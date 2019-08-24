.

White Supremacists

I M P E R I A L I S T S

Please correct all those fake news channels calling it a “soft coup.” It was a hard coup.

It was a British attempt to overthrow the United States President.

It was conducted from the highest levels of the British inner Fleet Street cabal from the Queen, her Privy Council, the Pilgrims Society, and the media. This also includes: Alison Saunders’ conspiracy with Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Arvinder Sambei with Robert Mueller, Robert Hannigan with John Brennan, Richard Dearlove, Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros, Nick Clegg, Geoffrey Pattie.

Our AFI-AIM researchers are pulling out the TRUTH and the EVIDENCE daily from our research mines. Historical facts don’t lie.

Call it what it is: ACT OF WAR

The British Monarch is enemy of the entire world. We must call for immediate action against the Queen and her co-conspirators for their crimes against humanity.

July 29, 1909, 120 years ago, The Day Satan (disguised as a British White Supremacist) Took Charge Of The 20th Century

Hard proof that Britain is the source of modern weaponized intelligence and propaganda… to this day

COMMITTEE OF IMPERIAL DEFENCE [Subcomms MI5,MI6]. (Jul. 29, 1909). Committee Report that led to the founding of MI5 (Home Defence) and MI6 (Colonial Defence), HC Deb 29 July 1909 vol 8 cc1381-432. UK Parliament, Hansard.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-07-29-COMMITTEE-OF-IMPERIAL-DEFENCE-HC-Deb-29-July-1909-vol-8-cc1381-432-UK-Parliament-Hansard-Jul-29-1909.pdf

Committee of Imperial Defence. (Accessed Aug. 24, 2019). Committee Report to UK Parliament on Jul. 29, 1909 that led to the founding of MI5 (Home Defence) and MI6 (Colonial). Wikipedia.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-08-24-Committee-of-Imperial-Defence-Report-to-UK-Parliament-that-led-to-the-founding-of-MI5-Home-Defence-and-MI6-Colonial-Defence-Wikipedia-accessed-Aug-24-2019.pdf

Correspondent. (Jul. 23, 1909). EMPIRE PRESS UNION formed, published Sep. 07, 1909, Issue No. 14622, Dunedin, New Zealand via National Library of New Zealand, Ref. No. ODT19090907.2.6. Otago Daily Times.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-07-23-EMPIRE-PRESS-UNION-formed-published-Sep-07-1909-Issue-No-14622-Dunedin-New-Zealand-via-National-Library-of-New-Zealand-Ref-No-ODT19090907-2-6-Otago-Daily-Times-Jul-23-1909.pdf

Henry S. Wellcome. (Jun. 01, 1909 – ca. Jul. 1909). THE EVOLUTION OF JOURNALISM ETCETERA – International / Imperial Press Conference, 1909, Great Britain (incl. Lord Burnham, Sirs Edward and Harry Levy-Lawson). Burroughs Wellcome. FULLY INDEXED, BOOKMARKED, SEARCHABLE. 27.1 MB.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-01-THE-EVOLUTION-OF-JOURNALISM-ETCETERA-International-Press-Conf-1909-Pres-Lord-Burnham-Edward-Levy-Lawson-by-Henry-S-Wellcome-Burroughs-Wellcome-Jun-01-1909.pdf

The White Supremacists who ran cover for the establishment of MI5 and MI6 using the Imperial Press Conference , 1909 to recruit War Correspondents (Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Reuters, Financial Times, the Times, Manchester Guardian, Daily Express, BBC, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Daily Mirror, Fleet Street, etc.) and (propaganda) writers from across the Commonwealth.

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1057/9780230508422_3

The Origins of British Counter-Espionage

p. 59 Fabian Ware, Editor, Morning Post

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-01-THE-EVOLUTION-OF-JOURNALISM-ETCETERA-International-Press-Conf-1909-Pres-Lord-Burnham-Edward-Levy-Lawson-by-Henry-S-Wellcome-Burroughs-Wellcome-Jun-01-1909.pdf#page=59

p. 93 Lord Glenese, Sir Algernon Borthwick; Proprietor, Morning Post; President, Newspaper Press Fund

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-01-THE-EVOLUTION-OF-JOURNALISM-ETCETERA-International-Press-Conf-1909-Pres-Lord-Burnham-Edward-Levy-Lawson-by-Henry-S-Wellcome-Burroughs-Wellcome-Jun-01-1909.pdf#page=93

https://galnet.fandom.com/wiki/Secret_Service_Bureau

https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1909/apr/19/considered-in-committee

April 19, 1909

“We seem, since the inauguration of the Imperial Department of Criminal Intelligence, to be on the verge of constituting a Secret Police Force, and no innovation could be more dangerous and more liable to become a weapon of oppression with the material we are obliged to work through.”

Imperial Department of Criminal Intelligence

https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1909/jul/29/committee-of-imperial-defence

COMMITTEE OF IMPERIAL DEFENCE

HC Deb 29 July 1909 vol 8 cc1381-4321381 (The Day the Empire Press Union was formed by delegates from the Imperial Conference just concluded)

Motion made, and Question proposed, “That a sum not exceeding £66,171 be granted to His Majesty to complete the sum necessary to defray the charge which will come in course of payment during the year ending on the 31st day of March, 1910, for the Salaries and Expenses in the Department of His Majesty’s Treasury and Subordinate Departments, including expenses in respect of advances under the Light Railways Act, 1896.”

The PRIME MINISTER (Herbert Asquith)

Former Goldman Sachs banker (as in the Goldman Sachs who with Philip Venables created Bitcoin) and current (outgoing) Bank of England governor, Mark Carney “laid out a shocking, radical proposal – perhaps the most stunning thing to ever be unveiled at Jackson Hole – urging to replace the US Dollar with a “Libra-like” reserve currency in a dramatic revamp of the global monetary, financial and economic order.”

“Another shocking aspect of Carney’s speech: the sense of urgency in his warning, and the extent of the social turmoil and chaos should policymakers ignore his warning. The BOE head went so far as to admit that very low equilibrium interest rates had in the past coincided with wars, financial crises and abrupt changes in the banking system. In short: we are on the verge of major socio-economic upheaval, and not because some ultra fringer blogger says so, but because one of the most respected central bankers in the world, a former Goldman partner to boot, is warning a financial apocalypse is coming.” Source

.