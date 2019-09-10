.

Mueller Report said Millian was out of country for entire investigation, and they were unable to interview him. “TMD News in New York” interviewed him a month into it. https://t.co/UBAKRBbr6u

— Russia Hack (@RussiaHackSite) September 10, 2019

If you know Rush, please give him a call or email and let him know that AIM Canadian patriots are not able to order Betsy Ross t-shirts from his site. AIM Patriot Kevin (Canada) dropped us a note and asked for some help.

Please help a fellow AIM patriot and let Rush know that patriots around the world want Betsy Ross t-shirts and if he doesn’t make his ordering available for international shipments, they are going to have to go elsewhere to get their Betsy gear.

Betsy Ross wants her meme spread far and wide.

Historically, it was a meme to rally patriots around a revolution of 13 colonies in North America that were overthrowing the British Evil Empire. Today, the Betsy Ross flag represents patriots around the world who want to do the same and overthrow the British Evil Empire, Privy Council, The Pilgrims Society, and (((bankers and brokers))).

It is a meme that says you are sick and tired of never-ending wars to feed the royals and banksters. You are fed up with their Tavistock brainwashing through propaganda media that erodes our cultures and interferes with our elections.

The meme symbolizes the WORLD standing up to greedy globalists like George Soros and Mark Malloch-Brown who war against our nations – from the inside and out, as they carry out their Cecil Rhodes’ plan of ultimate white supremacy.

Please send an email to Rush.

AIM Patriot John sent this in. Very disturbing anti-human propaganda.

AIM Patriot Jerilyn writes:

Netflix just put out a series called ” The Family”, supposedly exposing a Christian hidden group that tries to influence the political leaders. At some point , in your audios, could you analyze the series? I thought it came across as very weird.

Our Reply: We haven’t seen it, Jerilyn. If others in our community have, we would welcome your comments below. Netflix is a great place to test your propaganda radar. How long does it take the writers and producers to turn your favorite characters into morally-bankrupt satanists who lust for blood, sacrifice, sodomy, terror, more blood, pedophilia, etc.

That’s an old Tavistock programming trick – get you to love the opening show and characters, then take a hard turn into the deadly sins, nudging you into accepting their immorality.

