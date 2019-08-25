Anonymous Patriots
Donald Trump by The Numbers

Trump: ‘I Have the Absolute Right’ to Order Companies Not to Do Business with China

U.S/Japan Bilat – President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – Video and Transcript

abe trump heart

We loved this picture (below) and what it revealed to us about the Art of the Deal. Whose hands are under the table, like a poker player with a winning hand carefully concealed from prying eyes, and whose body language says he is ready to walk away immediately from the deal if it doesn’t suit him?

Boris has no idea the force that he will soon be encountering.

DONALD TRUMP G7 ROUNTABLE

tt media.JPG

we know hands raised.jpg

President Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Working Breakfast – Video and Transcript

Star Spangled Banner As You’ve Never Heard It.  It’s time, patriots, to reclaim our freedom and liberty from British rule. Time to free the world from British imperialism.

google book burning.JPG

Google’s Digital Book Burn: Alternative Medicine Content Now Vanishingly Rare, Despite 1 Billion Health Searches a Day

dangers of vaccines.JPG

AIM Patriot Kelly points us to this Facebook page for great information on vaccinations. To learn more about Dr. Sutton’s practice in Fair Oaks, California, please visit Raphael Medicine.

Check her online library of anthroposophic medicine treatments in offering www.SophiaMicha-elRemedies.com and its companion video site video.sophiamr.com.

Sigal

This video “A Solution They Do Not Want You to Know” has been recommended by several of our team members. Keep in mind that chemtrails are weapons that British SERCO sprays on us. When will the US military start doing its job to protect citizens and optima pH sacramentshoot down these planes with heat seeking missiles?! From poisonous vaccines to killer irradiation to chemtrail crapola, British SERCO, its chemical companies like Wellcome, and the evil Queen Elizabeth continue to wage a war of eugenics on the world.

At the end of the video, the speaker recommends Borax for pH balancing. Please keep in mind that we offer a protocol of maintaining pH in our ASCEND lessons and prefer using baking soda. See: Lesson 6: The Throat Chakra.

propaganda war banner

Love to see our memes come alive (see tweet below). Y’all keep in mind that all main stream corporate media, including Fox News, is PROPAGANDA. We have shown you the history of how the Brits control the media – since back in 1909 as an advertising tool to hustle their harmful pharmaceuticals, genocide, war, and central banks. Sara Carter is a propagandist and shill for the British Crown. So is her buddy John Solomon.

Now that the real truth about the ‘overthrow of Donald Trump’ is spilling out daily, these so-called “reporters” are throwing everybody in the swamp under a spotlight in order to keep you, the American patriot, from looking at the BRITISH CROWN ENEMY. Listen carefully and you will not learn anything new from these two.They are masters of the spin zone – talk for hours without taking you forward in the truth narrative. Start around 17:00 to listen to how they protect the Brits from investigative scrutiny.

Sebastian Gorka? Propagandist and shill for the Crown.

Evil propagandists are in place to keep you from busting the Queen and her conspiring group of Privy Council and Pilgrims. If Carter-Solomon-Gorka were so “cutting edge”, why aren’t they talking about:

  • UK Alison Saunders planning and scheming over dinner with Bruce and Nellie Ohr four days before..Trump Towers was wiretapped
  • UK Robert Hannigan setting up the wiretap with Brennan on the Trump Towers
  • UK Arvinder Sambei’s relationship with Bob Mueller in the overthrow attempt as well as her involvement with the 9-11 operation
  • UK Richard Dearlove’s and the Privy Council’s involvement in the Trump overthrow attempt
  • UK SERCO and Senior Executive Service operations that are destroying our country from within by Gladio stay-behind-army of anti-American operatives called SES an no-bid government contracts to our enemies.

sara carter.JPG

john solomon meme

Climate Change P R O P A G A N D A

Michael Mann, creator of the infamous global warming ‘hockey stick,’ loses lawsuit against climate skeptic, ordered to pay defendant’s costs

D.C. Politicians Stop Feds w/ Emergency Block

E V I L

Art Gallery Features ‘Normalizing Abortion’ Exhibit

BigBrotherWatch: Facial Recognition “Epidemic” In The UK

gun control handicap

Cities Are Saying ‘No’ to 5G, Citing Health, Aesthetics—and FCC Bullying

We Were On FOX News!!!

An upcoming film set to be released in fall seeks to shine a light on the connection between telecom giant Huawei—the world’s second-largest smartphone maker by volume—and China’s ruling communist party. See film trailer.

Greenland Plagued by Pedophiles and Poverty

costco voting

1619 project.jpg

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

