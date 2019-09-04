Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

tt declassify.JPG

Comey-Iran-China – All Roads Lead to London

Video

#AmericaFirst– Two GOP Senators, Steve Daines and David Perdue undercutting U.S. and China trade negotiations. Both have a significant history of outsourcing U.S. jobs while working in the private sector. #MAGA#Dobbs pic.twitter.com/grd6JgdzRw

— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 3, 2019

tt interest rates.JPG

Forget the Russians: It’s the Federal Reserve Seeking to Meddle in Our Elections

criminal swamp treason.JPG

AIM Patriot “Mass Effect” sent us the Bilderberg participant list with comment:

I was watching your story (The Evil Empire) and you mentioned Michael Horowitz.  He has attended at least one Bilderberg meeting since 2016  here is a link to almost all Bilderberg participant list for yearly meetings 2006 through 2010 are disturbingly missing though! Look at each list from 2011 through 2019…the amount of high level government Officials and Former Government Officials is troubling to say the least and The Director General of N A.T.O. and  the Director of StratCom In  N.A.T.O….. Senators, governors, mayors and the big tech C.E O.’S It’s a who’s who of high level government Officials…and of course major news C E.O.’S reporters and editor’s again look through the list. From 2011 through 2019 I believe in 2005 you even see John Bolton! I know Tom Cotton and Senator Lindsey Graham are listed as well as Elizabeth Warren. Here is the link to the lists I think you will find interesting things!!! Anyways it goes back to the Mid 50’s.

tt tariff.JPG

Trump administration announces nearly $2B for states to fight opioid crisis

robots.jpg

Obama, Biden Briefed on Private Trump Meeting Before Comey Fed Details to FBI Team Investigating Russia Collusion

No, Boris Johnson isn’t defeated

hillary garrison 2020.jpg

Facebook Rolls Out Facial Recognition to All Users Despite Lawsuit

facebook liberals censor

Amazon tests Whole Foods payment system that uses hands as ID

LEAKED AUDIO: Google Discusses ‘Steering’ the Conservative Movement

mccabe cnn.jpg

The Curse of Led Zeppelin

To our younger audience, this is why Boomers care about a post on Led Zepplin. Whole Lotta Love

messing blacklist.JPG

You misinterpreted my blacklist as a blacklist

Conclave

Herbert Henry Asquith, PM. (May 12, 1909). Imperial Press Conference – various shades of political and economic opinion represented by the delegates, Vol. 4, c1816. UK Parliament, Hansard.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-05-12-Herbert-Henry-Asquith-PM-Imperial-Press-Conference-various-shades-of-political-and-economic-opinion-will-not-be-represented-by-the-delegates-UK-Parliament-Hansard-May-12-1909.pdf

Notice the answer in the double negative. Hmmmmm. Hidden intelligence agenda Herby? Lining your pockets, Herby? Your colleague and successor David Lloyd George got got caught later with insider trading of Marconi stock using this intelligence information.asquith herbert

David Lloyd George. (Mar. 22, 2019). 1st Earl Lloyd George of Dwyfor Viscount Gwynedd of Dwyfor Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Apr. 1912 Marconi insider stock trading scandal with Rufus Isaace. Encyclopedia Britannica.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-03-22-David-Lloyd-George-1st-Earl-Lloyd-George-of-Dwyfor-Viscount-Gwynedd-of-Dwyfor-Prime-Minister-of-the-United-Kingdom-Encyclopedia-Britannica-last-updated-Mar-22-2019.pdf

rufus isaacs.jpg

harry wellcome.

.

Confirms that Harry Wellcome was supplying its medicine chests and Tabloid branded products to the 2nd Boer War British Army. Wellcome heavily promoted the Wellcome Physiological Research Laboratoris in his Imperial Press Conference, 1909 conference book, The Evolution of Journalism.

