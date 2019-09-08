.

Judith posts:

When you want to cull the herd, you release deadly diseases, not contain them. Globalists want to get rid of billions of people. We are collateral damage for their New World Order.

Imagine being murdered in DC because you look like a woman who is divorcing a guy who was having an affair with a high profile member of the DNC.

The video below has so much propaganda in it, we don’t know where to start. Globalist Central Bankers vs Goldman Sachs Bitcoin. Watch how they push both narratives, like it is an either/or choice…but, of course, the bankers always win no matter what choice is made. Thank you AIM Patriot Chris for bringing this ludicrous piece of propaganda to our attention.

No mention that Bitcoin is a Goldman Sachs financial product or that there are other solutions to money exchange without having to use the Federal Reserve and the Central Banks

Learn about your other options from these citizen intelligence reports. Don’t be duped by (((central bank))) propaganda:

The People’s Bank of China are Lovin’ Digital Currency.

Normalizing cannibalism

We did not post a Cat Report on September 7, 2019. We were doing stuff in the 3D-4D dimensions.

We heard Intellectual Froglegs will be uploading a video later today. You can check here to see if it is up yet: Intellectual Froglegs

We have a HUGE report coming out this week from the researchers from Americans for Innovation. We will be taking you into the belly of the EVIL EMPIRE beast and show you exactly when and where its operations began and how we can take them out.

CNN right now pic.twitter.com/BDPVLgn39H — SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) September 6, 2019

“The company has been the most popular target of state and local governments because of its OxyContin, the prescription painkiller many of the government claims point to as the drug that gave rise to the opioid epidemic. The lawsuits claim the company aggressively sold OxyContin and marketed it as a drug with a low risk of addiction despite knowing that wasn’t true.”