The complaint cites the failure of the FBI and its 9/11 Review Commission to assess key 9/11-related evidence that the FBI can be shown to have had, or been aware of, regarding:

the use of pre-placed explosives to destroy World Trade Center Buildings, 1, 2, and 7; the arrest and investigation of the “High Fivers” observed photographing and celebrating the attacks on the World Trade Center on 9/11; terrorist financing related the reported Saudi support for the 9/11 hijackers; recovered plane parts, including serial numbers from all three crash locations; video from cameras mounted inside and outside the Pentagon; and cell phone communications from passengers aboard airplanes.

Did you read the citizen intelligence report (below) on 9-11 yet? Very important to know the real truth about 9-11. The propaganda media is not ever going to tell you the truth.

On June 11th, 2019, the U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously voted in favor of the domestic quartz industry. All quartz surface products from China are subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD), a win for American made quartz.”

For the folks in our audience that need a more detailed report on China, here is one that We the People paid for:

“FINDINGS OF THE INVESTIGATION INTO CHINA’S ACTS, POLICIES, AND PRACTICES RELATED TO TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, AND INNOVATION UNDER SECTION 301 OF THE TRADE ACT OF 1974”

READ REPORT HERE

Environmental Groups Lose Lawsuit to Stop Border Wall — Judge says Government can waive environmental laws to build wall

Mister Wonderful posted:

I keep hearing liberals say that the Betsy Ross flag has been appropriated by “hate groups” but they have yet to present primary source evidence. Kaepernick opened his mouth and now the rest of the zombies just keep repeating the same nonsense. So can anybody point me towards any evidence of the Betsy Ross flag being a “hate symbol”?

DuplexFields responded:

They’re conflating the Betsy Ross flag with the Confederate “Stars and Bars“, which increased its number of stars the more slave states seceded. At one point, there were also thirteen stars on the Stars and Bars.

To those distractors demanding that we walk back our report on Goldman Sachs, Philip Venables, and Bitcoin, we stand by our research that Bitcoin is a Goldman Sachs financial product.

“Crypto Currency involves transfers of more than £25,000,000,000 each and every day. Much of that trading activity touches on the United Kingdom. UK Citizens have been defrauded by crypto criminals to the tune of billions. Sophisticated organized crime organizations make use of Companies House shell companies and the .io domain owned by the Crown to carry out many of their schemes with seeming impunity.”

For those of you following the “Alabama drama”, the Tweeter-in-Chief just launched a tweet bomb into the opposition. It’s an Information War. Are you doing your part to serve your country, no matter if it is the United States, Italy, or the Philippines? We are all in this together. The nations of the world must defeat the Evil Empire and Globalism.

