The Grayzone Posts Chinese Propaganda

The Grayzone posted an article that is pure propaganda. We have been watching their site for awhile now. When we first saw it, there were some good articles that aligned with our own research. But over time, they have drifted into the realm of propaganda. In this audio below, Betsy and Thomas give you tips for spotting sophisticated propaganda like this.

Here is plenty of proof that the article is a piece of Chines propaganda.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQHuOfKgNsI

https://m.theepochtimes.com/former-uyghur-inmates-tell-of-torture-and-rape-in-chinas-re-education-camps_2689053.html

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/2167893/china-legalises-use-re-education-camps-religious-extremists

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-01-08/uyghur-woman-details-life-inside-chinese-re-education-camp/10697044

https://supchina.com/2018/08/22/xinjiang-explainer-chinas-reeducation-camps-for-a-million-muslims/

https://amityunderground.com/chinese-blogger-documents-the-construction-of-31-new-mass-re-education-camps-in-xinjiang-since-the-peoples-war-on-terror-began-in-2016-chen-quanguo-uyghur-discrimination/

https://intpolicydigest.org/2019/03/20/religious-minorities-in-china-falling-victim-to-re-education-camps/

https://uyghuramerican.org/article/young-uyghur-woman-dies-detention-xinjiang-political-re-education-camp.html

.

.

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.

Truth News Headline posts do not stay on our website permanently. These are current events that are symptoms of the greater history that is evident in our deeply researched foundation articles. The daily headlines “float” on the mountain of evidence that we are amassing for the day of truth and reconciliation or judgement.

If you wish to read and research Truth News Headlines beyond our posting dates, please follow us by email. You will receive Truth News Headlines in an email format which can be saved for as long as you need them.

Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube

Check out the Gabriel bookshelf and join us on a journey towards enlightenment.

Here is a handy Symptom List we created for friends and family that are following the ASCEND protocol.

Have you tried our recipe for colloidal silver water? The Best Homemade Recipe for Multi-Use Colloidal Silverwater

We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.

Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.