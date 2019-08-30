.
AFI Michael McKibben and AIM Douglas Gabriel report on the historical roots of fake news which are found in a huge global British spy network that spews propaganda to promote never-ending war, big pharma eugenics, regime changes, and even…
….the overthrow attempt of President Donald J. Trump.
The AFI team is finishing up the citizen intelligence report on this topic. Go ahead and start the ‘lesson’ by listening to the video and reading the Wellcome article below. Then you will really appreciate the next big reveal on this topic.
Wellcome and the Wee Little Death Box
British lies and British spies
It Was An Overthrow By The Brits
Now a few words from the Commander-in-Chief…
Aug 30, 2019 01:53:51 PM – “One of the most disgraceful examples of an abuse of power by a government official…when you read this report…this is a systematic effort to go after Candidate Trump, President Elect-Trump, and President Trump….you could virtually call this an attempted coup.” @RepPeteKing https://t.co/eThclvr5Ke
AIM Patriot Craig asks:
I got in the mail an envelope from the Republican Presidential Task Force because I’ve made a donation to our President. Inside the letter is a survey on issues our President is dealing with, and wanting feedback from us. One thing I’m confused about is in this letter it asks for a contribution to the RNC! I surely don’t want to feed any Rino’s, so how do I know this contribution through the RNC will actually serve President Trump? Seems like I heard on one of your vids to avoid going through the RNC.
Our reply:
We do NOT recommend any 2020 campaign contributions go to the RNC, Ronna ROMNEY and her gang of globalists, nevertrumpers, RATs, RINOs, and Uncle Romney.
Patriots, we need to speak up with our donation dollars. For this campaign cycle, please send your donations directly to the MAGA KAG candidate of your choice or to http://www.donaldjtrump.com. And as far as the survey goes, why not use the opportunity to let the RNC know why you will not be financially supporting them?!
Cast your vote with your 2020 donation dollars.
http://www.donaldjtrump.com
It is critical to understand the period between WWI and WWII and how the corruptocrats were financing themselves.
Sir Alfred Moritz Mond, an “enthusiastic” Zionist, is a key player in the Pilgrims Society, Empire Press Union and Privy Council … and therefore, MI5/MI6/GC&CS
This article was written about a year before the Market Crash of 1929, for which the people cited in this article were beneficiaries.
Special Correspondent. (Jun. 02, 1928). The Finance Company of Great Britain and America, Ltd., ref. Sir Alfred Moritz Mond, Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI), Ltd., p. 17. The Sydney Morning Herald.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1928-06-02-The-Finance-Company-of-Great-Britain-and-America-Ltd-ref-Sir-Alfred-Moritz-Mond-Imperial-Chemical-Industries-(ICI)-Ltd-p-17-Sydney-Morning-Herald-Jun-02-1928.pdf
Presidential Tweets Today
