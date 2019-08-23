.

.

.

.

.

“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.” Source.

AMAZING RECOVERY!!!

.

.

AIM Patriot Chris writes:

Trump calling the bluff on “if you have nothing to hide, give up all your privacy” narrative is his chaos magic intended to induce people to reconsider it, by exposing how creepy it is.

.

.

.

.

Overstock CEO describes an illicit use of an FBI counterintell operation to monitor the political campaign of the opposing party. Just a coincidence, Peter Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman, happens to be the Assoc. Director of the SEC Enforcement Division leading the SEC investigation of Overstock.

the_Donald patriots are having a great conversation in this thread. We need some AIM info warriors to drop in and answer questions or give further depth to the conversations. These are fellow pedes that could be greatly assisted by knowledgeable AIM cats.

.

.

..

Publius2016 posts:

45 has the FED exactly where they must unMask!

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-23/futures-plunge-after-china-announces-retaliatory-tariffs-another-75bn-us-goods

Tariffs mean 100 basis point CUT or FED is unMasked as GLOBALIST SHILL!

.

.

.

.

Many of you have seen this video, but perhaps people in your circle of influence haven’t. Give it some traction and see who you might educate and enlighten about the Federal Reserve.

.

.

Tim Fitton posts:

Court today cast aside dishonest objections by THIS Justice/State Departments and gave us virtually everything we asked for on new Clinton email discovery: https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/jw-v-state-status-report-14-1242/

Court order: https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/jw-v-state-august-2019-order-01242/

Report from my colleague Ramona Cotca: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjMmjE2M0KM

https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/jw-v-state-august-2019-order-01242/

Hillary Clinton and Cheryl Mills have 30 days to file motions opposing our efforts to depose them.

The Court specifically raised the new issue about the Combetta Clinton email cache and wants Judicial Watch to “shake the tree” on this issue: https://dailycaller.com/2019/08/16/hillary-clinton-emails-cryptic-gmail/

https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/federal-court-hearing-on-clinton-emails-judicial-watch-asking-for-deposition-of-hillary-clinton/

.

.

.

.