.wellcome medicines.jpg

Archivist. (Jan. 01, 1900). Burroughs Wellcome & Co, Private Letter Book 4, re. 2nd Boer War Tabloid branded supplies, Jan. to Aug. 1900, accessed Sep. 04, 2019. Wellcome Library.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1900-01-01-Burroughs-Wellcome-and-Co-Private-Letter-Book-4-Jan-to-Aug-1900-re-2nd-Boer-War-Tabloid-branded-supplies-by-Archivist-Wellcome-Library-Jan-01-1900-accessed-Sep-04-2019.pdf

Editor. (Jun. 28, 1909). DEFENCE OF EMPIRE, p. 7. Sydney Morning Herald.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-28-DEFENSE-OF-EMPIRE-Sydney-Morning-Herald-Jun-28-1909.pdf

Notable Quotes:

New British IMPERIALISM based on the guidance of five members of the Pilgrims Society:

esher 1john french.jpg

Words from Cecil Rhodes’ heir and biographer, William T. (W.T.) Stead

william stead.jpgmarconi.jpgasquith.jpgmarconi 2cable lines.jpgmarconi 3.jpg

The Imperial Press Conference, 1909.

June 07 – June 26, 1909

Shepherd’s Bush, White City

GQ6F+27 London, United Kingdom

Opened with a banquet, probably seated at ~6:30PM (6 for 6:30 the English like to say)

https://www.google.com/maps/place/BBC+Television+Centre/@51.5100288,-0.2356011,1951m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m12!1m6!3m5!1s0x48760fd727d98865:0x633c2b7e9b4f1c06!2sBBC+Television+Centre!8m2!3d51.5100255!4d-0.2268464!3m4!1s0x48760fd727d98865:0x633c2b7e9b4f1c06!8m2!3d51.5100255!4d-0.2268464

bbc location.jpgBBC ariel.jpgbbc wiki.jpg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Broadcasting_Company

imperial press.png

Hey, AIM community in the UK and/or British history buffs, we could use some help identifying these Brits and making sure our assumptions are accurate.

AFI researchers have uncovered two different photos of the Imperial Press Conference Luncheon Party at the House of Commons, June 7th, 1909. The four identified on the National Portrait Gallery photo seem to be a good key for sorting out the Parliamentary names, which appear to be not properly labeled. For instance, the person in the front row on the National Portrait Gallery version is evidently an Indian gentleman, probably Surendraneth Banjee, but he is identified in the Parliamentary Archive BACK, but clearly his chair is empty in that photo.

Fortunately, the Parliamentary Archives version is of such high quality that a correct identification of each person is possible by comparing it to other photos of them on the web. Each of these men was a prominent person and likely picture many times in searchers.

For example:

Parliamentary Archives labels this man as (Sir) Ernest Lamb MP

ernest lamb

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernest_Lamb,_1st_Baron_Rochester

The National Portrait Gallery contains pictures of Ernest once he was knighted

https://www.npg.org.uk/collections/search/person/mp51766/ernest-henry-lamb-1st-baron-rochester?search=sas&sText=Ernest+Lamb+

ernest lamb.jpg

CONCLUSION: Likely the same person? The Parliamentary Archives label for the start of the back row appears correct.

From the National Portrait Gallery:

From the Parliamentary Archives:

FRONT (with top hats ON):

BACK (names)

Benjamin Stone, photog. (Jun. 07, 1909). Imperial Press Conference Luncheon Party on the Terrace of the House of Commons, Cat. Ref. HC/LB/1/111/20/69, Ms 111, Box 23, Photo 69. UK Parliamentary Archives.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1909-06-07-Imperial-Press-Conference-Luncheon-Party-on-the-Terrace-of-the-House-of-Commons-by-Benjamin-Stone-photog-Cat-Ref-HC-LB-1-111-20-69-Ms-111-Box-23-Photo-69-UK-Parliamentary-Archives-Jun-07-1909.pdf

