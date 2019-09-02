.

.

.

.

.

.

“One of the most disgraceful examples of an abuse of power by a government official…when you read this report…this is a systematic effort to go after Candidate Trump, President Elect-Trump, and President Trump….you could virtually call this an attempted coup.” @RepPeteKing pic.twitter.com/eThclvr5Ke

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

.

“Working on the initial classification review with Page and Strzok was another member of Comey’s inner circle, James A. Baker, the former FBI general counsel.

Those details were contained inside the report released last Thursday by the Justice Department’s inspector-general.

The IG report related that Strzok characterized himself, Page, Baker, and … as a “logical subset to sit and go through” Comey’s memos … to determine classification.

Strzok told the FBI that it made sense that this team conducted the initial classification review because the members had a lot of “history and experience of working investigations relating to … the disclosure of classified information,” including the FBI’s Clinton email investigation.”

.

.

.

Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other. – John Adams

.

.

AIM Patriot Kevin sent this screen shot. If any of you folks have more info on this picture, please post below in the comment box or send to us. This is unvetted info at this point – but it is interesting enough to research.

.

“Of course, it’s possible that Brunel is on a vision quest in the Amazonian jungle or otherwise seeking privacy. But the inability of authorities in multiple countries to contact a man of wealth and fame is more than a little puzzling. If it is not merely paranoia to wonder if Epstein was at the heart of a ring of powerful, well-connected child-abusers, then one might suspect that those who were in a position to offer evidence exposing the larger contours of that ring might be disposed of before they could blow open the truth.”

.

.

AIM Patriot Sara (From the UK) writes:

Dear AIM community,

You will be very interested to know that there will be a big finance event this Wednesday in London exposing Lloyd’s Banks and in general the British structured asset stripping strategy the HMRW, the British courts, KPMG and city of London police force are using to asset strip high net worth individuals through forgery, pervading the course of justice etc. I have attached a document produced by cooperation of Whistleblowers and ex-Met police.

It is important to expose how the British Crown is strategically stealing ppls money through a web of organised crime. Please write about it. The event will be held this Wednesday in Westminster, and if you like what you see we will give you more and you can spread the information in the US. Let’s all unite and work together to show that NoOne is above the law.

Please give me your feedback in the comment box below.

.

.

AIM Patriot Tom writes:

“Empire Press Union” takes over another ACRONYM “CPU” which is something that everyone has and advertised as “INTEL INSIDE”. Their NEW NAME (per wiki.) is ‘Commonwealth Press Union’ (CPU = CENTRAL PROCESSING UNIT = your computers main ENGINE)………………Amen Warrior Saint Thomas333 & Warrior Angel Rosie/Warrior Angels of ONE “YAHWEH”

.

Note to readers: If you don’t know what Tom’s reference to the Empire Press Union is, giddy up. Michael and Douglas explained its historical importance in the audio below.

Oops – another lesson the teachers didn’t teach us in the public school indoctrination centers.

Michael and the AFI researchers will be providing more nuggets from the mines on this topic this week. Stay tuned.

.

.