Don’t forget, we can dump the Fed. It’s a private company run by the central bankers and the folks at the Pilgrims Society used to print fiat money and keep patriots on their debt plantation. The left side of this $100 bill needs to be sent back to the Fed as the fiat paper it is. The side on the right could be the new U.S. GOLD BACKED Treasury note, fully backed by precious metals, the United States military, and We the People.

What do you say, patriots? Shall we break up with the Federal Reserve? If the Fed can’t get its act together, then we need to end our relationship with this private company and print our own money – real money – backed by real assets. We have an idea:

“Queen Elizabeth II has formally approved Boris Johnson’s request to temporarily suspend Parliament, a move that will largely prevent lawmakers from pushing through new legislation and ultimately sabotaging the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.”

“Everyone has been looking for a moment where we can determine the intents and motivation of U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. Well, here is one…

Y’all remember Jessie Liu?

Let’s not forget that William Barr is SES….The citizen verdict on Barr is still out, waiting for his action or inaction to show us if he plays for SES and the Queen or for patriots, law & order, and America

This Friday, August 30th, will mark 100 days since President Trump granted Bill Barr with the authority to declassify any/all documents (May 23rd). To date nothing has been declassified by the Department of Justice.

“In Balkman’s full written decision, he stated that the pharmaceutical company’s sales program was designed to reach doctors multiple times throughout their careers. J&J pushed an “education” program through sales representatives, funded articles in medical journals and paid speakers.”

…not just Stefan Halper, but the entire British spy-propaganda network of MI6, the Pilgrims Society, Richard Dearlove and Arvinder Sambei. The Queen failed her attempt to overthrow Donald Trump. Time to exit the old globalist she-wolf and her entourage of pedophile criminal elites and their EVIL EMPIRE. Don’t tell us the Queen isn’t in charge. She just gave Boris Johnson PERMISSION to suspend Parliament.

"The only thing I care about is this country." pic.twitter.com/ndYkxIhYuH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 26, 2019

I have gotten to know President @jairbolsonaro well in our dealings with Brazil. He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil – Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

– Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump. We’re fighting the wildfires with great success. Brazil is and will always be an international reference in sustainable development. The fake news campaign built against our sovereignty will not work. The US can always count on Brazil. https://t.co/ZicUKsYGcx

— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 27, 2019

Check out this site for border wall construction progress.

Raf_von_Thorn posts:

The whole point of second amendment and, in fact, the US constitution, is that IT’S NOT THE RULERS PLACE TO GIVE RIGHTS.

People have rights by nature and all the powerful can do is TAKE THE RIGHTS AWAY. Never “give”. It’s not a charity or grace.

. . . Long Before Epstein: Sex Traffickers & Spy Agencies . .

Mr. China Chao, sponsored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce . . We getting ready for our Fall 2019 lecture series which will begin in a few weeks. Douglas will be giving the following lectures in southeast Michigan over the next few months. We hired a professional videographer to record the lectures so that we can bring them to you with crystal clear sound and lighting.

We getting ready for our Fall 2019 lecture series which will begin in a few weeks. Douglas will be giving the following lectures in southeast Michigan over the next few months.

September Transhumanism – Machine Intelligence vs. Human Intelligence – the dangers of artificial intelligence and the future of humanity – defining the materialistic god of our times (Ahriman) October Anthroposophia – The nature of the Being of Wisdom – the biographies of the divine feminine and their relationship to the Being of Anthroposophia as found in Rudolf Steiner's teachings Science of the Holy Grail – the quest for wisdom-lore surrounding the Grail Queens, the Maidens of the Wells, and holy blood relics of Jesus Christ and his followers in "The Way" November The Seven Ethers as a Theory of Everything – from ancient Hindu philosophy to modern scientific theories concerning the ethers there is a comprehensive cosmology found in the science of the ethers Etherization of the Blood – the heart as central sense organ of the physical and spiritual worlds transforming earthly substance into cosmic food that nourishes self-developm December The Eternal Curriculum – the literature and cultural icons needed by Wisdom Children to integrate the development of humanity into a healthy, living, and meaningful world-view