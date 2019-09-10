.
Big Tech & Big Brother Are Going To Join Forces To “Secure Elections”
Ex-Google Ethicist: “Cancel Culture” Is Their Business Model How technology companies use algorithms and machine learning to influence the public. Insight into companies, such as Google, Youtube, and Facebook.
This Is Escalating Quickly
‘CLINTON BODY COUNT’ AUTOCOMPLETE SUGGESTION RETURNS TO GOOGLE AMID ANTITRUST PROBES
Only you can prevent Fake News Dumpster Fires
Leftist U.S. Donors Using Secretive Arabella Advisors to Push Government Control of the Internet
That is NOT a Conclave kitty in the tree!
Finally……taking out the trash.
John Bolton Out as National Security Advisor
Mitt Romney ‘Very Unhappy’ with John Bolton’s Firing, Suggests ‘John Bolton’ as Replacement
Guess what, Mittens? Patriots could give a rat’s ass what you think. That’s R.A.T. as in Republicans Against Trump.
Released video of John Bolton and Donald Trump’s Meeting Today
Court vacates sentence for Rand Paul’s neighbor, says it was too lenient
The Last Straw
Rogue Justice System Takes on the Executive Branch
California Judge Puts National Block on Donald Trump’s Asylum Reform
We don’t know if this article below is true or not. There weren’t any reliable sources in the article and Politico is a notorious propaganda site.
The Trump campaign is launching its own social networking app to mobilize ‘the army of Trump’ for 2020
OANN Files $10M Defamation Lawsuit Against Rachel Maddow, MSNBC
House Dems Probe Whether Trump, Giuliani Pressured Ukraine To Hurt Biden’s Campaign
Over 6 Million Americans Have Dropped Off Food Stamps Since Trump Took Office
Kellogg’s: Stop Targeting Little Kids With Artificial Ingredients!
Moody’s downgrades Ford to ‘junk’ status on weak outlook
Viktor Orbán: Native Population Decline Is The “Sickness Of Europe”
Mueller Report said Millian was out of country for entire investigation, and they were unable to interview him. “TMD News in New York” interviewed him a month into it. https://t.co/UBAKRBbr6u
— Russia Hack (@RussiaHackSite) September 10, 2019
We do not know if Allen actually said this. We liked it for its meme quality. Feel free to let us know what you think.
The Greatest President
If you know Rush, please give him a call or email and let him know that AIM Canadian patriots are not able to order Betsy Ross t-shirts from his site. AIM Patriot Kevin (Canada) dropped us a note and asked for some help.
Please help a fellow AIM patriot and let Rush know that patriots around the world want Betsy Ross t-shirts and if he doesn’t make his ordering available for international shipments, they are going to have to go elsewhere to get their Betsy gear.
Betsy Ross wants her meme spread far and wide.
Historically, it was a meme to rally patriots around a revolution of 13 colonies in North America that were overthrowing the British Evil Empire. Today, the Betsy Ross flag represents patriots around the world who want to do the same and overthrow the British Evil Empire, Privy Council, The Pilgrims Society, and (((bankers and brokers))).
It is a meme that says you are sick and tired of never-ending wars to feed the royals and banksters. You are fed up with their Tavistock brainwashing through propaganda media that erodes our cultures and interferes with our elections.
The meme symbolizes the WORLD standing up to greedy globalists like George Soros and Mark Malloch-Brown who war against our nations – from the inside and out, as they carry out their Cecil Rhodes’ plan of ultimate white supremacy.
Please send an email to Rush.
help@rushlimbaugh.com
Major arrests underway in connection with Puerto Rico hurricane relief funds fraud.
AIM Patriot John sent this in. Very disturbing anti-human propaganda.
VIDEO: The Magical Birth Canal
AIM Patriot Jerilyn writes:
Netflix just put out a series called ” The Family”, supposedly exposing a Christian hidden group that tries to influence the political leaders. At some point , in your audios, could you analyze the series? I thought it came across as very weird.
Our Reply: We haven’t seen it, Jerilyn. If others in our community have, we would welcome your comments below. Netflix is a great place to test your propaganda radar. How long does it take the writers and producers to turn your favorite characters into morally-bankrupt satanists who lust for blood, sacrifice, sodomy, terror, more blood, pedophilia, etc.
That’s an old Tavistock programming trick – get you to love the opening show and characters, then take a hard turn into the deadly sins, nudging you into accepting their immorality.
Presidential Tweets Today
