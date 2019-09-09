.
For 2020, let’s go “all out” in getting our MAGA-KAG messages in the 3D PHYSICAL world. Get out of cyber space and into real community space. We see many creative ideas just waiting for a patriot LIKE YOU to make it happen. Make sure to capture your creation in photo or video and give it extra traction to inspire and enlighten others in the 5D world.
MI PATRIOTS Create Massive Billboard Out Of Semi-Truck Trailer With Great Question: “WHY DO DEMOCRATS CHOOSE ILLEGALS OVER AMERICANS?”
Until you can get your billboard or street art rendered, let your chest be Betsy’s billboard. Remember, the Betsy Ross flag is for patriots around the world. It still represents our global, united effort to break away from the Evil British Empire – once and for all!
John Ratcliffe Discusses DOJ/FBI Expectations and SSCI Involvement in Blocking His DNI Nomination
“The issues are not partisan. There are NO Party alignments in the power structure. The total U.S. Senate chamber is a completely corrupt political entity. It’s not an issue of Democrats or Republicans; within the senate corrupt models there is no party split. The driving force is power… the purpose of the chamber membership is wealth accumulation.”
Brad, the last thing patriots want is a presidential dynasty. Had that with the Bushes and they committed horrific crimes against the American people. The Clinton dynasty almost destroyed America. The RNC is still filled with RINOs and RATS thanks to the Romney dynasty.
Trump campaign manager: The Trump “dynasty” will “last for decades”
Trump Says Immigration Deal ‘To the Benefit of All’ Will Be Made If Supreme Court Rules in His Favor on DACA
Canadian ‘cervical cancer’ test for males who cut off their penises to create an unnatural orifice between their legs
StemExpress CEO Admits to Selling Beating Hearts, Intact Heads of Aborted Babies
Google faces a new antitrust probe by 50 attorneys general
Get Off the Plane: Your Social Credit Score Just Went Negative
Saudi Shakedown 2.0: Kingdom “Asks” Country’s Billionaires To Be Anchor Investors In Aramco IPO
Michael Moore: Democrats ‘Will Stay Home If Biden Is the Candidate’
AG Barr is getting better at fighting rogue judges, but more is needed
Last Friday, Attorney General William Barr wrote a strong op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calling the practice of issuing nationwide injunctions on broad policies unconstitutional. “It is indeed well past time for our judiciary to re-examine a practice that embitters the political life of the nation, flouts constitutional principles, and stultifies sound judicial administration, all at the cost of public confidence in our institutions,” warned the attorney general about the growing practice of injunctions issued beyond individual plaintiffs in cases.”
Vowing to Protect Controversial Free Speech, 8Chan Owner Claims Site Will Be Back Online This Week
A former campaign staffer for Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel allegedly said he used Ukrainian hackers to manipulate the election and help Nessel win the state’s closest race in 2018. Read more.
Charlie Daniels: Lack of Common Sense, Comfort Animals, and Anarchy: Where Does It End?
Trump derangement syndrome is a serious illness. Please retweet to share with all of your friends who may suffer from TDS. Become you again!
Trump-xalta for TDS – commercial
BREAKING: Sarah Palin’s Husband Files For Divorce
AIM Patriot Eliza reveals mysteries of cats.
Adventures in Dreamland – Big Cats
Two choices tonight for your ‘bottom of the Cat Report’ zingers. The first one, How to Overcome a Really Bad Day, would have been much better without all the cursing…but it still has a great message. The second selection comes from our angel sherpa Melanie Beckler, entitled Angel Card Reading for the Week of the September Full Moon and Equinox Preparation
Presidential Tweets Today
