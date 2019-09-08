.
Brexit is a Gordian Knot – Who Is The World’s Premier Gordian Knot Cutter?
Andrew Yang Admits President Trump is Superman
Did Boris Johnson Just Rope-a-Dope His Way into a Hard Brexit?
Judith posts:
When you want to cull the herd, you release deadly diseases, not contain them. Globalists want to get rid of billions of people. We are collateral damage for their New World Order.
President Trump Cancels Secret Meeting With Taliban Leadership at Camp David
Court Slams Clinton Email Cover-Up
Fed Courts Slam Clinton Cover-Up & Where Are the Coup Prosecutions?
RELEASING THE KRAKEN
Trump Says Immigration Deal ‘To the Benefit of All’ Will Be Made If Supreme Court Rules in His Favor on DACA
Imagine being murdered in DC because you look like a woman who is divorcing a guy who was having an affair with a high profile member of the DNC.
ETHIOPIAN NATIONAL WITH CRIMINAL HISTORY STABBED D.C. INTERN TO DEATH
The video below has so much propaganda in it, we don’t know where to start. Globalist Central Bankers vs Goldman Sachs Bitcoin. Watch how they push both narratives, like it is an either/or choice…but, of course, the bankers always win no matter what choice is made. Thank you AIM Patriot Chris for bringing this ludicrous piece of propaganda to our attention.
No mention that Bitcoin is a Goldman Sachs financial product or that there are other solutions to money exchange without having to use the Federal Reserve and the Central Banks
Bitcoin Rap Battle Debate: Hamilton vs. Satoshi
Learn about your other options from these citizen intelligence reports. Don’t be duped by (((central bank))) propaganda:
Goldman Sachs is the Creator of Bitcoin
Is New U.S. Currency Already in Our Money Supply?
Time to Get Your Silver Bullets as We Fedexit From the Banking Cabal
The People’s Bank of China are Lovin’ Digital Currency.
China Central Bank Digital Currency
Normalizing cannibalism
Swedish Scientist Proposes Cannibalism to Fight Climate Change
We did not post a Cat Report on September 7, 2019. We were doing stuff in the 3D-4D dimensions.
We heard Intellectual Froglegs will be uploading a video later today. You can check here to see if it is up yet: Intellectual Froglegs
We have a HUGE report coming out this week from the researchers from Americans for Innovation. We will be taking you into the belly of the EVIL EMPIRE beast and show you exactly when and where its operations began and how we can take them out.
Opioid Talks Fail, Purdue Bankruptcy Filing Expected
“The company has been the most popular target of state and local governments because of its OxyContin, the prescription painkiller many of the government claims point to as the drug that gave rise to the opioid epidemic. The lawsuits claim the company aggressively sold OxyContin and marketed it as a drug with a low risk of addiction despite knowing that wasn’t true.”
AIM Patriot Jim writes:
Democratic Socialism’s Basic Premise…Nihilism or the extinction of the human race.
I sat with a woman of the Democratic Party for a 30 minute interview at the Okanogan County Fair. It was a cordial discussion which was itself unusual. I was struck by three basic premise of the conversation. 1) Profit is evil 2) The Earth is finite 3) Man must plan his way to the balance between production and raping the Earth. This is the definition of Nihilism: “Nihilism is the belief that all values are baseless and that nothing can be known or communicated. It is often associated with extreme pessimism and a radical skepticism that condemns existence. A true nihilist would believe in nothing, have no loyalties, and no purpose other than, perhaps, an impulse to destroy.”
All of this is hidden under an outward projection of moralism, sensitivity for humanity, and a categorization of many disparities so that the false ethical standards can be used to destroy anyone’s moral framework and thus destroy the society that is the Nihilist’s target. I believe this to be the maid purpose of the current Democratic Party. It is not necessarily the intent of the people who have been drawn into this moral cesspit, but the consequences of supporting such evil is like a RICO racketeering crime…all involved will eventually pay for their crimes against humanity.
This can be said of both Party’s where Nihilism is the product of irrational actions, generally for the purpose of economic control over a falsely perceived ‘finite’ Earth, rather than an ‘infinite’ acceptance through Faith of God’s grace.
Watch out for the Trump Effect!
No, this is not one of the Conclave kitties on POTUS’ desk. Ours don’t spend time chasing laser dots. They are too busy catching swamp rats.
pic.twitter.com/QeUbwdsWfr
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2019
The Week in Memes: Sharpie Edition
AIM Patriot Bryan writes:
Hurricane Dorian thoughts:
1) weather manipulation as a weapon is a fact
2) weather systems can be “caught” controlled and directed
3) Dorian “stalled” over Grand Bahama and the town of Freeport essentially destroyed
4) President Trump early in the week, before the destruction of Freeport, telling Americans that Dorian was a very bad storm but the govt was standing by to provide all assistance that may be necessary
5) Dorian path parallel to the us east coast with the exception of Ocrakoke and Hatteras Islands in Eastern NC, causing little damage. These two islands as well as Dare Co. we’re the sacrifice areas.
6) my question is what was located in Freeport that needed to be destroyed? Link to 9/11 financial institutions? Of course my friends feel I’m a lunatic.
Missile direct hit of the Pentagon.
Epstein Related Facts You Haven’t Heard
After listening to Polly, you may want to know more about CERN:
CERN: Biggest Science Scam in History False Flag of All Time
AIM Patriot Helen (from New Zealand) writes:
While we were awaiting our flight home from Vancouver last week, we happened to find ourselves sitting beside Chloe. We had no idea of who she was but our conversations opened up very rapidly to a deep soul recognition for each other. Chloe was on her way to a singing retreat on an island out from the Canadian mainland.
Our reply: Helen, thank you for this beautiful glass bead to share with our truth community.
Singing Field by Chloe Goodchild
The video above reminded us of How Michael McKibben Brought Down the Iron Curtain Through Music
Presidential Tweets Today
.
