married and is believed to have two children.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death

Here is another point of view:

Was Epstein gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell really hiding out at In-N-Out?

.

trump rally.png

.

You know all those social media whistleblowers that are bloviating about their evil companies and espousing break-up-the-monopolies narratives? It is a sophisticated form of propaganda pushed by the socials because We the People have a real plan and it’s scaring the crap out of them.

Google Whistleblower Propaganda

.

hong kong.png

.

The Bloomberg-Ellison Corruption Connection

Caught Green Handed

.

After Philly Shooting, Trump U.S. Attorney Releases Scathing Statement on ‘Soros-Funded’ Prosecutor Who He’s Blamed for Uptick in Violence

.

Nails It – Economic Analyst El-Erian: The Era of “De-Globalization” is Here

.

iceland.png

President Trump Eyes a New Real-Estate Purchase: Greenland

GITMO is too small for scale of global criminality, plus the illegal aliens and invaders all over the world won’t go back to their homes. The real estate boss is just looking for bigger ‘prison’ space. Going to keep ’em on ice for a long time….

It would be the biggest real estate deal of the world!

.

.

horse laughing

Medical Examiner Rules Epstein Death a Suicide by Hanging

.

Trump New Hampshire Speech Broke Elton John’s Arena Attendance Record

.

.

AIM Patriot John sends us this headline below and points out the two sets of laws in operation.

Evidence Surfaces of Intentional Employment Violations by Mississippi Companies Raided by ICE

John writes:

Now, at first review it might sound like the plant employers would be in big trouble; however, buried deep in the article is this statement from one of the employers (Koch Foods), that everyone should pay attention to:

Koch spokesman Jim Gilliland told The Post that Koch Foods risked violating federal law that bans discrimination on the basis of national origin for requesting documents beyond what an applicant provides, if those materials appear authentic.

I can tell you with 100% certainty that what Mr. Gilliland says there is absolutely accurate.  There are two sets of laws in conflict with each-other; and you can be sued, and/or fined, by the United States Department of Labor and/or the U.S. DOJ Civil Rights Division for not hiring illegal aliens.

If you question the authenticity of any applicants identity; and that applicant is one of a legally protected category (think ethnicity or origin); and the employers authenticity challenge results in a disparate impact of non-eligibility for employment as determined by ethnicity (Latino); then you are in violation of U.S. labor laws. This happens regardless of it being unlawful to hire illegal aliens.

If you challenge the presented documents, and all the outcomes of those challenges result in non-eligibility of Hispanics as a greater percentage than non-Hispanics, you are violating employment law under the DOJ (Civil Rights Division) definition of disparate impact. In this example, and it is common (believe me), additional employment eligibility checks due to suspicions of false IDs, is unlawful and legally risky.

.

Rep. Nunes Files $600 Million Complaint

.

Change of Propaganda Narrative!

New York Times chief outlines coverage shift: From Trump-Russia to Trump racism

.

white house trump win

.

Trump Ford Commercial Parody

.

trump cloud.png

.

be the america.png

.

The LEAKED Censorship File – BLACKLIST

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement.
If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube
Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.
Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.
Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
 Glass Beads 1

badge_apple (002)    badge_android

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.