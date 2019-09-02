.
Don’t break them up. DISGORGE THEM.
Devin Nunes Warns U.S. About ‘Tech Oligarchs’ Censorship, Bias Against Conservatives: ‘I Am Very Concerned’
Trump Rejects Expanded Background Check Gun Control, Calls for Mental Health Reform
“One of the most disgraceful examples of an abuse of power by a government official…when you read this report…this is a systematic effort to go after Candidate Trump, President Elect-Trump, and President Trump….you could virtually call this an attempted coup.” @RepPeteKing pic.twitter.com/eThclvr5Ke
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019
Lisa Page, Peter Strzok Conducted FBI’s Review to Classify Comey’s Memos
“Working on the initial classification review with Page and Strzok was another member of Comey’s inner circle, James A. Baker, the former FBI general counsel.
Those details were contained inside the report released last Thursday by the Justice Department’s inspector-general.
The IG report related that Strzok characterized himself, Page, Baker, and … as a “logical subset to sit and go through” Comey’s memos … to determine classification.
Strzok told the FBI that it made sense that this team conducted the initial classification review because the members had a lot of “history and experience of working investigations relating to … the disclosure of classified information,” including the FBI’s Clinton email investigation.”
Republican Senators: Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) Brief “openly threatened” Supreme Court “with political retribution”
As Boris Johnson amasses strength, strange things start to fall into place
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other. – John Adams
Texas Lawmaker Delivers Blistering Rebuke To Anti-Gun Democrats, Media
AIM Patriot Kevin sent this screen shot. If any of you folks have more info on this picture, please post below in the comment box or send to us. This is unvetted info at this point – but it is interesting enough to research.
Model agency head wanted for questioning about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex ring has disappeared like a ‘ghost’
“Of course, it’s possible that Brunel is on a vision quest in the Amazonian jungle or otherwise seeking privacy. But the inability of authorities in multiple countries to contact a man of wealth and fame is more than a little puzzling. If it is not merely paranoia to wonder if Epstein was at the heart of a ring of powerful, well-connected child-abusers, then one might suspect that those who were in a position to offer evidence exposing the larger contours of that ring might be disposed of before they could blow open the truth.”
Justin Trudeau bragging about bribing the media
AIM Patriot Sara (From the UK) writes:
Dear AIM community,
You will be very interested to know that there will be a big finance event this Wednesday in London exposing Lloyd’s Banks and in general the British structured asset stripping strategy the HMRW, the British courts, KPMG and city of London police force are using to asset strip high net worth individuals through forgery, pervading the course of justice etc. I have attached a document produced by cooperation of Whistleblowers and ex-Met police.
It is important to expose how the British Crown is strategically stealing ppls money through a web of organised crime. Please write about it. The event will be held this Wednesday in Westminster, and if you like what you see we will give you more and you can spread the information in the US. Let’s all unite and work together to show that NoOne is above the law.
Please give me your feedback in the comment box below.
LloydsPresentationShortVersionFINALPROOF1July2019-2
AIM Patriot Tom writes:
“Empire Press Union” takes over another ACRONYM “CPU” which is something that everyone has and advertised as “INTEL INSIDE”. Their NEW NAME (per wiki.) is ‘Commonwealth Press Union’ (CPU = CENTRAL PROCESSING UNIT = your computers main ENGINE)………………Amen Warrior Saint Thomas333 & Warrior Angel Rosie/Warrior Angels of ONE “YAHWEH”
Note to readers: If you don’t know what Tom’s reference to the Empire Press Union is, giddy up. Michael and Douglas explained its historical importance in the audio below.
Oops – another lesson the teachers didn’t teach us in the public school indoctrination centers.
Michael and the AFI researchers will be providing more nuggets from the mines on this topic this week. Stay tuned.
British Lies and British Spies
CA Court Overturns Conviction Against Steinle Killer
The Irish Slave Trade – The Forgotten “White” Slaves
Don’t forget Kamala Harris’ white Irish slave trading family history.
Google and Amazon use smart speakers for ‘surveillance,’ top tech investor says
AIM Patriot Martha writes:
Here is a copy of the blue print or marching orders that was provided by Herbert George Wells to the elite! H. G. Wells in his 1901 manifesto ANTICIPATIONS of the Reaction of the Mechanical and Scientific Progress Upon Human Life and Thought.
Anticipations of the reaction of mechanical and scientific progress upon human life and thought
H.G. Wells was one of Charles Masterman’s, then Buchan’s chief propagandists in the 1914 Wellington House British War Propaganda Bureau, then the Ministry of Information (Propaganda, 1916-1918), respectively.
Sir Gilbert Parker. (Oct. 18, 1914). FAMOUS BRITISH AUTHORS DEFEND ENGLAND’S WAR, SM5, by British War Propaganda Bureau, American Propaganda Director, Sir Gilbert Parker. New York Times.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1914-10-18-FAMOUS-BRITISH-AUTHORS-DEFEND-ENGLAND’S-WAR-SM5-by-British-War-Propaganda-Bureau-American-Propaganda-Director-Sir-Gilbert-Parker-New-York-Times-Oct-18-1914.pdf
This page below had been removed from the British Archives along with four other pages. Persistent UK investigators managed to convince the archives to provide the missing pages. H.G. Wells, among others is identified as a WWI propagandists, alongside John Buchan, Lord Alfred Milner’s former chief of staff in charge of the 2nd Boer War concentration camps in which 30,000 black and white souls died (approx.. 15,000 each), including 14,000 Boer (white) children.
Archivist. (Sep. 1916). Third Report on the [propaganda] work conducted for the Government at Wellington House, Signed in 1916 Sept, 124 pp + map, Cat. Ref. CAB 37/156/6. The National Archives. )This version supplied is missing pp. 8,11,13 and 14, the last 3 all from the US section).
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1916-09-01-Third-Report-on-the-[propaganda]-work-conducted-for-the-Government-at-Wellington-House-Signed-in-1916-Sept-124-pp-mapCat-Ref-CAB-37-156-6-National-Archives-Sep-01-1916.pdf
See also:
John Buchan. (Dec. 20, 2018). SECRET Report on the Liquidation of the Ministry of Information [Transfer to the Foreign Office etc.], War Cabinet, G.-229, Cat. Ref. CAB 24-5-29. The National Archives.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1918-12-20-SECRET-Report-on-the-Liquidation-of-the-Ministry-of-Information-Transfer-to-the-Foreign-Office-War-Cabinet-G-229-by-John-Buchan-Cat-Ref-CAB-24-5-29-The-National-Archives-Dec-20-1918.pdf
The 10 Rules Of Dharma
.