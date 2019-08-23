.
Wellcome and the Wee Little Death Box
Donald Trump: ‘Who Is Our Bigger Enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?’
President Trump Announces Tariff Increases on Chinese Products
“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.” Source.
AMAZING RECOVERY!!!
AIM Patriot Chris writes:
Trump Admin Is Considering Using Amazon Echo And Apple Watch To Determine If Citizens Should Own A Gun
.
CNN hires Andrew McCabe, fired from FBI for leaking to media
Details Behind Patrick Byrne Allegations of FBI “Political Espionage”
Overstock CEO describes an illicit use of an FBI counterintell operation to monitor the political campaign of the opposing party. Just a coincidence, Peter Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman, happens to be the Assoc. Director of the SEC Enforcement Division leading the SEC investigation of Overstock.
the_Donald patriots are having a great conversation in this thread. We need some AIM info warriors to drop in and answer questions or give further depth to the conversations. These are fellow pedes that could be greatly assisted by knowledgeable AIM cats.
Please open this Reddit conversation and upvote
Patrick Byrne Gets Redpilled by a Russian Spy
Publius2016 posts:
45 has the FED exactly where they must unMask!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-23/futures-plunge-after-china-announces-retaliatory-tariffs-another-75bn-us-goods
Tariffs mean 100 basis point CUT or FED is unMasked as GLOBALIST SHILL!
Many of you have seen this video, but perhaps people in your circle of influence haven’t. Give it some traction and see who you might educate and enlighten about the Federal Reserve.
Exposing the Federal Reserve!
Enough Yet? Obamas Buying $14.8 Million Home on Martha’s Vineyard
Pictures of the Obama’s new digs
Tim Fitton posts:
Court today cast aside dishonest objections by THIS Justice/State Departments and gave us virtually everything we asked for on new Clinton email discovery: https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/jw-v-state-status-report-14-1242/
Court order: https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/jw-v-state-august-2019-order-01242/
Report from my colleague Ramona Cotca: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjMmjE2M0KM
https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/jw-v-state-august-2019-order-01242/
Hillary Clinton and Cheryl Mills have 30 days to file motions opposing our efforts to depose them.
The Court specifically raised the new issue about the Combetta Clinton email cache and wants Judicial Watch to “shake the tree” on this issue: https://dailycaller.com/2019/08/16/hillary-clinton-emails-cryptic-gmail/
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/federal-court-hearing-on-clinton-emails-judicial-watch-asking-for-deposition-of-hillary-clinton/
Why Did Bill Gates Fly On Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ After Pedophile’s Prison Stint?
Payback: Democrats rig Tulsi Gabbard right out of their next debate
Presidential Tweets Today
