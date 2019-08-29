.

“We conclude that Comey’s retention, handling, and dissemination of certain Memos violated Department and FBI policies, and his FBI Employment Agreement,” reads DOJ watchdog head Michael Horowitz’s report.

Attorney General William Barr will not prosecute the fired FBI director over his wrongdoings.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Patriots, alert your networks. Suspicious request from the evil DARPA.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Leepermax writes:

Your criticism of media outlets like FOX, DRUDGE and BREITBART is 100% spot on.

One thing I’ve noticed about BREITBART is that they claim to be the antidote to THE CORRUPT MAINSTREAM MEDIA and yet almost every article on the site gives life and further public exposure to the very FAKE NEWS ARTICLES that never should have been printed in the first place. Their lack of original content or any real investigative work is negligible.

BREITBART goes on and on criticizing “THE DEEP STATE” and yet I don’t even think they comprehend or are the slightest bit aware of THE SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE.

Go figure.

Keep up the amazing work.

Our reply:

Have you noticed how Breitbart posts articles and opinions from the following people that we could care less about: Rob “Meathead’ Reiner, Cher, Bette Midler, and has-been actors and comedians like John Carey, Hugh Grant, and Conan O’Brien.

Breitbart is a propaganda site. You have to carefully pick and choose your articles and read them carefully for globalists agendas and narratives. We are very sorry to tell you that Epoch Times is looking more and more like a Trojan Horse… started out like Axios did with some ground breaking pieces, then starts nudging its readers and listeners to fake news, until finally we see what it really is – a propaganda channel for the globalists.

.

.