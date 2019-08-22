Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

Dr. Robert Epstein Lets Loose on Hillary with Tweetstorm

AIM Patriot John comments: Attempt to “get ahead” and condone the upcoming exposure of Satanism?!

Newsweek: Time to Rethink Taboo on Cannibalism?

AIM Patriot Vermithrax writes: “I have the attention span of a gnat, yet I watched this. Note the students at the beginning have printed posters with slogans – an inorganic movement being funded by people like Rockefeller and Soros. Brainwashing youth to get them to turn against their parents – old, old, old! More interesting is the comment by James Nelson about how NASA and other agencies threaten their staff with firing to go along with the junk science. He worked for them, so has a good handle on what is happening.”

Our reply: We concur! Thank you for the recommendation.

How to Destroy the Climate Change Hoax

‘Nothing’ to indicate Epstein death was not a suicide: Attorney General William Barr

President Trump is the Chosen One

Yep.

Amazing 2007 Prophecy about Donald Trump Kim Clement

Like we have been saying….

Snopes Vs Babylon Bee

Spain’s King Juan Carlos to undergo heart surgery on Saturday

The Government’s Plot To Destabilize The Nation Is Working

From Montana Pastor Chuck Baldwin’s page:

“Oh, Boy! Army Special Forces will be conducting military training exercises across 21 counties in North Carolina from Aug. 30 – Sept. 12. Conveniently, this coincides with the return of the U.S. Senate from its August recess, and the first order of business: “red flag” gun confiscation laws, universal background checks and other assorted gun control measures.

Pay very close attention to this, folks. If another mass shooting takes place in North Carolina during this period, you can know two things: 1) It was a government operation all the way, 2) Donald Trump and Congress will pass gun control like there’s no tomorrow–and for gun owners and the 2nd Amendment, there might not be.

North Carolina: Aug. 30 – Sept. 12. Watch those dates and that State very closely.”

https://www.facebook.com/ChuckBaldwinMT/

Time to start publicly shaming these women who are glorifying abortion to our impressionable youth.

Trump ‘Very Seriously’ Looking at Ending ‘Ridiculous’ Anchor Baby Policy

Kamala Harris is an Anchor Baby…and not a natural born citizen…and not eligible to hold the office of President of the United States.

Historical evidence shows that Kamala’s family business was in human trafficking. Grandpappy Harris was a white Irish slave trader. Big time slave trading in the Harris family…wonder if it is still going on, Kamala.

A Total Failure’: Homeless Crisis In Progressive Cities Reaches Fever Pitch

AIM Patriot Harry leaves this caption under the picture

Heute die Welt, Morgens das Sonnensystem!*

This is the 206th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

We are sending patriots directly to the site so that they (that’s YOU, information warrior) can offer highly-informative captions to the picture. It’s simple to do. Just write your caption in the comment box. We will be looking for your redpill comments!

*Translation: Today the world, tomorrow the solar system!

Rasputin and the Religion of Sin

Gross out. Read about his crusty yellow toes

How to be Completely Carefree

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

