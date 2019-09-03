.
Liberal FEC chairwoman targets online news she considers ‘fraudulent’
“Politico reported this week that FEC Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub is hosting the event and summoned the tech giants. Her invitation reads, “The goal of the symposium will be to identify effective policy approaches and practical tools that can minimize the disruption and confusion sown by fraudulent news and propaganda in the 2020 campaign,” according to the outlet.”
The Pentagon has declared war on memes as DARPA launches a new program to fight “polarizing viral content” before it spreads.
Pentagon Launches New Program to Fight “Viral” Internet Content
To all of you that keep sending us the Project Veritas-Google whistleblower crisis actor stuff, please wake up. This is Google’s lame attempt to make you so outraged that you will demand that the evil social medias and search engines are broken up into monopolies.
We want them DISGORGED for their criminal actions, first.
We want Leader Technologies recognized and paid for the theft of their social media scalability trade secrets by the Department of Defense Office of Net Assessment and the IBM Eclipse Foundation. Then We the People want to require all platforms that use a log-in (that would be Leader’s technologies) to abide by a new set of terms and conditions put forth by the American people and held in trust through a master user license, held in the People’s trust by the Executive Office.
Zach Vorheis is a Crisis Actor for Google
Are we going to overthrow these global criminals and digital tyrants….or not? One signature can put the technology, which was stolen in the first place, back in the hands of PATRIOTS for freedom of speech and transparency around the world.
Make sure you have contacted the White House with one or more of these documents: Miller Act Notice Documents
You do not need to be an American to send your correspondence to the White House as this crime, committed by the IBM Eclipse Foundation and the U.S. Patent Office, effects everyone on the planet. Write or call the White House
Devin Nunes: ‘Evidence Is There’ for U.S. Attorney to Bring Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against James Comey
Comey Took Trump FBI Files Into His Home — INCLUDING CLASSIFIED INFORMATION
Crown Castle & The 5G Beast
US Companies Outperform Global Peers in Valuation
“The US is at a critical juncture and in danger of losing itself to cyber terrorists posing as protectors at the gate. Private industry and lobbyists have infiltrated the Intelligence community to the point that the difference between private contractors and government agencies is no longer distinguishable. There is no longer a line left for them to crossover except being held responsible for their crimes. Let’s help them cross that line too.
The practice of farming out government responsibility in Intelligence and Security work has removed legal responsibility from the agencies who now call private contractors that aren’t under restrictions to act in what would be illegal conduct against US and EU citizens. It has gone beyond the pale now that it is having real world consequences. Private contractors are acting as judge, jury, and in some cases, executioner.” Source
To take back America, we need to take back the schools
Voice Of America Currently Employs A Former Russian Anti-U.S. Propagandist
Randall Lynn Stephenson (born April 22, 1960) is the current chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of AT&T Inc. since May 9, 2007. He doesn’t actually “own” CNN as this meme shows. Source
AT&T owns WarnerMedia. CNN is part of WarnerMedia
UK Rebel MPs Successfully Seize Control Of Parliamentary Business, General Election Likely
From the British point of view:
US, Poland Sign 5G Pact Taking Aim At China & Russia Cyber Espionage
U.S. to help Poland, Ukraine disconnect from Russian gas
This article below is INCOMPLETE. Notice that the author does not expose the relationship British-controlled SERCO has in these contracts.
Tech Entrepreneur Explains How Wall Street Sells Us Out to China
AIM Patriot John spotted this news stand cover (below). Soon the whole world will know what AIM patriots have been concluding – Queen Elizabeth ordered the overthrow of Donald J. Trump. Her orders were carried out through a coordinated effort between members of the Privy Council, the Pilgrims Society, Five Eyes media and spy networks, Senior Executive Service operatives, and other Crown Agents.
Just wait until the world sees that there was a FISA issued on me too
— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) September 3, 2019
Sounds much more exciting than another round of Democrat debates:
Trump’s Tightened Labor Market Wins ‘Dream Jobs’ for Disabled Americans
USA Powerlifting bans all trans women from competing as women
This is a Wikipedia lie. This puts MI6 well into 1914-1918.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reginald_Brett,_2nd_Viscount_Esher
IMPERIAL PRESS CONFERENCE (1909): “A further debate on naval defence was held on the penultimate day or 26 June, under the chairmanship of Lord Esher, with Beresford and General Sir John French present.”
French worked for General Lord Roberts and set up the 2nd Boer War concentration camps.
Now this is a great way to use robots and one that we fully support. It’s hard agricultural work like this that has kept a slave or low-wage class of humans always needed throughout all time – whether picking cotton or picking peaches.
I, Robot: Americans Get $7.5 Million for Robotic Strawberry Picking Research
AGROBOT Robotic Strawberry Harvester
REPORT: Ilhan Omar’s Current Husband Spills
The Guide To Real History: Profit & World Domination
“Education and medias are the main culprits to blame for keeping the important role of bankers in the dark shadows of history. The genuine relevance of Rothschild, Rockefeller, Warburg, Morgan and their peers is voluntarily kept hidden from public scrutiny, so that any investigator that digs in the realms of our past can easily be discredited as a conspiracy theorist.”
Wisdom
Presidential Tweets Today
