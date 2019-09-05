Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

British Globalists Pass Bill to Block ‘No-Deal’ Brexit – Ongoing Elitist Efforts to Ignore British Referendum

.

battle for brexit
Read more on the Daily Mail UK

.

Does Trump have something up his sleeve to help Boris?

.

tt spying.JPG

.

China Is Using Fentanyl as ‘Chemical Warfare,’ Experts Say

.

betsy ross flag
Read all about it!

.

What’s Rush Limbaugh Gonna Do About This?

.

betsy ross flag 2.JPG

.

America First Flag for Freedom Fighters Everywhere

.

TRUMP ATTORNEY GIVES THE NAMES & WHEREABOUTS OF 2 NEWLY DISCOVERED COMEY WHITE HOUSE SPIES!

.

UPDATE: A source familiar with the internal discussions at the White House tells me the WaPo story about the Trump admin considering a social credit score to determine eligibility to purchase a firearm is absolutely false and has never even been discussed.

— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 5, 2019

.

rewards for justice.jpg

“The U.S. Department of State’s Reward for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its branches, including the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).” Read more.

.

In Court Hearing, Planned Parenthood Employee Admits To Trafficking In Baby Body Parts

.

Four years after allowing universal ‘concealed carry’ law, Maine rated the safest state in the nation for crime

.

branco gun control.jpg

.

Is the Fed Preparing to Topple the US Dollar?

.

Bernie Sanders Floats Global Population Control at CNN Climate Town Hall

.

ICYMI: 47% of overall U.S. likely voters currently want James Comey criminally prosecuted for leaking to the media when he was head of the @FBI

That number jumps 10 full points when government employee likely voters are asked. https://t.co/gBnyU7lU7e

— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 5, 2019

.

Thanks, AIM Patriot Chris Strunk for offering this video:

Critics urge lawmakers to ban crypto mining

.

aoc omar.JPG

.

Italy: Salvini Down But Not Out

.

pete butt straw.jpg

.

  1. Which country has the largest carbon emission reduction?

AMERICA!

  1. Who has dumped the most carbon into the air?

CHINA!

  1. 91% of the world’s population are exposed to air pollution above the World Health Organization’s suggested level.

NONE ARE IN THE U.S.A.!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019

  1. The U.S. now leads the world in energy production…

BUT…

  1. Who’s got the world’s cleanest and safest air and water?

AMERICA!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019

  1. The badly flawed Paris Climate Agreement protects the polluters, hurts Americans, and cost a fortune. NOT ON MY WATCH!

  2. I want crystal clean water and the cleanest and the purest air on the planet – we’ve now got that!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019

.

Where is Huma Abedin’s Laptop?

.

.

MEME WAR TUTORIAL

LESSON 004: POST AND SHARE YOUR MEMES

LESSON 005: MEME WAR POSTER CONTEST

.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

.

EXCELLENT VIDEO TO SHARE AND SCALE. Thank you, Nancy!

DARPA to Monitor Internet Content

.

.

history matters

AFI. (Jan. 16, 2015). Obama attempting to shoehorn crony control of the Internet disguised as Net Neutrality. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2015/01/obama-attempting-to-shoehorn-crony.html

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2015-01-16-OBAMA-ATTEMPTING-TO-SHOEHORN-CRONY-CONTROL-OF-THE-INTERNET-DISGUISED-AS-NET-NEUTRALITY-Americans-For-Innovation-Jan-16-2015.pdf

Here’s the censored content:

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2015-01-15-IBM-plots-digital-control-with-federal-judges-steals-inventions-ANALYSIS-Jan-15-2015.pdf

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

