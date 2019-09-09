.

For 2020, let’s go “all out” in getting our MAGA-KAG messages in the 3D PHYSICAL world. Get out of cyber space and into real community space. We see many creative ideas just waiting for a patriot LIKE YOU to make it happen. Make sure to capture your creation in photo or video and give it extra traction to inspire and enlighten others in the 5D world.

Until you can get your billboard or street art rendered, let your chest be Betsy’s billboard. Remember, the Betsy Ross flag is for patriots around the world. It still represents our global, united effort to break away from the Evil British Empire – once and for all!

“The issues are not partisan. There are NO Party alignments in the power structure. The total U.S. Senate chamber is a completely corrupt political entity. It’s not an issue of Democrats or Republicans; within the senate corrupt models there is no party split. The driving force is power… the purpose of the chamber membership is wealth accumulation.”

Brad, the last thing patriots want is a presidential dynasty. Had that with the Bushes and they committed horrific crimes against the American people. The Clinton dynasty almost destroyed America. The RNC is still filled with RINOs and RATS thanks to the Romney dynasty.

BREAKING-LIVE “CBP & Army Corps of Engineers have constructed 65 miles of NEW #BorderWall—it is not just a wall, it is a SYSTEM! By the end of 2020, we will build 500 miles of NEW Border Wall!” @USCISCuccinelli @WhiteHouse @OANN #PromisesMadePromisesKept #MAGA2020 #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/yLYblK5Se9 — 🇺🇸California Condor🇺🇸 (@Condor_Law) September 9, 2019

Last Friday, Attorney General William Barr wrote a strong op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calling the practice of issuing nationwide injunctions on broad policies unconstitutional. “It is indeed well past time for our judiciary to re-examine a practice that embitters the political life of the nation, flouts constitutional principles, and stultifies sound judicial administration, all at the cost of public confidence in our institutions,” warned the attorney general about the growing practice of injunctions issued beyond individual plaintiffs in cases.”

A former campaign staffer for Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel allegedly said he used Ukrainian hackers to manipulate the election and help Nessel win the state’s closest race in 2018. Read more.

Trump derangement syndrome is a serious illness. Please retweet to share with all of your friends who may suffer from TDS. Become you again!