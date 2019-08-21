.

Why is this pedophile still prancing around France and the world with her victim in-tow? Are world leaders showing their support of pedophilia by hosting Brigitte at state functions?

Robert Epstein, PhD. (Jun. 16, 2019). Why Google Poses a Serious Threat to Democracy, and How to End That Threat, Testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology (AIBRT), U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-06-16-Why-Google-Poses-a-Serious-Threat-to-Democracy-and-How-to-End-That-Threat-Robert-Epstein-Senate-Judiciary-Subcomm-(AIBRT)-US-Senate-Jan-16-2019.pdf

https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4808451/dr-robert-epstein-testimony

You will be hearing plenty from us soon about Crown Castle and its co-conspirators of banksters, barristers, and propagandists who operate out of Fleet Street, CityOfLondon. . This evil conglomeration controls U.S. telecommunications in a major way. They use their Houston operation to cover-up what it really is. Just read the Wiki page and see what you think: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crown_Castle

But the real story behind Crown Castle and its many subsidiaries and name changes is who owns it.

The USA does not own its own cell towers or fiber cable. They are owned by a British “monopoly” company with 42% owned by a Canadian corporation.

The ‘G’ towers have always been Brits irradiating citizens around the world. They have always owned all broadcasting towers under many different names.

Do your basic homework on Crown Castle and Arquiva today and stay tuned for more to come.

Have you noticed that John McAfee keeps getting first position under many of Trump’s tweets over the last few weeks? Why is he trying to sell BitCON so hard? How is he able to position his tweets as ‘first’ so many times. Doesn’t seem possible unless Jack Dorsey is at the helm giving his buddy first position.

Congratulations, Leader Technologies. Your famous picture of the Silicon Valley and Washington criminals and traitors around the dinner table has made it into the Fellowship of Minds caption contest.

We are sending patriots directly to the site so that they (that’s YOU, information warrior) can offer highly-informative captions to the picture. It’s simple to do. Just write your caption in the comment box. We will be looking for your redpill comments!

We agree that “audits” are not the solution to the social media platforms. The original theft of Leader Technologies trade secrets by the DoD Office of Net Assessment, Highlands Forum Group, and government agents Dick O’Neil, General James Freeze, and James P. Chandler III must be reconciled before any permanent solution to the social media platforms can be implemented.

Rep. Hawley is a shill for Facebook. Hawley is not offering a solution, just a bandaid…or maybe a carefully planned ‘stall’ so that Facebook can escape its criminality of the theft of Leader’s technology. The audit technique is lame and citizens are tired of bullsh*t “solutions” by clueless politicians. Is Hawley’s staff so incompetent that they did not research the real problem with these social media companies? Or is Josh being paid by big tech to offer his non-solution solution. Or perhaps Josh is just another clueless politician.

The social media companies, including Goldman Sachs BitCON, must be disgorged and their assets stripped in order to pay the original shareholders for the theft of their technology. Once a solid new foundation is laid where all license fees are acknowledged and paid, and criminals prosecuted, we can go forward.

A book cover from 1910. Bet you didn’t learn about white slavery in your public school indoctrination centers that spew revisionist history from British-controlled history book publishers.

And she’s gone…..

