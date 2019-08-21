.
.
Trump: ‘I am the chosen one’ to take on China
.
Trump signs order to wipe out student loan debt for disabled veterans
.
Trump moves to cancel illegal immigrant family loophole
.
Federal Court Hearing on Clinton Emails – Judicial Watch Asking for Deposition of Hillary Clinton
.
Why is this pedophile still prancing around France and the world with her victim in-tow? Are world leaders showing their support of pedophilia by hosting Brigitte at state functions?
.
If Trump Declassifies These 10 Documents, Democrats Are Doomed
.
FBI ordered to release Steele, Ohr communications to Judicial Watch
.
Robert Epstein, PhD. (Jun. 16, 2019). Why Google Poses a Serious Threat to Democracy, and How to End That Threat, Testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology (AIBRT), U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-06-16-Why-Google-Poses-a-Serious-Threat-to-Democracy-and-How-to-End-That-Threat-Robert-Epstein-Senate-Judiciary-Subcomm-(AIBRT)-US-Senate-Jan-16-2019.pdf
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4808451/dr-robert-epstein-testimony
.
.
.
Facebook: The New Tower Of Babel
.
You will be hearing plenty from us soon about Crown Castle and its co-conspirators of banksters, barristers, and propagandists who operate out of Fleet Street, CityOfLondon. . This evil conglomeration controls U.S. telecommunications in a major way. They use their Houston operation to cover-up what it really is. Just read the Wiki page and see what you think: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crown_Castle
But the real story behind Crown Castle and its many subsidiaries and name changes is who owns it.
ARQIVA
The USA does not own its own cell towers or fiber cable. They are owned by a British “monopoly” company with 42% owned by a Canadian corporation.
The ‘G’ towers have always been Brits irradiating citizens around the world. They have always owned all broadcasting towers under many different names.
Do your basic homework on Crown Castle and Arquiva today and stay tuned for more to come.
.
Have you noticed that John McAfee keeps getting first position under many of Trump’s tweets over the last few weeks? Why is he trying to sell BitCON so hard? How is he able to position his tweets as ‘first’ so many times. Doesn’t seem possible unless Jack Dorsey is at the helm giving his buddy first position.
.
Congratulations, Leader Technologies. Your famous picture of the Silicon Valley and Washington criminals and traitors around the dinner table has made it into the Fellowship of Minds caption contest.
This is the 206th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
We are sending patriots directly to the site so that they (that’s YOU, information warrior) can offer highly-informative captions to the picture. It’s simple to do. Just write your caption in the comment box. We will be looking for your redpill comments!
.
.
Facebook Hiring ‘Team of Journalists’ to Curate Its News
.
Josh Hawley: Facebook Political Bias ‘Audit’ a ‘Smokescreen Disguised as a Solution’
We agree that “audits” are not the solution to the social media platforms. The original theft of Leader Technologies trade secrets by the DoD Office of Net Assessment, Highlands Forum Group, and government agents Dick O’Neil, General James Freeze, and James P. Chandler III must be reconciled before any permanent solution to the social media platforms can be implemented.
Rep. Hawley is a shill for Facebook. Hawley is not offering a solution, just a bandaid…or maybe a carefully planned ‘stall’ so that Facebook can escape its criminality of the theft of Leader’s technology. The audit technique is lame and citizens are tired of bullsh*t “solutions” by clueless politicians. Is Hawley’s staff so incompetent that they did not research the real problem with these social media companies? Or is Josh being paid by big tech to offer his non-solution solution. Or perhaps Josh is just another clueless politician.
The social media companies, including Goldman Sachs BitCON, must be disgorged and their assets stripped in order to pay the original shareholders for the theft of their technology. Once a solid new foundation is laid where all license fees are acknowledged and paid, and criminals prosecuted, we can go forward.
.
Donald Trump: Jews Voting Democrat Show ‘Total Lack of Knowledge or Great Disloyalty’
.
.
A book cover from 1910. Bet you didn’t learn about white slavery in your public school indoctrination centers that spew revisionist history from British-controlled history book publishers.
.
Society Is Witnessing Yet Another Scapegoat Ritual
.
And she’s gone…..
Democrat Candidates: Joe Biden Gains 7%, Kamala Harris Drops 12%
.
The opposition is forming its own alliances….. to censor the internet and silence our free speech
.
.
What every enlightened person knows but doesn’t talk about
.
.
A rare poll hints at real differences between Danish and Greenlandic thinking on Greenland independence
.
“No, thanks” was just the beginning of the negotiation.
Trump postpones meeting with Danish PM after refusal to discuss selling Greenland
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Chamberlain
https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/people/mr-joseph-chamberlain/index.html
The Monarch cannot fire us!
Chartered Company Directors—Dr. Jameson and Mr. Beit.
HC Deb 19 June 1902 vol 109 cc1108-9
(Note this debate occurred concurrent with the Imperial Press Conference of 1909 where Chamberlain is quoted prominently to “Work Imperially”)
https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1902/jun/19/chartered-company-directors-dr-jameson#S4V0109P0_19020619_HOC_49
.
AIM Community: We are looking into some new, exciting rabbit holes that show us the deepest roots of this evil global control structure. The chief civil engineer in the Conclave insists that our new foundation of truth history be based on solid evidence and not propaganda.
Today, the miners were looking at Lord Burnham and found a treasure trove of info. We need to get back with you and offer these PDFs in an indexed, searchable manner. But to all our White Hats out there – start getting to know Lord Burnham and Wellcome
https://dlcs.io/pdf/wellcome/pdf-item/b29008785/0#_ga=2.100963591.783502203.1566335995-181965391.1566335995
.
https://dlcs.io/pdf/wellcome/pdf-item/b29008785/0#_ga=2.100963591.783502203.1566335995-181965391.1566335995
.
Burroughs, Wellcome and Co.
“BY CHEMICAL INDUSTRY WE THRIVE”
PDF p. 321
https://dlcs.io/pdf/wellcome/pdf-item/b29008785/0#_ga=2.100963591.783502203.1566335995-181965391.1566335995#page=321
Yep, their logo is an inverted pentagram…like in Baphomet.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.