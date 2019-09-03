.

“Politico reported this week that FEC Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub is hosting the event and summoned the tech giants. Her invitation reads, “The goal of the symposium will be to identify effective policy approaches and practical tools that can minimize the disruption and confusion sown by fraudulent news and propaganda in the 2020 campaign,” according to the outlet.”

The Pentagon has declared war on memes as DARPA launches a new program to fight “polarizing viral content” before it spreads.

To all of you that keep sending us the Project Veritas-Google whistleblower crisis actor stuff, please wake up. This is Google’s lame attempt to make you so outraged that you will demand that the evil social medias and search engines are broken up into monopolies.

We want Leader Technologies recognized and paid for the theft of their social media scalability trade secrets by the Department of Defense Office of Net Assessment and the IBM Eclipse Foundation. Then We the People want to require all platforms that use a log-in (that would be Leader’s technologies) to abide by a new set of terms and conditions put forth by the American people and held in trust through a master user license, held in the People’s trust by the Executive Office.

Are we going to overthrow these global criminals and digital tyrants….or not? One signature can put the technology, which was stolen in the first place, back in the hands of PATRIOTS for freedom of speech and transparency around the world.

Make sure you have contacted the White House with one or more of these documents: Miller Act Notice Documents

You do not need to be an American to send your correspondence to the White House as this crime, committed by the IBM Eclipse Foundation and the U.S. Patent Office, effects everyone on the planet. Write or call the White House

“The US is at a critical juncture and in danger of losing itself to cyber terrorists posing as protectors at the gate. Private industry and lobbyists have infiltrated the Intelligence community to the point that the difference between private contractors and government agencies is no longer distinguishable. There is no longer a line left for them to crossover except being held responsible for their crimes. Let’s help them cross that line too. The practice of farming out government responsibility in Intelligence and Security work has removed legal responsibility from the agencies who now call private contractors that aren’t under restrictions to act in what would be illegal conduct against US and EU citizens. It has gone beyond the pale now that it is having real world consequences. Private contractors are acting as judge, jury, and in some cases, executioner.” Source

Randall Lynn Stephenson (born April 22, 1960) is the current chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of AT&T Inc. since May 9, 2007. He doesn’t actually “own” CNN as this meme shows. Source

I fear that we are rapidly headed towards a very dark place. pic.twitter.com/uGwhI6qJ6E — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 3, 2019

From the British point of view:

This article below is INCOMPLETE. Notice that the author does not expose the relationship British-controlled SERCO has in these contracts.

AIM Patriot John spotted this news stand cover (below). Soon the whole world will know what AIM patriots have been concluding – Queen Elizabeth ordered the overthrow of Donald J. Trump. Her orders were carried out through a coordinated effort between members of the Privy Council, the Pilgrims Society, Five Eyes media and spy networks, Senior Executive Service operatives, and other Crown Agents.

Just wait until the world sees that there was a FISA issued on me too

— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) September 3, 2019