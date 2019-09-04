.

.

.

Confirms that Harry Wellcome was supplying its medicine chests and Tabloid branded products to the 2nd Boer War British Army. Wellcome heavily promoted the Wellcome Physiological Research Laboratoris in his Imperial Press Conference, 1909 conference book, The Evolution of Journalism.

.

Archivist. (Jan. 01, 1900). Burroughs Wellcome & Co, Private Letter Book 4, re. 2nd Boer War Tabloid branded supplies, Jan. to Aug. 1900, accessed Sep. 04, 2019. Wellcome Library.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1900-01-01-Burroughs-Wellcome-and-Co-Private-Letter-Book-4-Jan-to-Aug-1900-re-2nd-Boer-War-Tabloid-branded-supplies-by-Archivist-Wellcome-Library-Jan-01-1900-accessed-Sep-04-2019.pdf

.

.

Editor. (Jun. 28, 1909). DEFENCE OF EMPIRE, p. 7. Sydney Morning Herald.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-28-DEFENSE-OF-EMPIRE-Sydney-Morning-Herald-Jun-28-1909.pdf

Notable Quotes:

New British IMPERIALISM based on the guidance of five members of the Pilgrims Society:

Words from Cecil Rhodes’ heir and biographer, William T. (W.T.) Stead

.

.

The Imperial Press Conference, 1909.

June 07 – June 26, 1909

Shepherd’s Bush, White City

GQ6F+27 London, United Kingdom

Opened with a banquet, probably seated at ~6:30PM (6 for 6:30 the English like to say)

https://www.google.com/maps/place/BBC+Television+Centre/@51.5100288,-0.2356011,1951m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m12!1m6!3m5!1s0x48760fd727d98865:0x633c2b7e9b4f1c06!2sBBC+Television+Centre!8m2!3d51.5100255!4d-0.2268464!3m4!1s0x48760fd727d98865:0x633c2b7e9b4f1c06!8m2!3d51.5100255!4d-0.2268464

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Broadcasting_Company

.

.

Hey, AIM community in the UK and/or British history buffs, we could use some help identifying these Brits and making sure our assumptions are accurate.

AFI researchers have uncovered two different photos of the Imperial Press Conference Luncheon Party at the House of Commons, June 7th, 1909. The four identified on the National Portrait Gallery photo seem to be a good key for sorting out the Parliamentary names, which appear to be not properly labeled. For instance, the person in the front row on the National Portrait Gallery version is evidently an Indian gentleman, probably Surendraneth Banjee, but he is identified in the Parliamentary Archive BACK, but clearly his chair is empty in that photo.

Fortunately, the Parliamentary Archives version is of such high quality that a correct identification of each person is possible by comparing it to other photos of them on the web. Each of these men was a prominent person and likely picture many times in searchers.

For example:

Parliamentary Archives labels this man as (Sir) Ernest Lamb MP

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernest_Lamb,_1st_Baron_Rochester

The National Portrait Gallery contains pictures of Ernest once he was knighted

https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/person/mp51766/ernest-henry-lamb-1st-baron-rochester?search=sas&sText=Ernest+Lamb+

CONCLUSION: Likely the same person? The Parliamentary Archives label for the start of the back row appears correct.

From the National Portrait Gallery:

From the Parliamentary Archives:

FRONT (with top hats ON):

BACK (names)

Benjamin Stone, photog. (Jun. 07, 1909). Imperial Press Conference Luncheon Party on the Terrace of the House of Commons, Cat. Ref. HC/LB/1/111/20/69, Ms 111, Box 23, Photo 69. UK Parliamentary Archives.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-07-Imperial-Press-Conference-Luncheon-Party-on-the-Terrace-of-the-House-of-Commons-by-Benjamin-Stone-photog-Cat-Ref-HC-LB-1-111-20-69-Ms-111-Box-23-Photo-69-UK-Parliamentary-Archives-Jun-07-1909.pdf

.